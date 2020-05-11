Liberty Global: Trades At A 25% Free Cash Flow Yield. Now Let's Look At The Pros And Cons

Introduction

Ultimately a stock price rises because either (1) the underlying company's earnings rise, and the multiple stays constant, (2) the share count decreases and all else is constant, (3) the multiple increases, or (4) a combination of the above.

Ideally you want to buy a business whose earnings are growing, its valuation is cheap, and the company generates large amounts of free cash flow (FCF) that it uses to buy its stock when the multiple is low. Liberty Global's (NASDAQ:LBTYA) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) merger with O2, made public a few days ago, could create a scenario for much needed growth through the opportunity of up-selling and cross-selling products via bundling leading mobile and broadband products, as well as cost synergies (the team has a strong record in actually executing what it publicly commits to regarding synergies). This is alongside its current cheap valuation and large share buyback program.

When a business shifts from very fast growth (>20%) to strong growth (10-20%), to a small premium to GDP growth (5-10%), to GDP growth (2-5%), to small to zero growth (0-2%), to declining (<0%), each phase shift often leads to a re-rating in the multiple. This is often messy and volatile, hence is a period where valuation overshoots can appear; this creates opportunity for stock investors. We think this has happened to Liberty Global, a business that at the moment admits top-line growth is mature, i.e. virtually non-existent without some sort of resource conversion such as a merger/acquisition. The creation of the O2 joint venture (JV) creates that opportunity.

Industry Dynamics and History

Liberty is in the telecom sector. I have to admit I am not a fan of this industry because it is capital intensive, heavily regulated, and needs lots of debt to generate any sort of satisfactory return on equity today. It is not a fine combination of characteristics.

Furthermore, the business is mature, with top-line growth in the low single digits seen as exciting in developed economies for the larger players, and regulation has reduced the pricing power and profitability significantly. Remember when you couldn't transfer your telephone number to another operator so easily? Or when there were higher charges if you called someone on a different network? Or in a different country in Europe, your operator would apply roaming fees? These changes are net gains for the consumer, which have come at the price of the profitability of the telecom industry via reducing the network effects and switching costs of their assets.

In essence the telecom network operators have become a utility business - much like I would guess the Facebooks and Googles of the world today could become in the future. Historically, businesses with powerful networks that generate supernormal profits are ultimately regulated to manage the effects on social welfare. You can argue the latter companies do not charge the consumer directly for their service via a financial transaction, hence it does not affect social welfare directly. However, I suspect the maturity of the digital age will likely evolve how the transfer of information is seen as a transaction. This has already started in Europe with the GDPR regulations.

This industry can also become political, as parties talk about having the best internet infrastructure in the world to be a leader in the "knowledge economy". Telecom companies might then receive letters saying they are recommended to increase connection speed by "X%" by time "Y" and have "Z" households under coverage by then, or else...this increases investment requirements at moments that may not be ideal.

The Company: History

The Liberty Group comes with a strong and bright history, with the group being led by one of the world's most respected capital allocators, Mr. John Malone, who was included in William Thorndike's great book on exceptional managers, "The Outsiders". Liberty Global is led by one of Malone's closest lieutenants, Mr. Mike Fries, who came over from the 2005 acquisition of UnitedGlobalCom, and has been handsomely paid for his services in recent years.

Liberty Global is basically the foray of the Liberty Group in Europe. Liberty initially over several decades (from the 1970s, when Mr. Malone was working for TCI) helped consolidate the US cable business and has over time seen opportunities to do so in other parts of the world. There are numerous other tracking stocks, spin-offs, split-offs, and IPOs in different business lines and geographic focuses that John Malone influences. An example is Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK), a stock that was split off from Liberty Global itself in early 2018.

Liberty Global was spun out of Liberty Media (LMCB) in 2004 and merged with UnitedGlobalCom in 2005, shortly after GlobalCom came out of bankruptcy. The company is structured so that Malone has voting control. It has three classes of stock: Class A shares get 1 vote, Class B shares get 10, and Class C shares get none. This share structure is commonly used by Malone. Malone originally owned 1% of Class A shares of Liberty Global, 85.8% of Class B shares, and 3.5% of Class C shares. While the merger with Virgin Media had diluted his ownership, the super voting Class B shares still assure him control, as is often the case in Liberty investments.

