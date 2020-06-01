Our bullishness comes from the higher probabilities of margin expansion and returns on capital once their specialty ingredients segment takes a larger percentage of revenues.

We feel bullish about Ingredion Inc. (INGR). Even before COVID-19, the company was going through a tough macro environment and other troubles beyond their control. Shares have been beaten down from a high of $140 in the early months of 2018 to a recent $84.23, after rebounding somewhat from the market sell-off in March. However, weakness in their share price was not an irrational move by the market. During 2018 and 2019, management had to reduce their earnings guidance, starting in the first quarter of 2018 followed by more cuts as the company was facing tough headwinds.

Our bullishness comes from the higher probabilities of margin expansion and returns on capital once their specialty ingredients segment takes a larger percentage of revenues. Ingredion operates in a commodity market, but growth in its specialty segment gives them better pricing power, as the process requires more specialization. It also gives them some competitive advantages in the way of switching costs.

COVID-19 is going to impact the business in the short run, as their products are used in the foodservice and brewing industries. Both affected by shelter-in-place orders. However, we don’t see COVID-19 impacting their fundamentals in the long-term. Ingredion’s products are used in key consumer markets such as food, beverage, brewing, paper, and animal nutrition. Also, the company was already implementing a new cost program and was shifting its capacity to increase production for its specialty segment while focusing less on producing secularly declining products like high fructose corn syrup. In a way, they were already adjusting to new trends within their industry.

Ingredion should provide some decent returns to long-term investors. We have a fair value estimate for Ingredion of $112.

Looking at their numbers

Source: company filings

Ingredion’s operating results show a stable company, even though their products are mostly commodities, which they call their “core products”, representing 70% of sales with the rest is in their growing specialty segment (30%).

The big jump in revenues from 2010 to 2011 is the result of a transformative acquisition. In October of 2010, the company completed the acquisition of National Starch, a global developer, and manufacturer of specialty and modified starches for $1.2B. Before the acquisition, Ingredion’s main selling product was sweeteners (52% of sales), followed by starch (28%). After the acquisition, starch increased its percentage of total sales to 36% and has since grown at a 10-year CAGR of 13%, outpacing the growth in sweeteners, which have grown at a 10-year CAGR of 1%.

Source: company filings (Note: Specialty products are within every product mix reported, which is why if added, the numbers surpass 100%. The percentages without specialty add to 100%.)

In 2014, we see a sudden drop in revenues. However, it is due to how the company prices its products, which is on a cost-plus basis. 2014 saw a big drop in the cost of corn. Gross corn per ton that year, decrease by approximately 24%, as disclosed in their 10K. Lower sales that year were the consequence of decreasing raw materials, reflected in their product pricing. That said, trends looked healthy as any revenue growth constantly outpaced growth in expenditures, creating positive operating leverage, accelerating operating income growth.

Things changed in 2018 and 2019 when we see a slowing/declining top-line growth followed by an increase in COGS, punishing gross and operating margins. The company cited “lower sweetener demand, commodity margin pressures, higher production and supply chain costs in North America, higher raw material costs in Asia-Pacific, and unfavorable currency translation” as the main drivers of margin pressure and operating income decline.

That said, gross profits were starting to show signs of stabilizing starting in their first quarter of 2019, with three consecutive quarters of quarter-on-quarter growth:

Source: tikr.com

Why growth in their specialty segment is going to improve margins and capital returns

Ingredion started strengthening its specialty ingredients market with the acquisition of Penford Corporation in 2014 for $340M. Since Penford was a public company at the time, we know they did sales of $443.8M in 2014. Therefore, Ingredion acquired Penford at a sales multiple of 0.76x. There is also a useful piece of information within Penford’s annual report, which separates their specialty foods ingredient segment and their industrial ingredients segments, something Ingredion doesn’t. From there we calculate specialty ingredients gross margins of 29.7%. That number can be used as a proxy to the gross margins Ingredion makes from their specialty segment. It also aligns well with some comments made by management during their conference call regarding the profitability of their specialty segment:

Overall, just to start, our specialties are about 29% of our net sales. They sell it at higher average price points per ton than the remainder of the business and whether the gross profit margin levels are much higher than the remainder of our business. – Q4 2018 call

Their specialty segment currently accounts for 30% of total sales and has been compounding at a 6% rate. There are also tailwinds within the segment as more consumers are switching or replacing sugars with more healthy options, such as stevia or allulose. In that regard, the company is investing in such growing trends and recently announced the acquisition of a majority stake on PureCircle Limited, a leading producer of stevia sweeteners for the food and beverage industry.

There is also the increasing demand for alternative meat choices, such as pea protein. The company is actively investing in CAPEX to improve capacity. They have recently invested $185M in a pea protein isolate facility in Nebraska.

We see the investments in the specialty ingredient segment as the growth driver for Ingredion, supported by their core portfolio, which still produces strong operating profits and cash flows. With an increasing percentage of total sales coming from their higher-margin specialty segment, it is only a matter of time before we see the results reflected in their income statements.

Ingredion is trading at a slight discount

Source: tikr.com

Ingredion is currently trading slightly below its 10-year average sales multiple of 1.27. We estimate Ingredion’s fair value to be $112 per share using what we consider to be a fair EV/Sales multiple of 1.6x and using analyst’s revenue estimates of $5.6B for 2020

We base our sales multiple on the following assumptions: We believe Ingredion can sustain EBITDA margins of 15.6%. For the past years, their EBITDA margins have ranged from 12.5% at the low end to a high of 18.4%. The company has reinvested on average around 32% of operating profits back into the business. Their 10-year return on capital has an average of 8%. If they can sustain their reinvestment and return on capital rates, then we can estimate Ingredion’s intrinsic growth to be around 2.7%.

Takeaway

We like Ingredion as a long-term play. The company is a solid business and currently undervalued, which makes a good recipe for solid returns.

That said, the company still generates most of its revenues from its core portfolio, which lacks any pricing power, and results are heavily dependent on raw materials costs, especially corn. Second-quarter results are also going to be impacted, as COVID-19 is going to reduce demand for corn syrups used in fountain drinks as restaurants slowly open or in the case of Mexico, the mandated stoppage of production at breweries.

These headwinds should be temporary. The long-term path for the company remains on track and it should be business as usual once the dust settles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INGR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.