Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) is in the dumps. After hitting a 52-week high of $12.09 in December, the dry bulk shipper's stock hit a 52-week low of $3.86 on May 13. It has since recovered to close on Monday, June 1 at $5.30 per share. Shipping dry bulk freight like iron ore, coal, and grain has always been a volatile business, but volatility of shipping rates in the past year has been exceptional, leading to high stock price volatility. I believe that unless the coronavirus damage to the economy results in a lengthy global recession, shipping rates will bounce back and so will the stock. The question is timing: how long do investors need to wait to catch that bounce? I will cover some factors that could affect timing, profits, and the stock price. I believe that when the economy improves, a stock price of $10-15 per share becomes likely. As I will explain, under the IMO 2020 pollution control rules, I would have expected the share price to hit $20 in the second half of 2020, absent the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

SBLK background

Star Bulk Carriers owns 106 ocean vessels used to ship dry bulk cargoes. 38 are Capesize or larger, 44 are Panamax to post-Panamax, and 34 are Ultra or Supermax. It is headquartered in Greece but the stock is listed in the U.S. Its annual shipments have been above 60 million metric tons. The dry bulk shipping industry is highly competitive. I believe Star Bulk has a highly experience management that runs the fleet efficiently and looks out for its stockholders.

Pandemic Impact on Bulk Freight Rates

The dry bulk shipping market tends to operate by classic free market rules. Ships may be chartered for long periods of time or for a single load on the spot market. When there is excess cargo, shipping rates get bid up. When there are idle vessels, spot rates and even longer-term charters may fall below the level of profitability. In addition to seasonal factors addressed in the next section, the health of the global economy also affects demand. Over longer periods of time, there have been years when so many new ships were launched that rates fell, as well as years when insufficient new launches resulted in rates rising. This is because these ships typically take two or more years to build, and the ability to build may also be constrained or enabled by banks' willingness to lend.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a drop of demand from China beginning in January. Rates plunged too, as reflected in the Baltic Dry Index (BDI). However, the BDI records spot rates, while Star Bulk usually has a significant part of its fleet booked well in advance, so it is not an exact predictor of Star Bulk pricing or revenue. As the virus spread and became a pandemic, many nations' economies slowed. So dry bulk shipping pricing, so far in 2020, has been below pricing in 2019. However, rates have been better than in the spring of 2016, when the culprit was an excess of new ships that had been built between 2014 and 2015, combined with weak seasonal demand. To the extent the pandemic has a negative effect on the global economy, rates will tend to stay low.

Seasonality

More predictable than long-term trends and short-term volatility, Star Bulk revenues and earnings tend to be seasonally weak in Q1 and Q2 but strong in Q3 and Q4. This was true in 2019. Shipping grains tends to be seasonal, with most crops harvested in the northern hemisphere and shipped in the fall or early winter. Coal is seasonal, with the big bump coming from winter heating and a smaller bump from summer use to generate electricity for air-conditioning. Buyers may ship in advance of need, when rates are low, so there is almost always some demand, at some price.

In 2019 and 2020, Q1 has been hit by events beyond normal seasonality. Black Swans are a regular occurrence in the industry. Ports can be damaged by storms, iron ore and other mines can be closed by disasters, and demand for a particular product may dry up. Investing in bulk shipping stocks is not for the faint of heart, but taking a long-term view can help get over the bumps. My original thesis for buying Star Bulk back in 2016, when the industry appeared doomed, was that the free market would correct itself, and it did.

