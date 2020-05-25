Summary

JioMart launched a pilot project on April 27 in which WhatsApp plays a major role.

On May 22, the company announced the official launch of the JioMart platform.

The success of WeChat Mini Programs gives insights about how Facebook will be planning to monetize WhatsApp.

As the battle for e-commerce market share intensifies in India, JioMart will benefit from built-in advantages and WhatsApp will be an indirect beneficiary of JioMart's success.