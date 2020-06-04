VMware, Inc. (VMW) CEO Patrick Gelsinger at Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference Call June 3, 2020 3:15 PM ET

It's Kash Rangan of the BofA Merrill Lynch software team, I guess, we are called Bank of America, Bank of America software team. It's a real delight to be able to host Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMware, who is a repeat keynote speaker at our tech conference.

Pat, thank you for agreeing to do this video presentation with us.

And I want to give you a big virtual handshake and a big high-five for calling an important trend, absolutely right, in the last two years. You said when the next downturn happens, when if it happens, tech is going to do better than GDP and software will do better than tech, very prophetic.

So congratulations on making the call because most of us – go back to 2008 and 2001, when tech behave like cyclical, industrials, when business is down 30%, earnings go down 30%, stock prices go down 30%, but it's been remarkable how strategic the industry is poised from a customer spending perspective versus where we are in 2008, 2001.

And I often point out to clients that when Pat talks, listen, because he is a man that's been through multiple cycles. He’s been through the 80s cycle, the 90s cycle, the 2001, 2008 cycles. So when he says something, it often carries a lot of gravitas. So I want to say that right upfront.

Patrick Gelsinger

Yes.

Kasthuri Rangan

Absolutely, absolutely, most welcome. When you reported the quarter, you did talk about a lot of trends. But I just wanted to dig a little bit deeper from a macro perspective. What are you hearing from customers when you talk to them, because I look at executives like yourself, Marc Benioff from Salesforce, Aneel Bhusri. You all have been through multiple cycles before. There was certainly more caution at the margin with respect to the macro environment, as it pertains to tech spending, individual businesses in the second half versus other companies run by very successful entrepreneurs, but has not been through these cycles before. Maybe they're growing faster and they don't see these potential potholes. But what is that you see based on your wisdom and experience that we might be missing? Help us to level set and then we will get to the specific questions.

Patrick Gelsinger

Good. We continue to see this hierarchy. Wherever GDP is, tech will be better and software and cloud will be better than that, right? So we don't see any shift in that relative view. But hey, businesses, who might serve SME, if their budgets are being cut by 20% because of the GDP effects, nobody is immune from being implicated, but tech will be better than GDP and software and cloud will be better than that.

Now inside of it, when you go and you talk to a CIO right now, clearly they're a pretty important person at the CEO's table. Boy, everybody’s worked from home, how are we doing? How do I get [indiscernible] inside of it? But they're needing to then go look at their budgets inside of it because all of a sudden, they went from having 10 – maybe 10 or 100 offices to 10,000 offices, everybody's home environment.

And boy, we did a bunch of things in the triage phase of the crisis that are now becoming – we're permanently going to be here. How do I go, put the security, the management, et cetera, in place to make this an efficient, safe, protected environment as well. So we are clearly seeing shifts inside of the budget.

Maybe that three-year ERP project. Maybe I can put that on hold for a couple of quarters. I want to get to it, right. But we do believe that they're making adjustments inside of that to respond even though they're at the top of the food chain, if you would in terms of people's budget, and we're going to be here awhile, right?

As I said this is a permanent change in how we work, how we learn, how we care for, how we live in society together? We're not going back, right? And amazingly, I probably talked to 200 CEO's over the last two months as everybody has been navigating through this. Almost uniformly, they say, hmm, my metrics look good, my efficiency metrics, my customer support metrics and so on. And this isn't just tech industry, this is broadly. Maybe this is a better way to work. Maybe this is a better way to support our customers.

I'm engaging with more customers than ever before. I'm touching more of my employees than ever before. Here, I'll showoff a little bit. I got my VMware shirt on, but, of course, doesn't everybody need a few VMware pompoms to zoom bomb your teams as well. We're learning what is like to live in this environment. And these things are driving real shifts and where priorities are.

And as you said, hey, we've been through cycles. So before this regard, hey, some companies, they're not going to make it, sorry, right. Some of them are going to be great – bargain-basement buys for us to do acquisitions and some of those, like our friends at Zoom and Eric, wow. Sometimes you're good, sometimes you're lucky, and sometimes when you're both, wow, right, and also we are seeing those as well.

Kasthuri Rangan

That's absolutely phenomenal. Have your priorities changed as a result of the word having changed in the last three months from a product perspective, strategy perspective at all or not really?

Patrick Gelsinger

Yes. Overall, we said, hey, we're going to do these five things for customers. We're going to help them build their next-generation applications. We're going to help them harness the power of multi-cloud, like private, public, right, and the multi-vendor. We're going to help them connect it all together, right. We're going to help them secure it all. And we're going to help them deliver that on all their devices. So those are the five things that we do. And fundamentally, as we have looked at it through the lens of COVID, those are still the right things. We feel like, those pillars, those franchise platforms, as we call it, pretty good. But the relative priority is juggling around.

EUC, if you would have asked me in the middle of last year, and I think you did ask me, hey, I would have said, they're sort of down my big five, that’s sort of down on the list. Well, hey, there's more coming up the list, right. Inside of it, inside of NSX-T data center projects. No, a little bit slower, but VeloCloud, wow, being able to connect to give quality of service to the edge to homes to branch transformation. So within it, we're seeing the strategy is good. The vision is on the money. It's helping customers to drive digital transformation.

