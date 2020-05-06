The Chemours Company (CC) CEO Mark Vergnano on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

May 6, 2020 08:30 ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Lock - Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Mark Vergnano - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Newman - Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Sameer Ralhan - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bob Koort - Goldman Sachs

Josh Spector - UBS

Duffy Fischer - Barclays

Sandy Klugman - Susquehanna

Adam Bubes - Jefferies

Steve Haynes - Morgan Stanley

Eric Petrie - Citi

Pete Osterland - SunTrust Robinson

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Securities

Presentation

Operator

