GDX: 2 Reasons Why Gold Miners ETF Is Headed For Its All-Time Highs

In the long-term, we expect GDX and GDX/GLD ratio to rally towards its all-time highs on positive technicals and fundamentals.

It is no secret that gold miners ETF (GDX) has tremendously underperformed the precious metal itself (GLD) since the secular bull market in gold ended back in 2012. Indeed, GDX is trading at almost half its value from its peak of above $60 despite GLD being just -12% from its all-time highs.

Source: WingCapital Investments

That said, there is light at the end of the tunnel after GDX mounted a V-shape recovery off the panic-selling lows just under $20 to break above its 5-year consolidation. The GDX/GLD ratio, a measure of relative performance between gold miners and gold, has likewise stabilized and turned the corner based on the observation that its 200-week moving average has finally started rising after years in a persistent downtrend.

Source: WingCapital Investments

Top Holdings' Fundamentals On The Mend

It is without a doubt that no gold miners are created equal, and the underlying holdings of GDX make a great example. The 10-year performance comparison between the 3 largest names in Newport Mining Corp (16% weight) (NEM), Barrick Gold Corp (15% weight) (GOLD) and Franco-Nevada Corp (8%) (FNV) speaks a thousand words:

Source: WingCapital Investments

As illustrated above, despite the spectacular gains in FNV, as well as NEM returning to its all-time highs, GDX's performance trajectory instead mirrors that of Barrick Gold Corp, which has mired in a decade-long bear market. Indeed, the vast differences in their earnings picture, as witnessed in their EBITDA growth over the past 5-10 years, help explain the bifurcation in their performance:

GDX Top 10 Holdings - EBITDA Per Share Since 2010

Symbol Name % Weight 2010 EBITDA / Share 2015 EBITDA / Share 2018 EBITDA / Share TTM EBITDA / Share 10-Year Chg 5-Year Chg 1-Year Chg NEM Newmont Corp 15.77% 10.35 3.94 5.16 5.16 -50.12% 30.97% -0.01% GOLD Barrick Gold Corp 14.94% 6.27 2.48 2.59 2.59 -58.77% 4.20% -0.17% FNV Franco-Nevada Corp 8.04% 1.56 2.11 2.75 3.58 129.04% 70.05% 30.28% WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp 5.54% 0.91 1.08 1.12 1.23 34.74% 13.52% 9.69% AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 4.75% 3.63 3.53 3.24 3.94 8.49% 11.70% 21.44% KL Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd 4.48% 0.40 0.72 2.48 4.61 1039.15% 536.57% 86.24% AU Anglogold Ashanti Ltd ADR 3.97% 4.05 2.84 2.58 2.84 -29.92% -0.15% 10.27% KGC Kinross Gold Corp 3.23% 1.76 0.53 0.78 1.08 -38.65% 102.94% 38.02% RGLD Royal Gold Inc 3.08% 2.60 2.78 5.03 5.28 103.51% 90.29% 5.00% GDX Top 10 (excl NCM) 63.80% 67.91% 66.75% 15.07%

Source: Seeking Alpha, WingCapital Investments

FNV's steady earnings growth in the face of gold's bear market most certainly stands out and resonates with its stock price's rock-solid uptrend. On the flip side, GOLD's EBITDA per share has plummeted from 10 years ago and remains stagnant near the lows. Though in a bigger picture, we notice that the top 10 holdings' EBITDA on aggregate has already surpassed 2010 levels, which make a solid case for GDX to eventually recover towards its peak.

Source: Seeking Alpha, WingCapital Investments

Another fundamental factor supportive of more upside in GDX is the decrease in leverage over the past 5 years on most of its top holdings. Specifically, after spiking above 1.5, the weighted average net debt / EBITDA has receded back under 1, a sign of robust balance sheet.

GDX Top 10 Holdings - Net Debt / EBITDA Since 2010

Symbol Name % Weight 2010 Net Debt / EBITDA 2015 Net Debt / EBITDA TTM Net Debt / EBITDA NEM Newmont Corp 15.77% 0.05 1.71 1.16 GOLD Barrick Gold Corp 14.94% 0.43 2.60 0.49 FNV Franco-Nevada Corp 8.04% -3.04 0.88 -0.07 WPM Wheaton Precious Metals Corp 5.54% -1.02 3.18 1.41 AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 4.75% 0.83 1.29 1.57 KL Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd 4.48% -1.94 0.36 -0.71 AU Anglogold Ashanti Ltd ADR 3.97% 1.40 1.93 1.46 KGC Kinross Gold Corp 3.23% -0.68 1.52 0.96 RGLD Royal Gold Inc 3.08% -0.67 -2.41 0.16 GDX Top 10 (excl NCM) 63.80% -0.41 1.62 0.73

Source: Seeking Alpha, WingCapital Investments

We reckon the positive trend in the leverage ratio will most likely continue on accelerating growth in EBITDA thanks to higher gold prices, as well as many of the gold miners' decision to deleverage. In particular, Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) was able to cut its debt ratio from a dangerously high level of near 3 to under 1 through divestitures of non-core assets as pointed out by fellow SA author. Since GDX has historically been inversely correlated with its weighted average net debt / EBITDA ratio, further improvement certainly will bode well for GDX's performance going forward.

Source: Seeking Alpha, WingCapital Investments

Watch Out For A Dip Due To Macro Headwinds

The recent relative strength in GDX coincided with the panic selling subsiding in the broader market, as witnessed in sharp decline in the VIX over the past month. In fact, GDX and the inverted VIX have been moving almost in tandem during the waterfall drop as well as the subsequent recovery:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Looking back during the 2008 stock market crash and the ensuing recovery, GDX likewise tracked the inverted VIX almost synchronously until the end of gold's bull market in 2012:

Source: WingCapital Investments

With broader stock market entering a seasonally weak period (i.e. Sell in May), the expected pick-up in volatility could lead to a correction in GDX given their tight correlation. Another potential source of negative headwind is the continued weakness in emerging markets' currencies (CEW), which similarly tend to move closely with GDX, but has recently decoupled with CEW being stuck near multi-year lows: Source: WingCapital Investments

Escalating COVID-19 outbreaks in many of the financially vulnerable emerging markets, such as Latin America and Russia, could spell further trouble to their currencies, possibly leading to a break under the 2016 bottom in CEW. In that scenario, it is plausible GDX would suffer a deeper decline to converge with CEW to the downside.

That being said, any dips would present good buying opportunities in our opinion, considering the solid long-term outlook in gold as well as improving fundamentals and technicals in gold miners. To conclude, we continue to anticipate gold to march towards our long-term target of $3000, while expecting GDX to rise towards its all-time high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.