The Truth About Insider Trading

We list companies with heavy insider buying, which could be a sign of outperformance in the future.

Insiders are buying and selling shares, what do these transactions mean for shareholders? Some are more important than others.

Article Thesis

We recently looked at what buybacks mean for a stock and its future performance, and in a similar way, we will take a closer look at what insider buying activity, as well as insider selling, mean for a stock's performance.

CNX Resources (CNX) and CNX Midstream (CNXM) did an IDR elimination a while ago, which was priced based on the expected 2020 payout and an assumption of ongoing double-digit distribution growth. Instead, management cut distributions by 80% a couple of months later following the IDR elimination. Over the last year, CNX is up 2%, while the stock price of the LP crashed by more than 50%. As it turns out, almost all of the shares that management owns are in CNX, almost none are in CNXM.

This shows that management alignment with shareholders matters, sometimes a lot. We will also be taking a look at that in this article.

Not all buying and selling is a meaningful predictor for a stock's future performance, but there are items that can be quite significant for investors. It thus can make sense to look at insider ownership and insider buying/selling when making investment decisions.

Source: Seeking Alpha's image bank

Insider Ownership As A Predictor Of Stock Returns

Insiders, such as founders of a company, executives such as CEOs or CFOs, or directors oftentimes own stakes in a company, which may range from a small amount to quite large stakes in the double-digit percentage range.

These ownership stakes may originate from the fact that an insider was a part of the founding team, but ownership stakes can also originate from stock option awards, stock awards, or direct market purchases.

In order to determine what an average or usual amount of insider ownership looks like, we have compiled a list of the 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) (DIA):

Source: Chart by Author, data from YCharts

We see that the median, or "base-case" insider ownership stake in these major companies is around 0.7%, but there are outliers with substantially higher, or significantly lower rates of insider ownership. The five DJIA members with the highest insider ownership stakes are Goldman Sachs (GS), Home Depot (HD), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), and Walmart (WMT). Over the last ten years, these companies generated the following returns:

Data by YCharts

We can compare this to the performance the companies with the lowest insider ownership percentages have generated over the same time frame:

Data by YCharts

Chevron (CVX), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK), Verizon (VZ), and Visa (V), where ownership stakes are 0.1% or less, have created substantially lower total returns over the last ten years, compared to those DJIA companies with high insider ownership.

This does, of course, not equate to a scientific study yet, as this is some circumstantial evidence only. It thus makes sense to look at what scientists have to say about the impact that insider ownership may have on a stock's performance.

What Science Says About Insider Ownership

It is not too hard to come up with reasons that could explain a positive impact on a stock's performance when insiders own a meaningful stake in the respective company. For one, alignment between management and shareholders is much higher when executives make up a portion of the company's owners. When a relevant portion of their personal wealth is tied up in the common stock of the company they manage, they are quite inclined to make decisions that increase the value of the shares they own, which automatically also increases the value for all other shareholders.

If management teams do not own any relevant stakes in the companies they guide, they may not be focused on creating wealth for shareholders to the same degree, compared to those that see their personal wealth increase when share prices rise. Non-aligned management teams thus may make decisions that grow their salaries, but that is a negative for shareholders. One example would be going for an acquisition that is not accretive for shareholders, but that enlarges the company, thereby justifying higher management salaries.

The positive impact of alignment between management and shareholders that comes from insider ownership stakes is called the wealth effect [as executives' wealth is tied up in the company's stock, and as they want to maximize said wealth].

There is, however, also a negative effect that occurs when insiders own very large stakes. Let's say a management team owns 40% of a company's shares, and management has made some bad decisions that have hurt the company's future outlook. It would be quite hard for other shareholders to replace these executives, as they themselves have a large amount of voting power. In a company where executives own just 5% of shares, replacing an inept management team would be a lot easier for unhappy shareholders. This effect is called the entrenchment effect, as executives with very large ownership stakes may be quite entrenched in the respective companies, whether they are doing a good job or not.

We can thus say that some degree of insider ownership is a positive, as this aligns management decisions with what is good for shareholders. On the other hand, management teams that have very large ownership stakes may have too much control, to the detriment of minority shareholders, at least in a situation where it would be better for the company to find a new management team.

This study, which measures a stock's performance (through Tobin's q) relative to insider ownership percentage, shows that an insider ownership stake of around 5% is the optimum, where share price performance is better compared to both higher as well as a lower insider ownership percentage:

Tobin's q rose from around 0.75 when the board held no shares to roughly 1.0, when it held 5 percent, and then fell reaching a value of only 0.7, at a holding of 25 percent of outstanding shares.

This is due to the fact that management teams that own a meaningful stake in the companies they guide are highly inclined to make the best decisions. Yet, if they are not able to make good decisions, they can still be easily replaced as long as they own just 5% of shares.

Insider Trading Activity

On top of looking at insider ownership stakes, investors can also look at changes in this metric, i.e. insider buying and insider selling activity. It is generally acknowledged that insider buying is more relevant than insider selling, as there is only one reason to do the former, whereas there is a range of reasons for the second.

