Appian: The CIO's Friend

Given growth and profitability metrics the shares are not cheap, but selling OTM puts or in installments could offer a way around that.

It has used the pandemic to showcase the speed and ease of building essential processes and it should not face much headwind from the pandemic.

We liked Appian (APPN), offering low code platform enabling clients to quickly build and host apps back in July 2018 (with the shares up 25%+ since), and we still like it for many of the same reasons.

Appian seems one of these essential business software companies that really helps customers to solve otherwise pretty intractable problems, basically offering no-brainer services.

In this respect, it's very much like two companies we recently wrote about, Yext (YEXT) and Tufin (TUFN). The particular service that Appian offers is a low code way to design and run applications that offer workflow automation for customers.

There are a number of terrific examples of that in the Q4CC and the company has used the pandemic to showcase the speed and comprehensiveness of its solutions.

However, the shares are fairly fully valued given that the company is still some time away from profitability (cash is not a problem) and growth is slowing down at least a little, so while we still very much like the company, ideally we would like the shares to come down a little.

This can be engineered through purchasing out of the money put options, or otherwise one could buy in batches as we still think the company is a long-term winner.

Low code process digitalization

The essence is in the 'low code' part as this brings a triple benefit:

It's its core competence and the source of its competitive differentiation and strength.

It enables building apps much faster and in a more flexible way.

It ties customers to their software, hence the SaaS format, either on premise or (increasingly) in the cloud.

The Q4CC is full of examples of the second, where customers were sold on the speed and flexibility of the company's solutions, just for illustrative purposes, describing a sales win of a top-five global elevator company (Q4CC, our emphasis):

Their first application will be a global billing management system. We won this deal because just one of our sales consultants accomplished more in a three-day proof of concept than has been produced by the incumbent’s project team in four months.

There are other noteworthy elements in these examples:

The company increasingly sells through partners.

International and verticals are additional growth opportunities.

Once customers see one problem solved, they use the platform for solving other problems, leading to considerable expansion of demand.

Adding capabilities (through R&D and M&A) increases stickiness and opportunities for up-selling.

Partners are increasingly important for the company, leveraging its sales reach. In Q4, doubled the addition of new customers and for the year the increase was 70%. Management doesn't see this plateauing this year but considers it as an ongoing ramp (Q4CC, our emphasis):

We mean to create more demand for Appian services by far than we are capable of fulfilling. And we eagerly turn that over to the partners who give us the complementary skills that we require; the access, the credibility, the reach and the strong team of trained service providers that dwarfs what we are capable of fielding ourselves.

International is growing considerably faster, as it constituted 32% of total revenue in Q4 versus 27% a year ago. The company also has the opportunity to expand in verticals where it hasn't yet had a considerable position, like energy.

A cohort chart would have been instructive illustrating the up-selling that is going on with existing logos, but in any case this is captured in a general sense by its 116% subscription revenue retention rate.

Another indication of this is the fact that while the company added 109 new subscription customers in Q4, the revenue per customer hasn't changed (at about $0.5M), and it has been stable for a couple of years despite the company ramping new customers.

Management argues that it is able to create "well in excess of $3M a year" in value for a substantial customer, indicating the mileage customers can get out of using the platform and the opportunities for up-selling and leveraging their relation with existing customers (Q4CC):

It tends to be the case that the leverage that a company has varies positively with the duration of the relationship. So the more we’ve established on a customer site, the stronger our negotiating position is. So given that there is a great deal of value ahead for us at every one of our clients, we have learned to negotiate in a way that preserves our long-term value and to not flash our prices or offer an enterprise price for an enthusiastic customer in order to get them on board.

And that value proposition is continuously enhanced through R&D and S&M adding new capabilities.

Novayre

The company acquired Novayre, a leading RPA (robotics process automation company) and the developer of the Jidoka platform, the highest-rated RPA software on Gartner Peer Insights.

