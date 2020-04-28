Kinross Is Poised To Take Advantage Of An Uncertain Economy And Falling Oil

Introduction

Even though Kinross Gold (KGC) has more than doubled from its March 13th lows of $3.47, the current macroeconomic environment has created a perfect storm where the price of gold is poised to skyrocket while oil, one of the largest costs associated with mining, is in free fall. With this, Kinross is dedicated to further reducing costs, keeping its gold output levels steady, and advancing on future developments all the while it trades at EBITDA levels severely depressed compared to peers.

Investing in a company that has more than doubled in the past 40 days can be scary, but I will detail why there still remains an incredible upside.

Gold

As mining stocks remain a leveraged play on gold, it is incredibly important to have an understanding of the underlying commodity and where it is headed in the future. Along with current economic pressures having people rush towards a storage of wealth, a very under-looked metric has turned negative. It is no longer published in any financial reports, but we can determine this rate with two components: the gold leasing rate and LIBOR.

This metric is called the Gold Forward Rate or GOFO. This rate is determined by taking the LIBOR rate minus the gold leasing rate (GLR). What this rate determines is how much interest an investor would have to pay to borrow dollars using gold as collateral.

For example, an investor would exchange gold for dollars, repay the interest plus principal, and receive the gold back. If the GLR is 3% and LIBOR is 1.5%, the investor would have to pay 1.5% interest.

Right now, it is much different. The GLR is, currently, lower than LIBOR signaling that the market is willing to pay a higher interest rate on a dollar loan than on a gold loan. This is important because it signals something fundamentally unsound with the lending market. Why would someone pay interest in dollars to hold someone's gold? By default, this would mean that gold is more valuable than dollars and that the underlying value of the dollar is underpinned by gold reverting us back to the de-facto 'gold standard'. Now, before I go into more depth surrounding why this is, I'll provide a tangible example highlighting the negative GOFO rates.

To start, the London Bullion Market Association stopped publishing the GOFO rate in 2015, but it can still be determined by looking at the futures market and current LIBOR rates. For this example, I will use a 6-month time period.

Gold is, currently, trading at $1,714.5/ oz and an October 2020 contract, currently, has a price/oz of $1,744.4

The 6-month LIBOR rate is .96525%

Taking (October contract/the spot rate) -1 = 1.74395%

GOFO = LIBOR - GLR

-.7787% = .96525% - 1.74395%

So, now that we have obtained the GOFO rate, I will explain how this produces an arbitrage opportunity and only gold futures increasing would nullify this trading opportunity.

Steps:

Be an institutional investor with over $100,000,000 of assets, so you're able to borrow at LIBOR rates Borrow $1,714.5 for 6 months at .96525% Buy one ounce of spot gold for $1,714.5 Store the gold for 6 months Sell short an October 2020 gold contract at $1,744.4 In 6 months, deliver the gold and receive $1,744.4 Repay initial loan of ($1,714.5*.96525%) = $1,731.05 Profit ($1,744.4-$1,731.05) = $13.35

In all, arbitrage opportunities will disappear and the only way for that to occur is for future prices to increase. Although the future's contract price does not equal the future spot price, this negative GOFO rate has directly correlated with the bottoming of gold in the past.

Source

In 1999, 2008, and 2013, a negative GOFO rate has resulted in the bottoming of gold and a new bull run. With this current zero interest rate environment, LIBOR rates have been depressed so a negative GOFO rate is much more obtainable, but the bullish thesis still exists.

So, with all of this said, I'll finally address why this is happening. There is an incredible shortage of physical gold in the market. For instance, if a futures trader sells short a gold contract, they need to have 100 oz of gold available for delivery. If the trader is unable to obtain the gold, they can lend dollars for the gold, and upon repayment, deliver the gold lender the 100 oz of gold plus interest; hence a negative GOFO rate.

