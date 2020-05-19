Construction Industry studies seem counter intuitive and point to robust activity in the coming year.

My last article was on 3M (MMM), an iconic business that has faltered of late. While conducting due diligence on that name, I stumbled across Carlisle Companies (CSL), a dynamic mid-cap growth stock in the industrial space.

The firm's management is highly acquisitive, adding bolt on companies that seem to be incorporated rapidly and seamlessly under the Carlisle banner.

A review of Carlisle's product lines provides a laundry list of disparate devices and services; however, their common thread is that they serve niche markets, often have high margins and/or they are manifestly superior to competitors' offerings.

Unfortunately, a lion's share of the company's revenues flows from a single segment, and that business is adversely impacted by the current environment.

Consequently, I am providing a number of perspectives and related links from analysts in the affected industry. Although my fears were allayed, you may develop a contrary opinion once I've presented my findings.

Understanding Carlisle Companies

Carlisle utilizes robust M&A activity to grow the business at a rapid pace. In 2019 alone, the company acquired 8 businesses for $616 million.

While researching prior acquisitions, I learned the M&A centers on relatively small companies that fit well into the larger business. Since 2015, the company invested $2.4 billion in acquisitions, thereby improving ROE by more than 6%.

When investing it is common to see acquisitions result in onerous debt burdens and integration risks. Carlisle's reasonable debt levels and rapidly growing business are testimony to management's expertise.

The company operates in four segments, and here is where investors may find reason for caution.

Carlisle's Fluid Technologies (CFT) and Brake & Friction (CBF) segments provide 7% and 6% of operating profits, respectively. The CBF products are an example of how the company focuses on niche markets. CBF serves construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, and military markets rather than consumer focused vehicles.

CFT experienced significant headwinds prior to COVID-19 from uncertainty surrounding Brexit, unresolved U.S.-China trade negotiations, and a downturn in global automotive production.

Consequently, management forecasts a second quarter revenue decline of over 20% for the segment. However, the Q1 earnings revealed multiple recent acquisitions in the segment are integrating well and performing above expectations.

The Interconnect Technologies (CIT) segment manufactures high-performance wire, cable, connectors, and specialty cable assemblies for transmission of data and power. CIT generates 13% of Carlisle's revenues and 17% of the company's operating earnings.

Aerospace applications provide 66% of that segment's revenues. Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX production halt impacted aerospace sales, as did the widespread malaise infecting the airline industry.

As a result, the firm's commercial aerospace business declined approximately 20% in Q1 2020, and management forecasts an additional 50% decline in the second quarter.

However, a segment within a segment, so to speak, is CIT's Medical Technologies platform. COVID-19 boosted sales in that category, and management now anticipates CIT will exceed their prior long-term forecasts.

By far the largest of Carlisle's four businesses is the Construction Materials (CCM) segment. CCM focuses on the manufacturing and marketing of roofing products, primarily those used in nonresidential roofing, as well as insulation and weatherproofing materials used in commercial and residential building applications.

CCM provides roughly 76% of Carlisle's total operating earnings. During the Q1 earnings call, management forecast a 20% to 30% decline for sales in North America (80% of sales) during Q2.

This is the fact on which an investment in Carlisle hinges: 70% of the business is in reroofing, and Carlisle claims it is experiencing the strongest reroofing cycle in the company's history.

Unlike other forms of construction work, reroofing is a project that can only be delayed at the client's risk. Anyone with a leaking roof can testify to that fact.

The Construction Industry Forecast

The Engineering News-Record (ENR) provides the latest Construction Industry Confidence Index survey. That report analyzed responses from 381 executives of large construction and design companies. While roughly two thirds answered the survey before February 15th, those that provided feedback afterwards were in general agreement: market growth will continue through 2020.

A CBRE research report provides impact statements on five commercial construction sectors. That report predicts minimal impact on office, retail and multifamily construction. CBRE forecasts a modest impact on hotel construction in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco related to muted tourism from China, and negligible effect on industrial space.

A report for Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) and Colliers International (NASDAQ:CIGI) provides an outlook for commercial construction that dovetails with CBRE's assessment.

International Construction interviewed DeWayne Ables, founder and president of Pioneer IQ. The following excerpt portrays Ables' particularly sanguine outlook regarding the construction industry.

Most of our customers are looking at how their backlog is going to be affected, and what we're realizing is that in the July, August, September timeframe, there's going to be a big head-on collision of stuff that has to get done and stuff that needs to start. And so that's making it really difficult for our clients to decide how to handle their overhead because over the next three or four weeks, there's a waiting period. We think a "construction tsunami" is very likely in a lot of markets over the next six months. Beyond that, the onshoring trend in the US has been ongoing for the last couple of years and we've been introducing a lot of our clients to the manufacturing and industrial spaces that have previously not been there. We've helped them understand how much better it is to bring manufacturing back to North America.

The headwinds are real and should not be ignored. According to an Associated Builders and Contractors study, the construction industry lost 975,000 jobs in April, and nonresidential construction accounted for 560,500 of those positions. Furthermore, a resurgence of the coronavirus could result in widespread damage to the industry.

Dodge Data & Analytics provides a momentum index that measures the initial report for nonresidential building projects in planning. The index serves as a weathervane of construction nonresidential spending for the coming year. Dodge records a decline of 7.6% in commercial building.

The Building Design + Construction website is an excellent source for updated information on construction related topics.

Last but not least, Construction Dive provides updated information regarding the effect COVID-19 has on the reconstruction business.

Dividends, Debt, And Valuation

The stock currently yields 1.90%. The payout ratio is roughly 24% and the dividend coverage ratio is 423%. Not only is the dividend safe, but management made a strong statement during the Q1 earnings call that the dividend would increase in September of 2020.

Carlisle has a current P/E of 13.13 and a forward P/E of 14.43.

As I write these words, the shares trade for $105.07. The average 12 month target price of 6 analysts covering CSL is $165.83. The average target price of the 2 analysts that rated the company last month is $155.30.

As of the end of March, Carlisle has total debt of $2.577 billion and $1.2 billion in cash. $500 million remains undrawn on the credit facility. No principal payments are due until 11/15/22.

CSL has investment grade credit rated BBB/Baa2.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

My Perspective

Over the last 3 years the company's revenues have increased at a CAGR of 9% while adjusted EPS grew at a CAGR of 12%, from $5.86 to $8.25.

During FY20, the company grew full year operating cash flow 107% to $703 million, and generated free cash flow of $614 million, an increase of 181% year-over-year. Carlisle also posted organic revenue growth of 2.8%.

Over the last 3 years, the company repurchased $1.1 billion of shares, or about 8.6% of the starting market cap.

The company has paid a dividend for 43 consecutive years and increased the dividends every year since 1976.

Of the more than 100 sites the company operates globally, only 7 are not fully operational.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the following charts speak volumes and provide testimony as to why I invested in Carlisle.

Nuff said?

I rate CSL as a BUY.

Hopefully I've provided a balanced view of the positives inherent in this company as well as the headwinds it faces. I acknowledge that a resurgence of COVID-19 could result in a prolonged economic downturn, and I view this as a serious negative when considering an investment in Carlisle.

However, I believe those concerns are baked into the current share price. I view this as an excellent opportunity to invest in a dynamic company with an exemplary management team.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.