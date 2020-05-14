Target: Riding The Wave Of OmniChannel Retail In 2020

Mega-retailer, Target (TGT) is fast emerging as one of the success stories during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s shares had crashed from $125.36 on January 2 to $91.04 on March 25 along with the broader market. While the stock recovered much of its losses in April, it again fell to $103.86 on April 23 after the retail giant's first quarter update disappointed investors. The stock closed at $119.39 on May 12, which implies a YTD (year-to-date) performance of -6.88%.

Pandemic or not, people need food and other essentials. And in times of the pandemic, social distancing norms have shifted much of the purchasing activity to online platforms. Target seems well-equipped to ride this trend. Increased focus of investors on consumer staple stocks during a recessionary environment coupled with changing consumer behaviour has made Target an attractive coronavirus-resilient pick for May 2020.

Target’s omnichannel retail experience is being preferred by customers

PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure) is closely linked with the performance of consumer staple stocks. In times when PCE is down, consumer staple stocks tend to relatively outperform the market. With PCE down by 7.5% in March 2020, it was but obvious that investors would start looking at these customer stocks as safe havens. Target has definitely been one of the key beneficiaries of this trend.

However, going beyond that, the company is also benefitting from its digital and in-store innovations. In times when social distancing norms are making people more prone to avoid store visits, the company’s solid technology base is helping to keep the wheel moving.

On April 23, Target highlighted a 7% quarter-to-date rise in same-store sales, with a more than 100% surge in online sales. The company’s month-to-date digital same-store sales in April saw an even bigger spike of 275%. These numbers hint at a more protracted recovery of demand at malls and for other in-store shopping options since shoppers are increasingly preferring to make purchases from the safety of their homes. According to the FirstData survey in April 2020, the majority of customers still do not feel safe to shop in person. Then again, some of the changes in consumer shopping patterns will most likely be sticky due to higher convenience.

Going beyond just home delivery channel, Target has also managed to successfully position personal shipping service, Shipt as a competition to Amazon Prime’s (AMZN) one-day or same-day shipping. Shipt offers much faster delivery service with a time frame of less than an hour. Then, the company has also reported robust success with its "buy online, pickup in-store" program, as well as curbside pickup option.

In an April 24 interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” CEO Brian Cornell highlighted the increasing popularity of its same-day services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even in April, which was considered by many to prove to be a month of the post-consumption trough, Target saw weeks when the drive-up volume was seven times higher than normal. The company’s Shipt volumes on Friday before Easter even exceeded its weekly volumes. Shipt has even seen 80,000 new customers during the pandemic. All these numbers highlight the trust placed by customers in the company as well as Target’s capability to perform in difficult times.

The huge success of Target’s alternative buying options is not a recent phenomenon, although the pandemic has definitely pushed up the numbers. Even in 2019, Target’s same-day services, enabled by various innovations, accounted for almost 90% of sales growth. In the fourth quarter, while the company’s comps growth was 1.5%, digital sales rose YoY by 20%. In 2019, full-year comparable sales were up YoY by 3.4%, while digital sales rose by 29%. The company has been growing its digital sales by more than 25% for six consecutive years now.

On May 7, same-day delivery service, Deliv announced the sale of technology assets and moving over of Deliv’s CEO and a subset of the team to Target. With Deliv planning to shut down operations, Target has shown interest in the former’s technology that can allow for the pooling of multiple orders to a single location. If successful, this technology can help reduce personnel expenses and improve the company’s overall efficiency.

Target’s large retail footprint and multi-category assortment are especially important during the pandemic times

Big retailers like Target and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) also stand to benefit from the trend of customers making larger purchases in fewer trips. The trend implies a gradual shift towards one-stop shopping. This is a major advantage for Target which offers a range of products across categories including essentials, food, beverages, apparel, accessories, home requirements, and hardlines such as sporting equipment, appliances and electronics. Target further stands to benefit from its large retail footprint, even if customers are increasingly shopping online. A large number of stores is pivotal for customers to do same-day pickup as well as for workers to speed up the fulfillment of these orders.