A plethora of economic fears have created an increasing demand for physical gold and, as a result, a shortage that can't be met. This was seen recently when traders on the CME no longer had any 100oz gold bars to deliver and had to deliver by other means.

Kinross

So, hopefully, that was a quick and dirty intro into GOFO rates and how that has the potential to significantly increase future gold prices. Now, to discuss how Kinross is in an excellent place to take advantage of this situation.

On top of what I believe will be a future appreciation in price, Kinross is also able to take advantage of the current oil glut. According to their 2019 annual report, a $10 change in the price of oil will result in their Cost of Sales (COS) decreasing by $4. This is quite significant as they had projected an average price of a barrel of WTI to be $65. At current oil levels, this would result in a $16 reduction in their COS which could be recognized immediately.

Operations and forward-looking guidance

Kinross, currently, operates in three locations: the Americas producing 56% of their gold, West Africa producing 23%, and Russia producing 21%. On top of the reduced cost in oil, Kinross has also dedicated time to further reducing their COS in their three largest producing mines which serves as a cushion if gold prices do not increase.

Source: KGC Investor Presentation

Source: KGC Investor Presentation

As for future projects, Kinross is dedicated to expanding its presence and remains on schedule and on budget. The projects promise to return a very high IRR, which can be misleading but still relevant. The IRR or Internal Rate of Return is supposed to convey the return on a project but can be misappropriated when mentioning rates of 40%+. To actually achieve these rates, that would mean that Kinross would be able to invest their returns at 40%, which is next to impossible. Here is a good article detailing how it can be misinterpreted.

As for their 2020 outlook, they have projected gold at $1,200/oz, COS at $720 compared to $706 in 2019, all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $970 compared to $983 in 2019, and production of 2.4 million ounces of gold compared to 2.5 million ounces in 2019.

A production level of 2.4 million ounces should be completely obtainable, especially since there was a hiatus in production out of their Alaskan mine due to weather issues. As for costs, I believe they can certainly achieve these numbers as oil is now much cheaper paired with their strong history of coming under budget.

On the flip side, if Kinross faces any delays in the development of their future projects, this would adversely impact their business. Also, further regulations stemming from the COVID-19 situation could completely shut down mining operations for prolonged periods of time completely decimating their production output. Although I believe this is unlikely, it is possible and prospective investors should keep an eye on future regulations.

Valuation

Kinross, currently, trades at a significant EV/EBITDA discount to its peers at 5.098x with the industry average hovering around 8.5x. If Kinross can effectively take advantage of an appreciation of gold, decrease in oil, and have sustained outputs in their mines, I believe they could see an EBITDA multiple appreciation closer to the industry average.

Source: YCharts

With this said, I have created a sensitivity analysis that represents the effects of producing 2.4 million ounces of gold at multiple different average price points. I have deducted $16 from their AISC due to the decrease in oil (assuming an average price of WTI of $25 for the year). Then, Kinross mentioned that for every $100 increase in gold past $1,200, their AISC increases by $4 due to an increase in royalties. So, with these variables taken into account, I have produced an analysis that represents a significant upside for Kinross, even if they have doubled in the past 40 days.

Source: Author using data from Q4 2019 report

As seen above, Kinross is trading slightly below a 5x EBITDA assuming they produced at $1,400/oz (slightly $/oz value lower than what they actually sold at in Q4 2019). I have highlighted in grey the potential price points if Kinross sells at their estimated average price of $1,200/oz. Even an EBITDA appreciation towards the industry mean would signal some upside.

I believe that due to negative GOFO rates caused by a lack of supply in the physical gold market, it should keep the average price of gold around $1,700 for the year. With an EBITDA multiple appreciation towards the industry average, $16.09 is the projected price.

Although I do not expect Kinross to hit $16.09 on the dot, this sensitivity analysis serves as a demonstration of the powerful impact a reduction of costs and appreciation in the price of gold can have on this company. I believe in their long-term potential of Kinross and will continue to add to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.