(Source: Bloomberg)

IMO 2020

There was a lot of hope that 2020 would be a great year for dry bulk shippers. 2019 was good, especially the second half, and the number of new ships expected to be launched in 2020 was reasonable. No one foresaw the pandemic. What we knew would happen was the implementation of IMO 2020, a global anti-pollution initiative that would greatly lower the sulfur emissions from high-sulfur fuel. Ships would need to burn low-sulfur fuel, which would be much more expensive, or they could install scrubbers for the high-sulfur fuel, which had significant upfront costs. Star Bulk chose to install scrubbers, with the bulk of installation in 2019. The installations are now complete. They had a negative impact on earnings. But with some older ships (of competitors) being uneconomical due to IMO 2020, rates would rise, the dividend would rise, and $20 per share seemed possible. Then the pandemic hit, lowering the cost of fuel while decreasing demand for bulk goods. Until demand increases, and oil prices, we are not likely to see significant benefit from the scrubber investment except that it was completed in May 2020, which may improve some y/y comps.

Q1 2020 results

Star Bulk reports earnings relatively late, so we did not get them for Q1 2020 until May 26, 2020. As might be expected, it was a weak quarter. There was considerable difference between the reported GAAP numbers and the non-GAAP ones. In this case, it was the non-GAAP results that were lower. I think they more accurately reflect what happened in the quarter. Also note that Q1 2019 was itself not a good quarter due to the mining disaster in Brazil.

Revenue was $160.9 million, down 3% from $166.5 million year-earlier. This decrease in revenue came despite Star Bulk owning more ships, 116 versus 107, so it represents considerably less revenue per vessel. GAAP earnings were $0.03 per share, up from a loss of $0.06 per share year-earlier. Non-GAAP earnings loss was $0.23 per share, down from a loss of $0.09 per share year-earlier.

During the quarter and into the second quarter Star Bulk engaged in several refinancings in order to strengthen its cash position. As a result, its cash and equivalents balance ended Q1 at $130.3 million, up from $125.2 million at the end of Q4.

Dividends

I covered the dividend policy in detail back in January in an article titled "Star Bulk Carriers' Dividend Policy Should Boost Stock Price". Talk about bad timing - my article was published just when the pandemic was about to kill demand in China, the world's largest importer of dry bulk cargoes. Here, I will only give an overview.

The dividend paid depends on the minimum cash balance per vessel (see my prior article) and the number of vessels. A dividend was paid for Q4 2019 of $0.05 per share. But the cash minimum for Q1 was $1.15 million times 116 vessels, or $133.4 million, while actual cash was $131.3 million. So, no dividend for Q1. Given the low shipping rates in Q2, there is likely to be a reduction in cash, while the minimum cash per vessel is increasing to $1.30 million. A dividend for Q2 is unlikely. The next possible dividend would be for the (usually) seasonally strong Q3, but it is too early to predict whether that will be paid.

Cash, Debt, and Assets

During a time when the future is full of unknowns, a cash reserve is essential. At the end of Q1 2020, Star Bulk had $131 million in cash. That should be sufficient if the normal second half seasonal upturn is not wrecked by the pandemic. Long-term debt is $1.31 billion, which dwarfs cash. But that is the model for the industry, where each of the giant ships owned by the company typically has a loan against it, with revenue from shipping used to repay the loans over time. Compare the debt with the value of the assets. The 116 vessels have a book value of $2.97 billion. Including all assets and liabilities, shareholder equity is $1.54 billion, far higher than the company's current market capitalization of about $508 million. It is true that if the economy is bad enough and shipping rates remain unprofitable, the value of the ships should probably be marked down. I believe it is more likely that shipping rates will increase, returning Star Bulk to profitability and moving the market capitalization towards the shareholder equity figure.

Conclusion

If dry bulk shipping rates recover, Star Bulk's revenue and earnings will recover. The company will resume paying a dividend. At that point, the market capitalization should gradually merge with the net value of the assets. That would be about $1.5 billion. If the share count remains the same, that implies a share price of about $15.00. There is risk, mainly from the unknown future of the global economy. I believe that if the risks are acceptable, and the investor can wait long enough, going from about $5 per share to anything above $10 per share provides a very good risk/reward ratio. Even if that takes waiting until the second half of 2021, that would still be a marvelous return for the time period. So, I remain long in Star Bulk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.