IAC/InterActiveCorp Does Pay A Dividend... If You Use Naked Puts

You can generate income from it by using naked or cash-secured puts, and maybe buy in at a value price at the same time.

As any option trader knows, volatility generates higher premiums. Those premiums can serve as a form of self-generated dividends if a company doesn't pay one naturally.

When the market is behaving normally and we are in a flat or bull market, selling naked puts can be a solid, reliable, and relatively low-risk way to generate regular income. But what happens when we get blindsided by a market crash and stocks get put to us?

That's exactly why you cannot sell naked puts against stocks with wild premiums.

You must be highly selective. What happens if the stock is put to you? You'd better be happy owning it.

What stocks would you be happy to own? Those obtained at a value price.

The theory is that a value stock is already cheap and selling below intrinsic value and, provided the story doesn't change, having it put to you is a perfectly acceptable outcome.

You are also aided in your hunt by following as many stocks as you can over a long period of time. You will recognize trading patterns after a while. You will understand why the market perceives certain stocks the way it does and know the reason why a stock sells off, creating even more value.

Thesis

Barry Diller is a genius. He saw the monetization potential of certain types of internet businesses, as did his colleague Dr. John Malone of Liberty Media.

Diller created IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) way back in 1986, before the internet really took off. He recognized the value of businesses with devoted memberships that generated robust cash flow.

Cash flow is what motivates Diller and Malone. It’s all about cash flow and not as much about managing earnings for Wall Street. That’s because many internet businesses are not consistent in terms of earnings. They are constantly repositioning during their growth phase and need to in order to remain competitive and incorporate new technology and consumer habits.

So, the only way to judge or value the business is based on its cash flow. So as long as there is a devoted following to a given business, there is cash flow. Once the cash flow gets consistent, Diller has historically spun them off into its own entity, Expedia (EXPE) in 2004, or groups them together and spins them off like he did with The Match Group (MTCH).

Now, IAC stock is driven by its incredible portfolio of brands, including very lucrative online dating platforms and information-driven sites like Investopedia and TripSavvy. Diller also wisely lets the CEOs of each operation to tend to their knitting. Except in cases when a business loses its way, as happened with Expedia, which forced him to step back into the business, he doesn't get terribly involved.

A look at the above link shows that all these IAC brands are very well-known, and if not the leader in their arena, then they are close to it. If you want to be in the stock market, we believe you have to own either Diller, Malone, or Warren Buffett. In this case, you can own Diller via naked puts and earn money along the way.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock? Does IAC stock qualify?

The company has to be evaluated in a different way than the standard PEG ratio, and that’s because of its erratic earnings. Instead, we’ve found Price-to-FCF to be a better metric, and then see where the current ratio is in relation to its history.

IAC’s average P/FCF ratio since the end of 2016 has been 11.

(Courtesy of Macrotrends.net)

Going further back, IAC only traded at this level back in 2010. In the ensuing years, its P/FCF ratio has been as high as 30. It now trades at a P/FCF ratio of only 12. We consider getting it at this price or lower a bargain. In case you’re wondering, FY19 FCF was $800 million, which is more than double the $340 million of FY17. Not only that, but IAC stock sold off from $275 all the way down to $135 in the recent crash. It has since recovered to $241.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for IAC in general.

IAC’s businesses may be materially harmed by the COVID-19 crisis. Its businesses rely on subscriptions and advertising. The former requires consumers to have disposable income, which will have been impacted by the economic shutdown. The latter may be affected by the fact that the former situation will lead advertisers to possibly curtail spending.

Competitors can effectively position themselves in relation to IAC, because (as the company's 10-K states):

“we compete with social media platforms with access to large existing pools of potential users and their personal information, which means these platforms can drive visitors to their products and services, as well as better tailor products and service to individual users, at little to no cost relative to our efforts.”

IAC must continue to nurture its brands to prevent them from becoming stale. A lack of vision and execution at each and every brand may undermine each brand’s ability to generate revenue.

The company faces a big potential future problem in terms of privacy and data collection. It needs to gather, study, and use data it collects. As the 10-K states:

“We depend on search engines, digital app stores and social media platforms, in particular, those operated by Google, Apple and Facebook, to market, distribute and monetize our products and services... If [certain] platforms limit or increasingly limit, eliminate or otherwise interfere with our ability to access, collect and use personal data about our users and subscribers that they have collected, our ability to identify and communicate with a meaningful portion of our user and subscriber bases may be adversely impacted”.

Actionable Conclusion

What puts can we sell with IAC stock at $241 as of Tuesday’s close?

The July $230 puts are going for about $13 each. Earning about 6% in about 10 weeks is a generous premium, as it is usually about 4%. If put to you, you will be buying IAC stock at the equivalent of $217 per share, which is about a 10% discount from even this low price. You also have a 6% buffer zone before you get into-the-money.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the economy shakes out, the October $220 puts are also going for about $17. If put to you, you will be buying IAC stock at the equivalent of $203 per share, a discount of more than 20% from this point.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, January’s $210 puts sell of about $18 per share. You would earn 9% on your money, but in the process, you’d be hedging your IAC stock bet all the way down to $192 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.