If insiders buy shares of the companies they manage (and presumably know very well), this can only be explained by the fact that they believe that shares are undervalued and will be a good investment.

The decision to sell shares, however, could be based on a range of reasons, such as a decision to diversify some of their investments into other asset classes, or liquidating some investments to make a down payment on a new house, paying tax bills, buying a yacht, ...

When insiders buy shares on the open market, this can thus be regarded as a strong endorsement by those that know the company the best -- they are literally betting their own money on the company's future. Insider selling, however, is not necessarily meaningful in any way, as there is a range of reasons for insiders to liquidate (some) of the shares they own.

Dartmouth shows that this principle (insider buying is more relevant than insider selling) holds up to scientific examination:

Numerous studies have examined whether there is evidence that U.S. insiders systematically trade on private information despite the legal deterrence. The consensus appears to be that insider purchases (but not sales) tend to be followed by positive abnormal stock price performance, particularly for small growth stocks.

Not all insider buying is the same, though, as not all insiders have the same amount of information -- a CEO, for example, has more knowledge than a director. The most important insider purchases are, however, made by the CFO. Here is an excerpt from a study on the subject:

Source: jstor.org

Insider buying thus is a positive predictor of future returns in general, but buying from the CFO is the most relevant predictor, as this is followed by the largest excess returns on average. Our belief is that this can be explained by the fact that CFOs are most knowledgeable when it comes to actual numbers, earnings, cash flows, etc. They also may not be as concerned about representing the company to the public (compared to the CEO, who may feel inclined to buy shares at suboptimal times to show confidence in the company). As a "numbers person" that is not the public face of the company (unlike the CEO), the CFO may be best-suited to only make purchases during times with a highly skewed risk-to-reward ratio, which would explain the fact that CFOs generate the highest excess returns on average.

What Does It Mean For Investors?

So far, we can summarize: Insider ownership is a positive, as management interest is aligned with shareholder interest when management owns a significant stake in the company. On top of that, insider buying is a note-worthy signal (unless insider selling, which is rather random noise). Insider buying is more relevant when done by the C-suite, with the CFO being the most relevant insider of all.

For investors that are looking for skewed risk-to-return ratios that could lead to outperformance down the road, looking for companies with meaningful insider buying may be an opportune way for coming up with a list of potential investments.

During the last two months, as equity markets were shaken by the coronavirus crisis, there was a lot of insider buying in many publicly traded companies. CNBC reports that the ratio of insider buying to insider selling was the highest since March 2009 during March 2020, showcasing that March could easily have been the bottom of this year's sell-off. Here is a graph showcasing the highly irregular insider buying during the current crisis:

Source: CNBC

Insider buying in finance, energy, midstream, and real estate

Among those companies that saw meaningful insider buying are finance companies such as Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan (JPM). Shares of both companies are down a lot over the last year and look inexpensive:

Data by YCharts

Midstream companies also saw a lot of insider buying during the recent past, including Energy Transfer (ET), Kinder Morgan (KMI). In both cases, the founder owns a relevant stake of the company already, which is always a positive for future predicted returns, as we have seen earlier.

Data by YCharts

Shares of both companies are down meaningfully this year and trade at low forward valuations, potentially making them an interesting choice for investors. Other energy companies with recent insider buying include Williams (WMB) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) -- it looks like insiders that should know these companies very well are feeling that the recent sell-off was overdone.

Another industry with heavy insider buying during the recent past is the REIT industry. This includes individual stocks such as Public Storage (PSA), Macerich (MAC), W. P. Carey (WPC), and even troubled mall owners such as CBL & Associates (CBL) and Pennsylvania Real Estate (PEI). Taking a closer look at these individual companies and at their industries may reveal some attractive investment opportunities, as stocks look like they may have been punished way too hard over the last couple of weeks.

Last but not least, investors also have the option to participate in insider information through ETFs and funds that are focused on this metric, such as the Direxion Insider Sentiment ETF (KNOW), or the Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NFO).

Data by YCharts

Recently, KNOW has underperformed the S&P 500 index (SPY) and the Dow Jones Index, but up to mid-2019, the ETF had beaten the market.

Takeaway

We believe that fundamental analysis is key in evaluating investments, but it can make sense to look at additional indicators to time entries and/or exits. Those additional indicators include sentiment and also insider trading activity.

Studies show that insider buying is a meaningful predictor of future returns, which is why it makes sense to keep an eye on that. On top of that, another takeaway is that investors benefit from meaningful ownership stakes by key management figures, as this aligns managers well with shareholders, to the benefit of both.

Some industries and individual companies with heavy insider buying in the recent past could be worthy of a closer look, with midstream and real estate being standouts that look unfairly punished in some cases.

You are welcome to share your experience and opinion on the subject in the comment section!

Author's Note: If you liked this article and want to read more from me, click the Follow button to receive notifications for future articles!

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear? Data verified by Etrade. The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. By focusing on underlying corporate cash flows, and management capital allocation and alignment, then overlaying sound money management strategy, we help reduce portfolio income volatility. Capture an income stream that helps you stay logical when times are tough. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, HD, JNJ, MAC, KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.