Kingsoft Cloud (KC US) is attractive as a pure-play proxy to China's secular growth trend towards cloud adoption, with the market expected to grow at a 26-32% CAGR from 2019-2024.

These worries are overblown, as any potential delisting is at least 3 years away, and a Hong Kong secondary listing (viz-a-viz Alibaba) creates a backdoor out.

After a brief rally post-IPO, the stock has corrected sharply to near-IPO levels on worries over a potential delisting due to a new bill that passed the Senate.

Investment thesis

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) ranks amongst the top 5 largest cloud players in China, providing Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings to customers across a multitude of sectors. It is a pure play proxy to the long growth runway ahead for China's cloud industry, given the low rates of adoption currently.

After a strong start post its IPO on 8 May 2020, the share price has corrected sharply on worries over a new bill (for the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act) that has just passed the US Senate, which may require US-listed Chinese companies to delist in 3 years or so if this act is eventually signed into law. It still needs to be approved by the House and the President.

My view is that the worries over the new regulations are overdone, as the option of a secondary listing 'backdoor' exists, and the current selloff creates a good buying opportunity in KC US. My back-of-the-envelope DCF and exit multiple valuations yield a target price range of US$30-50, indicating the shares are substantially undervalued at this point. BUY.

Note: this article may also be of interest to holders of Kingsoft Cloud's parent company, Kingsoft Corporation (OTCPK:KSFTF) (OTCPK:KGFTY).

Why Kingsoft Cloud is a long-term secular winner

Under-penetration of cloud in China Ability for multiple cloud vendors to co-exist. Increasing adoption of multi-cloud strategies means this is not a winner takes all sector Market share gains to be had from US cloud providers

Point #1: There is a long growth runway ahead due to low adoption rates currently. China remains a laggard in terms of cloud adoption, with cloud accounting for less than 8% of IT spend, versus about 15% in the US, according to Gartner.

However, China's growth rate in cloud spending is one of the highest, if not the highest, in the world, presenting huge opportunity for players like Kingsoft Cloud. Gartner expects China to jump into the 'Tracking Countries' bucket in the chart below sometime beyond 2023.

Source: Gartner

Indeed, as disclosed in Kingsoft Cloud's IPO prospectus, Frost & Sullivan expects growth in China's cloud market to average between 26% and 32% annually over the 2019-2024 period, with segments like video and game, where Kingsoft Cloud has a niche, expected to grow even faster.

Source: Frost & Sullivan, reproduced from Kingsoft Cloud IPO Prospectus

Point #2: There's enough pie for everyone. Kingsoft Cloud is the 5th largest player in China with about a c.4.5% market share as of 1H2018, which has grown to over 5% currently. While some may worry about the dominance of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), cloud is not a winner-takes-all environment because multi-cloud strategies are increasingly becoming the norm. Having multiple cloud vendors reduces the risk of server failure, enables a wider access to different cloud offerings, and avoids vendor lock-in. An IDC survey in 2019 showed that 88% of businesses globally have two or more cloud service providers, and the average number of service providers is 16. Another key reason companies adopt a multi-cloud strategy is secrecy - there's no way a company would put all their data onto the servers of a cloud vendor who is also competing in the same area of business. Kingsoft Cloud's parent, Kingsoft Corporation, has video game and office solutions segments, so it is not immune to the issue of game and office solutions competitors worrying about secrecy. However, cloud leaders Alibaba and Tencent definitely have a broader scope of business lines e.g. payments, e-commerce, insurance) than Kingsoft, which means Kingsoft should be able to capture some cloud business from these segments.

Point #3: There's an upside to US-China tensions. Although China's cloud sector is mostly dominated by local players, one foreign player stands out. Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN) (AWS) is the 4th largest player with a c.7% market share. If tensions continue to escalate, it is likely that the Chinese government will begin to use its 'invisible hand' to guide companies to switch to local cloud providers - so that 7% of the pie will be up for grabs.

Source: IDC, Author's Calculations

A word on the balance sheet

Looking purely at the FCF burn as well as cash balances as of latest disclosure (Dec-2019), with US$323m of cash on hand vs. negative FCF of US$207m in 2019, Kingsoft Cloud's cash balance can last it for 1.5x if the current run rate continues, which may not inspire much confidence.

However, that is probably not a fair way to look at it. First, during Kingsoft Corporation (the parent company) analyst meetings, management has indicated that they are targeting for Kingsoft Cloud to achieve EBITDA breakeven this year due to a combination of strong topline growth and operating leverage - this is a very positive signal for Kingsoft Cloud's cash flow trends. Second, Kingsoft Cloud's balance sheet is still in a strong net cash position with minimal debt employed. It should thus be able to take on some bank loans, if necessary, to extend the cash burn runway, as long as the funding environment remains open (i.e. barring a major credit recession). Third, both Kingsoft Corporation and Xiaomi (XI) (the largest shareholders in Kingsoft Cloud) remain in strong net cash positions, putting them in a position to potentially extend loans to Kingsoft Cloud as a subsidiary if need be.

Overall, I am not too worried about the balance sheet for now, though I will keep a watchful eye for any trends of deterioration.