RPA won't be sold on a stand-alone basis but it will be integrated into a single platform (from the PR):

enabling the orchestration of all three agents of modern work — humans, bots, and artificial intelligence. Appian’s top-rated case management capabilities are included, so if robots create errors or exceptions, humans are involved in-the-loop to quickly make corrections.

Management argues that this confers an advantage because RPA solutions are often sold at a low level of organizations which typically have multiple RPA tools.

However, Appian sells its platform high up in the hierarchy, giving this more strategic importance, potentially speeding adoption in what is a market that's still in the early innings. And there are other advantages (Q4CC):

Forrester also found that 69% of respondents ranked security and robot governance among the primary technical concerns with RPA. These two areas are Appian’s strengths.

As an example of the seamless integration, management discussed a governmental agency, registering, processing and adjudicating veteran benefits, which became a new customer in Q4 (Q4CC):

Employees used to manually sort mail and type information into their claims management system. With Appian, they’ll digitize forms using intelligent document scanning technology. That’s the AI. Deploy Blue Prism bots to populate data into the system. That’s the RPA. And create cases for employees to adjudicate. That’s the humans. Appian will orchestrate this entire workflow coordinating bots, AI and people.

The funny thing in this example is that the RPA platform mentioned in this example (Blue Prism) is a competitor for Novayre, but Appian was offering a number of independent RPA solutions and this relationship might now become a little more problematic.

On March 9, the company announced Appian RPA, running on Appian Cloud, so integration went pretty fast. Novayre was the company's first acquisition.

Appian Cloud

Although it keeps offering on-premise licenses as well, the company is increasingly cloud-centric, which management claims is a competitive differentiator, especially with new customers (Q4CC):

In 2019, 93% of TCV for new logo customers was related to Appian Cloud. This is a significant increase compared to 79% and 66% in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Our customer growth in the cloud supports our belief that our cloud offering is the most robust among our competition.

Appian Cloud operates in 19 regions (5 were added this quarter) and 14 countries and added cloud certifications for healthcare (HITRUST), cyber security (NIST) and, together with Smartronix IL4 (Impact Level 4) for defense agencies.

Partly as a result of accounting changes (see below), management is taking cloud subscription growth as the most important metric of company growth.

ASC 606

The company adopted ASC 606 in its 2019 10-K which makes comparing results a little difficult as the company had been reporting in ASC 605 until now. Here are the main differences, from the earnings deck:

The main difference is the upfront recognition of roughly 80% of the on-prem subscription revenue (with the rest recognized pro rata over the remainder of the contract as support revenue). From the Q4CC:

ASC 606 is going to diminish the apparent size of our business in 2020 by approximately $40 million of loss reportable revenue due to the on-prem licenses that were sold prior to January 1, 2020. Of the $40 million, 29 million is related to a reduction in our current deferred revenue. Under 605, this revenue would have been recognized in 2020.

As a result:

Management will replace multi-year on-premise contracts with renewable one-year contracts

In order to reflect the true growth rate of the company, cloud subscription revenue will be the most important KPI from now on, as it is not 'polluted' by the change.

There are a few minor additional areas of impact but those inclined can look these up in the filings, earnings deck or company website.

COVID-19

There wasn't any talk about the impact of the pandemic during the Q4CC as this was held early February, but the company is since offering a free COVID-19 response management application for business and government organizations which can be configured and adopted within two hours. From the linked PR:

The app establishes a central command center to safeguard the health and safety of employees. It tracks health status, location, travel history and any COVID-19 incident details. Employers can see the health and work status of all employees, by geography and department. The application runs in Appian’s HIPAA-certified Cloud. The app also enables organizations to offer community support to their employees.

Organizations do not have to be Appian customers to be able to use this, but one benefit could be that they might be impressed with the speed, ease of use and flexibility, creating goodwill for the company. It has even organized a webinar for the app.

