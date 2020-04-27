Baytex Energy May Have Made It In Time

A covenant violation will most likely be dealt with by charging a fee and raising the interest rate while temporarily relaxing the covenant.

Recent moves by Baytex Energy (BTE) may have shored up the balance sheet and sufficiently increased cash flow. Baytex Energy began as a heavy oil producer. Up until 2014 that was a decent proposition. But just before the big price decline, management acquired the Eagle Ford properties and debt ballooned. The recent acquisition of Raging River (OTC:RRENF) should have increased cash flow enough to ensure a comfortable survival.

Source: Baytex Energy March 2020 Investor Presentation

As shown above, once oil prices declined, the key net debt ratio climbed to unacceptable levels by 2016. In fact, even after oil prices recovered somewhat, the ratio remained too high for most lending guidelines. That "forced" a merger with low debt Raging River. That merger lowered the debt ratios while adding considerable light oil production.

Current oil prices are unlikely to be sustained for more than a few months. However, while the current challenges remain, much of the industry will not make much cash flow if any from current oil prices. Most lenders do not value income from hedges much.

Therefore, the second quarter is likely to have the low point of the current industry cycle. Depending on production and supply conditions, the recovery should begin by the third quarter. If that is the case, this company could be in a good position to take advantage of the current situation.

Before the latest crisis began, the debt ratios were in decent shape in fiscal year 2019. The banks stood behind this company back in 2015 when things got really bad from the soaring debt ratio. This time around, cash flow will begin at lower price levels than it did back then.

Management noted that this company does not undergo periodic reviews for the bank line as many do in the industry. There is one covenant. The way that most lenders deal with a covenant violation is to charge a fee and raise the interest rate while allowing relaxed standards for a time period. Now, if the covenant violation grows or the situation gets worse, then there are alternative ways to deal with the problem. But, in the beginning, a covenant violation is usually not a disaster. Instead, its extra money for the banking group.

Furthermore, the current situation may be dealt with by the governments through bailouts. It has been a long time since a virus was dealt with through isolation. Modern history really has no equal. So, the unknown is clearly concerning the market. But the current situation needs to be put into perspective as well.

The latest round of the flu has far more deaths than does the latest coronavirus scare. This coronavirus is more deadly on a per-capita basis. We need to find a proper way to keep the 'at-risk groups' safe while keeping the economy going. This latest solution may prove to be prohibitively expensive on a number of fronts for us to repeat the experience in the future in the same fashion. That could provoke some very unpleasant but necessary comparisons of grim alternatives.

We clearly do not shut down and isolate for the flu group of bugs every year. This latest bug may be more threatening (in the form of more contagious and a greater percentage of serious illnesses and deaths) but it also does not threaten to wipe out mankind. So, we are going to have to figure out the proper safest and least threatening way to handle these pandemics without potentially bringing on a worldwide depression in the future. It will not be easy and many will not like the answer. But then again, there are no pleasant answers in a situation like this.

Hedging

In the meantime, the company has some hedging.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Baytex Energy March 2020 Investor Presentation

The hedging shown above plus the bank line should ensure that the company has the liquidity needed for 2020. Management has already suspended all operating activities in Canada. The operator of the Eagle Ford leases in Texas is Marathon. Most likely Marathon will do what is necessary to hold leases without doing any more activities than necessary.

Therefore, free cash flow is likely until the company sees indications that would allow for a re-evaluation of the current situation. That could happen in the second half of the fiscal year.

Regardless of the industry outlook, the activity would normally be seasonally low in Canada for the Spring Breakup. Therefore, management loses very little by announcing a no drilling program in Canada at the current time.

Some of us are going to find out if warmer temperatures will help the current pandemic situation. I know that the county I live in will now experience average temperatures above 70 degrees in the month of April. Therefore, everyone is watching this area to see what happens to the pandemic.

MIT released a preliminary study that shows indications warmer weather will help as it does with flu bugs. However, now it has to be actually tried out. So, my county and several neighboring ones are on the leading edge of this idea to see what happens. If it does slow the bug, then there are positives for a faster recovery as the warm weather spreads. If this idea does not work out, then it is on to plan B.

In the meantime, a company like Baytex will be considering a reverse split. Anytime a stock listed on a major exchange goes below $1 per share, there is then a time limit to get that stock back above the price. By the time, that reverse split happens, the industry outlook could have improved considerably.

So, the more risk inclined shareholders may want to consider a small position to potentially repeat an outsized recovery potential. The risk, of course, is that a cold and rainy Spring would delay any helpful effects to slow down this virus or that warm weather does not slow the virus at all. The virus is likely to be slowed by warmer weather as it is similar to many others that respond negatively to warmer weather.

That means that the economy and society, in general, will have at least "a breather" before a potentially next round of this virus (if there is one). By then, there will have been time to come up with remedies and methods to isolate the high risk group while not enduring a complete lockdown again.

Too many companies like this one are at risk for the current solution to be the only solution. We as a society have some tough and potentially unpleasant choices ahead. Hopefully, some medicines will be found that are effective quickly. But we still need to be ready for the day when one of these comes through with deadly effects and no really good cures.

As Americans, we have always tried to save everyone no matter the cost. Unfortunately, going forward, the cost may be something we have to deal with.