I believe the Liberty Group targeted Europe because it saw four or five players in each country, with the possibility of having 5 to 10 players across Europe eventually as the Union becomes closer, and the service directive expands to include telecom services more widely (for example, by using a French phone contract freely in Spain without having to be a resident in France). This meant plenty of deal making would be around, a core skill of Liberty. European incumbents were also conservative and bureaucratic, often former government owned entities, which paid large dividends that were sacrosanct for their investors, hence limiting their investment capacity. They would not be ready for the aggressive Liberty approach with its leveraged equity business model, strong focus on tax efficiency, high investment in fast fibre optic internet, usage of stock buybacks rather than dividends, and a fast and flexible approach combined with the frenetically paced deal making skills. As a result they grew rapidly to have a sub-scale exposure to a large number of European countries.

However, Europe never really got closer, and the regulator became tougher allowing only three national players. This reduced the deal flow for European telecom players, especially Liberty Global. Hence Liberty was left with a large number of sub-scale businesses in a secondary industry. In this environment, with its dearth of resource conversion, Liberty Global has floundered, and its stock price declined from the mid-50s to the mid teens until recently. It seems its business model of leveraged equity works wonders when growth and deal making abound, but when there is no growth and no deals, it seems the market would prefer to see the business reduce debt than simply buy back its shares at ever lower prices.

Liberty Global decided to take action, and if it could not grow, the company decided to shrink and focus. It split off Liberty Latin America in 2018, completed a 50/50 joint venture with Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) in the Netherlands combining their assets in the region to offer a leading mobile and broadband convergence package in 2016 (this means the assets are no longer consolidated on Liberty Global's balance sheet, but accounted for using the equity method), completed the sale of its operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone Group plc for approximately €19.0 billion in 2019 (as usual it was very clever with the transaction combining several European assets to ensure it went to the European competition office to give the go ahead rather than the German), and the company also tried to sell the Swiss operation to Sunrise Communications Group (OTCPK:SNMMF), but this failed. Hence Liberty is smart enough to appreciate when the tide is not going in its favour and has reacted favourably.

With these transactions, the company is now primarily focused on six main regions: The UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland and Slovakia.

The Company: A Catalyst Appears

A few days ago, Liberty Global revealed it has not finished with its deal making, informing the market of a new JV with O2, where it will place Virgin Media (Liberty Global's biggest asset) into the JV for a 50% share, a deal similar to what Liberty did in the Netherlands with Vodafone. This combination of market-leading broadband and mobile services is being pursued by many telecom operators due to the potential for lower churn and higher NPS (net promoter score). This deal is valued at £31.4 billion ($38.9 billion), with O2 worth £12.7 billion and Virgin Media valued at £18.7 billion.

For reference, in late 2014, BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF) entered into exclusive talks to buy EE for £12.5 billion. As of 2019 this mobile network operator had around 32 million customers. In 2005 O2 agreed to be taken over by Telefónica (NYSE:TEF), with a cash offer of £17.7 billion. In February 2020, O2 had 34 million customers (including those on MVNO networks). Note Virgin Media’s existing cable network reaches around 60% of the country and is currently responsible for the delivery of broadband, video and fixed-line telephony services to 6.0 million cable customers and mobile services to 3.3 million subscribers (Virgin Media has an MVNO operation, with its services running on BT's mobile network).

The important points I take from this is Liberty has experience in doing these kinds of transactions. In fact it seems to be very similar to the Dutch JV mentioned above with Vodafone.

Furthermore, currently in the UK, clients with both mobile and broadband with Liberty are in the mid 20s percent, and in the Netherlands, they are in the 40s. Hence there is a potential to see the combination worth more than the sum of the parts if cross-selling and up-selling opportunities arose alongside cost synergies. I have not seen numbers on what this ratio would be when they combine the operations in the JV.

