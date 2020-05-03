Brightcove: A Bet On Video Content Trends

Overview

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) presents a good, long-term investment opportunity given the exposure to the rising trends in video content marketing. In a nutshell, the company builds a cloud video publishing and distributing system built for media companies and enterprises. The company has competitive products, having consistently been investing in R&D to increase the breadth and depth of its video platform. Revenue has tripled over the last eight years, though growth has slowed down and dropped to high single digits in recent times.

However, towards the end of 2019, things seemed to turn in Brightcove's favor as it posted its first double-digit annual revenue growth in over four years. In light of the solid Q1 2020 results, we continue to believe that the stock will benefit from the growing trends of video consumption and also the investments in its products in the long run.

Catalyst

As the demand for video content across various platforms such as OTT, online, and mobile devices continue to rise, media companies and various brands/enterprises are looking to produce more video content to capitalize on the opportunity. Brightcove has made some strategic moves to respond to these needs in recent times. The company acquired its long-term competitor Ooyala in early 2019. Furthermore, it launched Brightcove Beacon and Campaign towards the end of 2019 and early 2020. In March 2020, CEO Jeff Ray also purchased additional 10,000 shares to increase his ownership to 95,000 shares in the company, which was a signal that good things might start to happen soon.

(Source: Company's 10-K)

In Q1 2020, we indeed began to see encouraging results as the company grew its revenue by 11.7% YoY to $46.7 million. Much of that was due to the 15% increase in the subscription and support revenue, whose share of the overall revenue also expanded by 300 bps YoY to 96%. The effect of Ooyala acquisition was also seen in the 12% increase in the Premium segment revenue. Ooyala's clients include high-valued brands such as Tribune Media, Dell, and Sephora. Furthermore, with its newly-launched product Beacon, video marketing and publishing on OTT platforms becomes the key area that Brightcove is well-positioned to win. Given the continual rise of on-demand video viewing trends in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), HBO, Hulu, or Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN), the OTT market offers plenty of upside opportunities. In Q1, Beacon adoption was strong as the company landed two new customers with a variety of use cases.

Risk

The liquidation of HOOQ, which was the company's largest customer, made a huge impact on overall revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and also retention rate. Based on the Q1 earnings call, the impact on revenue and EBITDA was $1.2 million or approximately 2% of the quarterly revenue. Given the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is a real risk of losing any of the company's top-10 customers further. As the largest customer, HOOQ represents 2% of Brightcove's revenue, while the combined top-10 customers represent 14% of revenue. However, the HOOQ situation may also be more of a black swan event here. The five-year HOOQ was an ambitious loss-making venture launched by Singtel, the largest Singaporean telco. It aimed to be the Netflix for Southeast Asia, where the readiness of the on-demand video subscription market is questionable.

Valuation

The company recently withdrew its full-year guidance, though it provided a Q2 outlook of $44.5-46 million. The loss of HOOQ as the largest customer means that the Q2 revenue YoY growth will slightly drop, though profitability will possibly improve. At ~1.8x P/S, the stock is attractively priced at the moment. Given the positive effect the newly-launched products had across the key metrics in Q1, it is hopeful that the OTT momentum will continue in Q2.

(Source: stockrow)

A positive surprise in Q2 will easily drive the P/S up by 15-20% as we have seen in the Q2 and Q3 last year. We continue to believe in the long-term vision of the business, driven by its differentiated offerings and favorable video content marketing trends. By the end of 2020, we consider a ~10%-11% YoY growth to be the best-case scenario for Brightcove. The current TTM revenue of ~$189 million, however, only represents ~2% YoY growth. This results in a midpoint of ~6% YoY growth and full-year revenue of ~$195 million by the end of 2020, which we think is a reasonable base-case scenario.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.