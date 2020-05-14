Western Midstream: A Very Secure Near 20% Yield

The company is well positioned to continue earning significant cash flow in a variety of markets. Those who invest today with a 10-year time horizon will be well rewarded.

The company should be able to payoff ~10% of its debt next year with no significant changes in its operations. It's Jan. 20 refinancing was well timed.

Western Midstream recently cut its dividend by 50% and drastically cut capital expenditures. As a result, the company has jumped ahead to being FCF positive.

Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) is a more than $3 billion midstream company with a dividend yield of almost 20%. The company’s share price has more than doubled from its 52-week lows of less than $3 / share supported by both the MLP crash and investor fears that Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) would try to sell its stake to raise cash. However, despite the uncertainty, Western Midstream’s impressive assets and financial potential will support long-term returns.

Western Midstream - Earnings Slides

Western Midstream COVID-19 Response

Western Midstream has responded heavily to COVID-19 and the potential threats to the company’s business.

Western Midstream New 2020 Guidance - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

Western Midstream has made three significant decisions to improve its cash flow resulting in annualized cash flow enhancements of more than $1 billion annually. The company has accomplished G&A and O&M cost savings of $75 million on an annualized basis and has managed to reduce its capital expenditures by $500 million. That’s incredibly significant.

Before we discussed how Western Midstream was in a great position but needed to spend within its cash flow to move forward. The company also chose to cut distributions to WES unitholders by a 50% cut. It’s worth noting that the company’s yield post cut will still be the near 20% yield we discussed above. However, that alone saves the company more than $500 million annually.

Overall, Western Midstream’s financial strength puts it in a good position going forward.

Western Midstream 1Q 2020 Results

At the same time, in a difficult quarter, Western Midstream had incredibly strong 1Q 2020 results.

Western Midstream 1Q 2020 Throughput - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

Western Midstream has throughput of more than 4.4 billion cubic feet / day, with significant growth across its major business and adjusted gross margin of $1.16 / million cubic feet. The company also had significant crude oil and NGL throughput of more than 760 thousand barrels / day and produced water throughput of 717 thousand barrels / day. Across the board the company’s margins were incredibly strong.

Western Midstream 1Q 2020 Financials - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

The company had $393 million in operating cash flows with almost $180 million in cash capital investments and almost $215 million in FCF. For reference a year ago, the company had $340 million in DCF and almost $440 million in capital expenditures. The company’s distributions of $281 million, annualized at almost 40% pre cut, and cash capital expenditures were covered with only $70 million needed.

Going forward, the company’s cut in cash distributions by 50% along with its significantly lower cash capital expenditures (~$110 million quarterly going forward) should result in the company being significantly FCF positive. The company, after these decisions, should be ~$150 million FCF positive on an annual basis. That shows the company’s cash flow generation ability.

The other way to highlight the company’s strength is that its FCF is at almost $900 million annualized. Based on the company’s market capitalization, that gives it a market capitalization to FCF ratio of just 3.3. That highlights the company’s cash flow generation strength.

Western Midstream 2020 Guidance

Looking into the company’s 2020 guidance, the company’s shareholder returns should remain strong.

Western Midstream New 2020 Guidance - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

The company has revised its guidance for 2020 EBITDA for ~$1.775 billion. For reference, the company’s prior guidance was ~$1.925 billion. That represents an ~8% decline in the company’s EBITDA. While that decline is significant, it’s incredibly manageable for the company. It’s also worth noting with a 50% dividend yield and 50% capital expenditure cut, this is manageable by the company.

In fact, thanks to Western Midstream taking advantage of the cuts that are already priced into the company, it’s financial position will actually be much stronger leaving 2020 than it was supposed to be previously.

Western Midstream Financial Strength

Going forward, Western Midstream should maintain its financial position and its ability to provide a dividend yield of near 20%.

Western Midstream Financial Strength - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

As we discussed above Western Midstream has managed to reduce its cash flow by $1 billion meaning it is now FCF positive after distributions. The company’s total debt is still significant at nearly $8 billion, versus a $3 billion market capitalization. However, the company made an incredibly well tied Jan. 2020 bond offering of $3.5 billion that means it doesn’t need any near-term access to the capital markets.

The company’s rate on this debt supports how much bankers value the company and its relatively low risk. The company issued the 30-year tranche of bonds at a 5.25% yield. This is potentially the best move the company made and it’s one that will potentially have ended up being the difference between the company’s COVID-19 difficulty and a recovery.

No other evidence of the company’s financial position is better than the company’s rapid de-levering targets. The company has $3 billion in debt and $1.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA but anticipates getting debt to <4.5x debt / adjusted EBITDA by year end and then paying off almost another $1 billion next year. That means in just a few years the company can be in a peer leading financial position.

Western Midstream Forecast

Our forecast for Western Midstream is based on the company’s continued investments into its business along with significant potential. We start with the pessimistic viewpoint that the company’s continued capital expenditure (15% of 2020 market capitalization) generates no growth in adjusted EBITDA. Therefore the company’s ~$1.6 billion in annual operating cash flow remains constant.

From there we subtract the $500 million in capital expenditures, and $600 million in dividend obligations. That leaves us with $500 million. In our scenario the capital expenditures are an “expense” to keep FCF constant, although the company’s maintenance capital is in reality much lower. The company then has $1.1 billion in FCF or $0.5 billion post dividend.

The same company has $8 billion in debt, recently refinanced to avoid debt market access. So here we have a company with a $11 billion enterprise value or $3 billion market capitalization with a 20% yield paying down $0.6 billion in debt annually. Personally, in the immediate term I’d like to see the company repurchase stock. However, overall the company’s disconnect in cash earned in the bank to market capitalization is clear.

Western Midstream Risk

Western Midstream’s only significant risk is the risk of a long and drawn out collapse in oil prices. A scenario where the company’s potential volumes would drop dramatically across the board, major producers would go bankrupt, and companies like Occidental Petroleum would sell whatever equity they have to raise cash. We actually believe it’s very telling that Occidental Petroleum, in need of cash, chose to cut its dividend rather than its stake in Western Midstream.

Supply / Demand Balance - Oil and Gas Journal

The demand / supply balance in the oil markets is shown above. As expected, most see the 2Q 2020 as the worst time in the markets, when they come the closest to filling up. Already the decline in prices is expected to wipe millions of barrels / day from prices as producers drastically cut capital spending and shut down wells. Wes Midstream isn’t alone in its 50% cut in capital spending.

However, from there, markets will quickly rebound, and supply always takes a longer time to catch up than demand due to the lengthy process of restarting wells. That’s why the 4Q 2020 supply deficit is supposed to be larger than the 3Q 2020. We expect this will lead to a quicker recovery in oil prices than the lengthier one which would put Wes Midstream at risk.

Conclusion

Western Midstream represents, in our view, a near 20% secure yield for investors. The company refinanced almost half of its debt in Jan. 2020 meaning it doesn’t need to refinance again in the immediate term. At the same time, the company’s massive declines in dividends and capital spending leave significant cash over to paydown debt and dividends.

The company’s new, post cut, dividend yield of almost 20% is a secure dividend yield and one that will lead to significant shareholder rewards going forward. We are big fans of investing in the company at current prices and we recommend that other investors take the same opportunity to invest. There is the risk of a drawn out oil crash, but the supply demand balance shows that is unlikely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.