Apparently this was a success as the company introduced a follow-up app last week (PR):

a new Workforce Safety and Readiness application with capabilities to ensure safety for a company or government agency’s workforce during a crisis, and manage their return-to-work after workplace disruptions... Appian’s new Workforce Safety and Readiness application enables organizations to intelligently manage the complexities of returning workers to the workplace, including complying with government regulations and company policy, and prioritizing workforce health and workplace safety.

This app isn't free, it's available for on-premise and cloud customers and from the description and list of features in the PR it looks like something essential for many businesses and organizations, as there is a lot of stuff for them to figure out before they can open while minimizing the risks.

And they did not stop there, the company also introduced an app that helps banks automate lending under the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program, from the PR:

The new application can be live in just days, and can be quickly extended with advanced automation features including RPA and AI-powered intelligent document processing. Appian will host two webinars on these topics.

A few days after this introduction, there is a version for the UK enabling its banks to manage the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) applications.

Then there is Bexley Health Neighbourhood Care GP Federation, which launched the COVID-19 Command and Control Patient and Workforce Tracker app on Appian's platform, enabling patient, staff and facilities tracking.

From the PR, we assume Bexley Health developed the app, perhaps with some assistance from Appian, but it is another showcase for how fast thorough solutions for entirely new and critical processes can be developed on the Appian platform.

If any, the COVID-19 pandemic has given the company a chance to showcase the abilities of its low-code platform in quickly automate complex processes with minimal fuss for customers.

Q4 results

From the earnings deck:

Using ASC 606 is actually a little confusing as previous quarter figures are in ASC 605 but one can find ample quarter-by-quarter corrections on the company website and in the earnings deck. Under ASC 605 (the old way of accounting), 2019 was a pretty good year (earnings deck):

Some highlights from Q4:

Overall revenue +17% to $70.5M

Non-GAAP gross margin 68% (+300bp)

Non-GAAP loss from operations of $8.7M (up from $8.5M a year ago).

There was a $2.1M foreign exchange gain (versus a $0.9M foreign exchange loss a year ago).

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

Margins

Cash

Since last year, there is an interesting divergence between operational and free cash flow, which is related to the CapEx for new buildings, but this will dramatically reduce this year to just $5M (from $32.4M last year).

In any case, the company has plenty of cash left ($159.8M at the end of Q4) to keep it going for years (with the greatly reduced CapEx).

Share-based compensation is fairly moderate, as is dilution.

Valuation

No surprise valuation has come down quite a bit, but the shares have been considerably cheaper before. Valuation looks steep considering that growth is really slowing down quite steeply:

However, things are not as bad as the above figure suggests:

Cloud subscriptions, the most important KPI, are still growing at a brisk pace (30%+).

Management guides cloud subscription growth at 28-30% (and would have been a couple of points higher under ASC 606) and overall revenue growth at 14% for FY2020.

Conclusion

We do not think the company will face significant headwinds from the coronavirus. We are not aware management having guided for any impact, and the acceptance of digital solutions by the corporate world isn't likely to slow down materially.

Yes, some potential clients might postpone purchasing solutions like the ones Appian is offering in order to save scarce means, but there are others who might accelerate the process of digitalization of processes as the online economy has gained renewed importance.

The company has also been able to showcase some of their solutions of dealing with the impact of the pandemic on a variety of organizations, and the speed and comprehensive nature of these solutions might have impressed a few potential clients and let them cross the line.

We don't disagree with many other observers on Seeking Alpha who consider the shares expensive. While it has ample cash to keep on going for years, it may have to as at present it's not close to profitability and is still bleeding significant amounts of cash.

Yet the company has a fairly unique platform that enables its customers to quickly digitalize processes and given the high retention rates, these services are highly appreciated by customers.

The trend doesn't seem to be in favor of buying right now, involving lower lows and it's a long way down to $30 where there should be trend support. There is of course no guarantee we will ever get back to these levels.

So if you, like us, like the stock but don't like the stock price so much, one way to deal with this situation would be to sell out of the money puts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APPN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.