Why I think worries over the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act will fade

First, some background. The aforementioned bill relates to the lack of oversight that the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) has over certain foreign companies listed in the US, in particular Chinese companies. What does the PCAOB do? In their language:

"The PCAOB is a nonprofit corporation established by Congress to oversee the audits of public companies in order to protect investors and the public interest by promoting informative, accurate, and independent audit reports".

In other words, it serves as an additional layer of corporate governance to prevent accounting fraud. Almost all public companies in the US use auditors that grant the PCAOB access to their accounts and notes, with the exception of Chinese companies. The Chinese government does not allow Chinese companies listing in the US to use auditors that grant the PCAOB access to said information as a result of state secrecy laws that have been in place for many decades.

Thus, this is not a new issue, but has once again risen to the forefront because of escalating US-China tensions, embodied by the passing of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable bill in the Senate on 20 May 2020. To remind, the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act has not been signed into law yet. The bill has been approved by the Senate but has yet to be approved by the House as well as the President. So, there is no guarantee on the bill eventually passing, though, in my opinion, it is quite likely to, given the anti-China sentiment we are seeing in the US.

Should the act be signed into law, what it actually states is that companies which do not grant the PCAOB access to their audits for three consecutive years will have to be delisted. This has generated quite a bit of worry amongst investors in US-listed Chinese companies.

How will things likely play out? In my opinion, China will not back down on their state secrecy requirements and will therefore not grant the PCAOB access to company audits, as it is increasingly wary of the US. Instead, we will see companies will take the Alibaba route - where a secondary listing is established in Hong Kong with the option for US ADR holders to convert their shares to HK-listed ones. A 3-year runway at minimum should be enough to achieve this. I think China will make this happen at all costs in order to 'save face', so any concerns about the technicalities of a secondary listing, such as market cap requirements or track record requirements, will probably be moot in the face of these exceptional circumstances.

The corollary, though, is that if you subscribe to my view on this, then you should only buy KC US if you are comfortable with eventually switching to a Hong Kong-listed stock.

This might explain why the stock has sold off so sharply in recent days, as there are probably funds that hold KC US whose mandate does not allow for holdings of Hong Kong listed equities, and who have therefore sold off their holdings in anticipation of this eventuality. In my view, the technical nature of this selloff is a good time to accumulate.

My back-of-the-envelope valuation: US$30-50 target price for Kingsoft Cloud

I use a quick-and-dirty DCF valuation as well as an 'exit multiple' type of approach to triangulate back to a valuation range for Kingsoft Cloud.

Method #1 - Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation

For the DCF, I use the following data points to guide me: i) Management's guidance that FY20 topline growth can roughly match FY19's 70+% growth rate; ii) Frost & Sullivan's forecasts for China's public cloud growth through 2024; iii) Management has said that analysts can look to Amazon's cloud EBIT as a gauge of Kingsoft Cloud's long-term EBIT margin to expect - and Amazon is doing 20+%.

So, here are the key assumptions:

Topline growth is between 5% and 10% higher than Frost & Sullivan's industry growth estimates through their forecast period of 2024.

Thereafter, topline growth starts at 20%, stepping down gradually towards 5% as we approach the terminal year (2040).

Terminal growth rate is 3%; WACC is 10%.

EBIT margin rises towards 20% in 2030. The company turns EBIT positive for the first time in 2023.

To arrive at Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) estimates, I simply use after-tax EBIT (@25% corporate tax rate in China) as an approximation for FCFF. This assumes that capex and D&A cancel each other out in the long run, and changes in working capital are minimal. I also assume tax credits are available from the initial years of losses.

For the DCF, I get a target price of US$50/share.

Source: Author's Calculations

One thing to note is that I think my forecasts are quite conservative. I used a WACC of 10%, even though it usually comes to a number lower than that, especially given the low interest rate environment. I assume that Kingsoft Cloud doesn't grow faster than the market for much longer (just 5 more years of growth outperformance), though in reality, given that it is still in expansion mode and likely to benefit from consolidation, it could probably outgrow the overall market for longer. Also, based on my forecasts, the implied market share of Kingsoft Cloud in perpetuity is just over 7% (compared to 5% currently), which, in my opinion, is very conservative, again given the likely shrinking of US-based cloud providers, as well as further industry consolidation favouring the top 5-10 players (including Kingsoft Cloud). I estimate that every 1% in market share that Kingsoft Cloud can achieve above my conservative forecast equates to a 14% higher target price.

Method #2 - terminal P/S multiple

This is more of a cross-check on my DCF. I value Kingsoft Cloud at a 3x P/S multiple in year 2040 and discount that back at the 10% WACC to present value. A 3x P/S multiple is consistent with the more mature players in the cloud sector like Amazon. Using this method, I get a target price of US$30/share.

Conclusion

The recent selloff is of a technical nature and provides a good opportunity to accumulate a pure-play on China's cloud adoption story at reasonable valuations. If the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act is signed into law, Kingsoft Cloud has at least 3 years to get a secondary listing in Hong Kong in place, which would give shareholders of the US ADR a backdoor. My recommendation is to BUY Kingsoft Cloud.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.