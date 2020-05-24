This is the third in a series of articles covering quality stocks that serve as a foundation for rebuilding a portfolio. The first installment of this series covered UFP Industries ( UFPI), and the second covered Simpson Manufacturing (SSD).

The world has changed since the last time I wrote about Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) eight months ago. At that time I was looking forward to new pipelines providing an outlet for pent up production in the Permian. Higher production was expected to provide more revenue for the Trust. The Trust was also in the middle of a very ugly proxy battle.

Since then, a pair of black swans have caused a crash in oil prices. The first was the pandemic that stopped people from commuting and travelling. The second was an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The Trust remarked on these in a rare statement of current affairs:

Oil demand has significantly deteriorated as a result of the virus outbreak and corresponding preventative measures taken around the world to mitigate the spread of the virus...Although certain OPEC+ nations have reached a tentative agreement on production cuts since such time, there is an excess supply of oil on the market and constraints on storage capacity. The convergence of these events is expected to result in the downward pressure on certain commodity prices continuing for the foreseeable future.

Here is one picture of oil prices that tells the tale more explicitly:

Source: EIA.gov

At one point the price of oil actually went negative. It was at $24.02 when I started writing this article, and has since improved to $31.83 over the week. While the Trust does not itself drill for oil and gas, its revenue stream is tied to oil prices.

The Business

The Texas Pacific Land Trust is not your typical company. It produces no products. Until recently, it provided no services. Much of its real assets is land, much of it dry, arid, and not very habitable. For much of its history the Trust has sold of that land since 1888, yet it remains one of the largest land owners in Texas. It is too small for most portfolio managers, but it has been one of the hottest stocks on the market.

Source: Texas Pacific Land Trust

Real estate and royalty interests were assigned through the 1888 Declaration of Trust, and no value is assigned to the land to this day. Attempts at assigning a value have been made in the past, such as this one, and such values have been debated, but a significant amount of the land is worth more than $0.

In the last quarterly report, the Trust reported revenue in three general segments. Oil and gas royalties composed nearly half of the total revenue. “Easements and other surface-related income”, which is income from pipelines and cattle grazing, represented a little bit more than a quarter of revenue. Likewise, water sales and royalties also represented a little bit more than a quarter of revenue.

There was some buzz about solar farms among the comments of a previous Seeking Alpha article. RWE has indeed started commercial operations of a solar farm on land leased from both the Trust and the Texas General Land office. However, no mention whatsoever of it was made in the last quarterly report. In contrast, the Trust made much of its new water business when it started. The assumption is that the revenue derived from the solar farm is minimal.

Bull Case Points

The Trust has a healthy balance sheet with no debt.

The Trust’s price tends to follow the price of oil, and the price of oil has steadily improved since the week of April 20th. Oil prices have been generally following China’s recovery. The Wall Street Journal has reported that the demand for physical crude has jumped, and oil prices are “returning to relative normality.”

The T. Rowe Price U.S. Small-Cap Equity Growth Fund has in fact taken a stake of $11.5 million. In addition, Horizon Kinetics has restarted its practice of buying shares daily.

Source: GuruFocus

Bear Case Points

No one really knows when demand will return. Businesses are starting to reopen in places, and recovery will be slower in some places of the world than others. A V-shaped recovery is in question.

Oil demand has dropped drastically, and as seen by the first chart above, oil prices have fallen as well. This will have a major impact on the Trust’s revenue stream and the second quarter report.

The Trust started a water business called “TPWR” in 2017. This has provided “sourcing, treatment, and disposal” of water for drilling. But shale oil drillers have cut oil drilling to the lowest level in more than a decade. The number of oil rigs was 683 nine weeks ago. At last count the number was 258. In the Permian Basin, the 175 rigs remain. The severe decline in drilling represents a significant decline in the water business revenue, and it will limit growth in revenue in the near future.

For the first quarter of 2020, ending March 31st, the number of wells drilled but not yelled completed, known as “DUCs”, increased from 486 to 597, or 22%. A well that is awaiting completion is a well that is neither producing nor providing revenue.

The Trust’s Conversion Committee recommended a conversion of the Trust to a C-Corp structure on January 22nd, after a contentious proxy battle that left many investors irate. The Trust announced on March 23rd approved the plan. An already perturbed investor base was, as one blogger put it, “underwhelmed.”

Little good has been said about management over the past year, but under the current corporate structure, investors are not able to dislodge management. The trustees are appointed for life. The Texas Pacific Land Trust Investor, the most active blog about the Trust, expressed discontent this way:

Many things have changed over the past year. Executive comp is higher. The size of the C-suite is larger. Legal and administrative costs are up. And [the Trust’s private airplane’s] wheels are up (and down)...The share count outstanding remains constant at 7,756,156. Execs and Trustees still own only 1600 shares among the entire group. And the number of Trustees remains 2. Shareholders remain underrepresented, management/shareholder incentives remain unaligned, and the capital allocation tool that TPL is famous for (buybacks) remains idle.

George Fisher stated that he has rated the Trust as neutral “until we get more clarity into its future.”

Conclusions

The day will come when the Texas Pacific Land Trust will be a good buy. That time may already be here, or it might come in a year or two. Horizon Kinetics and T. Rowe Price apparently are not waiting to guess bottom.

In the short term, the drop in oil prices and drop in drilling activity is projected to have a significantly negative impact on the Trust’s revenues, one that may take some investors by surprise at the next quarterly report. The price may drop at that point. However, the Trust’s chart tends to follow the price of oil more than reported earnings.

The Trust once enjoyed an almost cult-like following, but the delay in converting the Trust to a C-Corp structure is only aggravating investors already disgruntled with management. The sort of structure the new corporation will take is currently unknown.

The overall outlook is bullish based on recovery that will eventually happen, but the outlook is overshadowed by a very negative outlook on the Trust’s management. Some investors appear to be holding their noses in the spirit of a quote from Charlie Munger in 2009:

Invest in a business any fool can run, because someday a fool will. If it won’t stand a little mismanagement, it’s not much of a business. We’re not looking for mismanagement, even if we can withstand it.

I am both cautiously and hesitantly bullish, based on the long-term outlook, and that the Trust will withstand its management issues. I have nevertheless not yet taken a new position in my personal portfolio to replace the shares I sold. I have had numerous other opportunities that I have liked more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UFPI, SSD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I sold half my TPL shares above $800 and half above $500. I may initiate a position in TPL in the next 72 hours, but it will more likely be later.