Target and Walmart have also acquired market share from Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the consumer discretionary segment. The companies are most likely to ramp up promotions in an attempt to retain market share.

The company’s growing private-label portfolio can translate into higher margins

Target has been increasingly investing in the development of private labels or in-house brands for the past few quarters. The company currently has over 40 private label brands, Positioned as budget-friendly alternatives to branded products, these innovations have played a pivotal role in improving margins. The company has gone full-on into these areas, with some made inhouse and others in partnerships with brands or celebrities.

Investors should consider these risks.

In March 2020, the company’s comps were up YoY by 20% year over year, while consumer staple sales jumped by 50%. In its first quarter earnings, the company also reported an unfavourable shift in sales mix with increasing exposure to lower-margin pantry products and reduced sales of higher-margin consumer discretionary products.

On April 23, Target disclosed that there will be a hit of around 5% on profitability due to increased coronavirus-related labour expenses, less profitable sales mix, and inventory writedowns of apparel and accessories following the drop in sales in the first quarter. In March 2020, the company announced an investment of $300 million, which includes a temporary rise of $2.0 per hour in wages of front-line workers. The company has agreed to continue this program until the end of May and may find it difficult to roll back the program. It does not help that the top management were also beneficiaries of this program along with front-line workers.

Target has already withdrawn fiscal 2020 guidance. Although margin pressure remains a challenge, I am pretty sure that the company will be able to wade through the tide based on the robust top line increase. In this uncertain environment, the company will definitely remain a relative outperformer due to higher revenue visibility.

While online sales are booming, the ramp-up of in-store traffic seems challenging. According to Placer.ai, foot traffic at Target had fallen more steeply than Walmart in March 2020. However, the trend has started reversing now and the company saw 19.4% pickup in in-store traffic in the third week of April 2020.

Target is also facing stiff competition from other big retailers such as Walmart and Dollar General (DG).

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Target is $121.76. The company is trading at a PE (price-to-earnings) multiple of 18.79x and a forward PE of 17.39x. Although not very cheap, I believe that Target is a relatively strong stock in today’s uncertain market. Hence, it can command a premium and reach a target price of around $145 in the next 12 months.

The share price appreciation of 21.45% over the last close is definitely significant, considering that this is a relatively safe stock. Investors should remember that the company also pays healthy dividends. Having paid dividends since 1967 and increased payouts for the last 48 years, the company is now close to becoming a Dividend King. The company’s payout ratio stands at a healthy 40.5% in the last twelve months, while the dividend yield is 2.22%.

Analysts have mixed opinions about this stock. On May 14, BofA Securities analyst, Robert Ohmes, reiterated a Buy rating and increased target price from $125 to $145. On April 24, Nomura Instinet analyst Michael Baker lowered the target price to $121 from $131 and reiterated a Buy rating. On April 23, Baird analyst Peter Benedict reiterated his Outperform rating and set the target price to $120. On April 15, BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania upgraded Target to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $125, up from $115.On April 8, Cowen analyst Oliver Chen reiterated his Outperform rating and target price of $150.

On March 26, JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers lowered the target price to $113 from $137 but reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares. On March 26, Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell also lowered the target price to $122 from $130 but kept Buy rating. On March 18, Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane lowered the target price to $105 from $125 and reiterated a Buy rating. On March 4, Wells Fargo analyst Ed Kelly lowered the target price to $130 from $140 but kept an Overweight rating.

Supermarkets and drugstores are traditionally low-margin businesses. The only way to improve margins is to continuously adapt to current trends and introduce operational efficiencies. Target has been achieving these goals through targeted innovations.

While Target is not a growth stock and will not be making you a millionaire any time soon, the chances of crashing are also minimal. Hence, owing to its limited downside risk, investors should consider this essential business stock for capital preservation in May 2020.