We note the share price has reacted positively to the transaction. And herein lies the opportunity. The main asset of Liberty Global is its capital allocation, essentially deal making. Whilst this transaction would change the accounting of the UK asset from consolidation to equity accounting (as is the case for the Dutch JV), which could lead to a holding company discount to appear, this transaction helps reveal once again the value disconnect between Liberty's assets in the private and public market.

Indeed, in the latest quarterly earnings call, Mr. Mike Fries explicitly went through a sum-of-the-parts valuation of Liberty Global, indicating the stock was worth $40+, and that at the current $21 price investors were virtually getting the UK business for free.

I would add there is another potential sweetener for Liberty Global/Virgin Media. They are in talks with Sky over a potential investment that could see it join Liberty Global in the build of a new fibre network to compete with BT in the UK. Liberty seems to always be open to new deals and partnerships that lead to benefits for its shareholders (remember Malone is a big shareholder). Sky, which has 6.2 million broadband subscribers, has been content to buy wholesale broadband from BT’s Openreach arm in the past. However, it seems under Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) new ownership, it is now reluctant to be solely reliant on Openreach, and so is inclined to invest in fibre-to-the-home (FTTH). BT is therefore at risk of losing a chunk of the estimated £700 million that Sky pays Openreach for wholesale each year if a collaboration with Liberty Global goes ahead. Note internet service provider market share to households in the UK in 2019 is as follows: BT 26%, Sky 24%, Virgin Media 18%, TalkTalk (OTCPK:TLKTF) 12%.

This is good news for Liberty Global because satellite television through Sky is the dominant pay-television platform in the country. And, as indicated above, Sky has countered the traditional weakness of satellite operators by building its own broadband network through unbundling the exchanges of BT Group. Hence, whilst Virgin's network only covers about 60% of the British population, Sky's television network covers the whole country. With Liberty and Sky working together, it would likely be a net positive for industry profitability whilst ensuring the investments required for the country are being made.

I find this news particularly positive because I have been concerned in recent years with the number of players building fibre networks in the UK. Whether it is BT, TalkTalk or a number of smaller players including the Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) owned CityFibre. Hence the Sky/Liberty Global discussions make a great deal of sense.

The Company: Valuation

The best thing going for this investment is the valuation. However, it was the same thing last year, yet it continued to drop another 25%+. Let's view a summary of the numbers:

Table 1: Selection of financial data during the period 2011-2019

At the current FCF (2019 results) of $3.3 billion, Liberty Global offers a FCF yield to market cap of 25% at a $21.74 stock price.

This would suggest the company is priced as a highly speculative investment, with a serious probability of bankruptcy due to the large debt position it holds (approximately x5.5 net debt to EBITDA as quoted in the latest Q1 2020 earnings call). Net debt is just over 20 billion USD at year-end 2019.

I end this section by saying whilst management is a core positive for this investment case, investors should be aware that from my understanding, the board has created an executive committee of Malone and Fries, and given it the right to exercise the full authority of the board, which negates the independence of the other directors. Hence minority investors really are at the hands of Malone and Fries.

Conclusion

I would initially classify the investment as speculative considering the industry characteristics and the balance sheet of the company. Whilst the business is non-cyclical and generates FCF consistently, its capex-heavy nature and the debt that fuels it, alongside the regulatory pressures within an industry with virtually no organic growth, means the primary source of returns will likely be from multiple revaluation, absence any resource conversion.

However, the recently announced JV with O2 provides the opportunity of reigniting some growth and potentially increasing market share in the UK via offering two leading brands combined. Synergies also offer the potential of increasing a margin that already looks high historically, hence potentially increasing earnings. Meanwhile an aggressive share buyback scheme at very attractive prices offers a further boost to EPS. This deal could therefore act as a positive catalyst to reveal the overshoot on the downside recent pricing has had on valuation. This combination of factors makes Liberty Global a more attractive investment than it has been in recent years. Positive developments with Sky can only add fuel to the fire on the upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LBTYA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.