I have also said that, sometimes it takes a decade to make a week of progress. Sometimes you make a decade of progress at a week, right. And you think about many of these industries, like healthcare, like education, the fact that we still can't take a remote vote, right, on the Congress floor yet. It's like, what are you talking about digital voting, with it, right.

Nothing prevented this, right. It was just political, social, or other economic barriers that are now being busted through. So it's causing us and everybody else to say, how do we better align our things to it. But overall, we feel super good about the overall platform and the offerings that we have.

Kasthuri Rangan

Got it. Yes, it would seem to me that EUC is doing splendidly, splendidly well. But talk more about VeloCloud. We chatted earlier, these 25 – some number of instances, some big number, how quick could this business be for VMware? How sustainable are the trends that are driving this business?

Patrick Gelsinger

Yes. And there's maybe three different aspects to that. One is we look at it as an extension and part of the NSX family. We're going to transform the data center, but we're also going to transform the wide area network to make this as an onramp to the edge. So we want to lift that whole thing in the way that you move from the data center to the edge. So that's a big piece of our strategy.

Secondly, the edge itself is going through a transformation, right. You've got companies like Zscaler reported yesterday, wow, right? The way they look in a distributed way, how we do security, how we do bandwidth, how we do quality of service. So that gives us a great opportunity. And then there's entirely new models like SASE that are emerging of different ways to think about the security problem as well.

So we see there's a lot going on in that space overall. VeloCloud has been a tremendous platform for us. We're seeing accelerated growth. We also have the Dell channel turning on as well as now they have the full set of hardware SKUs. So that's turning on for us. It's also a great adjunct to our service providers, telco and 5G initiatives. Hey, a lot of that, in fact, about half of our businesses gets delivered through the service providers as well, and they're viewing, how do I reach to the edge and particularly in a 5G world.

So that offering connects to so many of my strategies and offerings has really been a center point and we're finding great innovation, we're taking the NSX firewall, we're going to move it into the edge with VeloCloud. We're building partnerships as well, both EUC and VeloCloud, like Zoom, Slack, Teams, are all becoming partners of ours as we integrate those solutions making it easier for customers to take advantage of that full integrated work-from-home experience as well.

And as I said, when we acquire that company by itself, this is going to be a $1 billion business for us. I'm more confident of that one product alone. I'm more confident of that post-COVID than I was before. And I was already pretty confident.

Kasthuri Rangan

Yes. I think that acquisition was about – if I'm not mistaken, August of 2018 or…

Patrick Gelsinger

Yes. I think that's 2.5 years ago, right.

Kasthuri Rangan

Yes.

Patrick Gelsinger

And at the time, it was sort of like the fact that I was on the phone with another partner, a technology partner yesterday. When you acquired that patent, I didn't get it. I thought, hey, what is Pat doing in that space? But we had this bigger vision of the end-to-end SDN, right, the software-defined network, not just in the data center, not just to the cloud, but to the edge. And we saw that as a critical component and very thrilled by how that team is doing.

Kasthuri Rangan

Yes. Even Citrix has been doing well. I said even Citrix is –

Patrick Gelsinger

Even Citrix…

Kasthuri Rangan

I didn't mean that out of disrespect to them, because I gave up on my Citrix receiver for the Mac and just went…

Patrick Gelsinger

Yes. Let me just make one little comment there, Kash, because we view this – overall, our end-user computing business, we've been gaining share vis-à-vis Citrix and everybody else in that category. Q1 was not a share shift. Q1 was everything rose, right. When customers – hey, they were trying to replace Citrix with VMware, it was all about how do I grow my footprint very rapidly to meet the needs of work-from-home and distributor workforce.

Overall, though, hey, we think this broader portfolio, and now that we're adding Carbon Black to it. We're just in a very good position to do management security, PC, Mac, iOS, Android, both the end-user experience. And I think that whole category overall, we're in a multi-year cycle where that growth rate of that category is going to be increased because now everybody is saying, how do I do work-from-home better, but also it's now become part of their resilience strategy as well.

Kasthuri Rangan

Got it. I think this was about 12 years back, maybe just around the time that VMware went public, desktop virtualization was going to be the hottest technology trend. Finally, it's happening. 13 years later, we virtualized our desktops in some way.

So how big of a market could this be for VMware? And is it – some clients tell me, these are smart clients that push back and say, hey, isn't it like the mad rush before Y2K? Why is this – they're not going to just beat off completely and fall off the edge? And maybe there's something more sustainable to this wonderful catalyst or maybe turned out to be wonderful catalyst for EUC. How sustainable is this as a driver of your EUC business?

Patrick Gelsinger

Yes. The way I've characterized it, Kash, is that I think this nominally doubles the market potential for VDI in the marketplace. Now why do I say that? Every firm, every single firm that I've interacted with is going to have a meaningfully increased work-from-home portion of their workforce.

In the case of VMware, I was 20% before COVID. On the other side, I believe, I'm going to be over 50% of my people working over 50% of the time from home, right. I mean, it's going to be one of those game changing kind of things. I'm going to have more access to talent, less carbon footprint. Kash, if you commute one-day a week, that's good enough.

We're here for team meetings. You can work remotely or maybe one week a month, be closer to your parents or whatever it might be, lower cost of living. This is good for everybody in that regard. So we believe that we're going to see a step function increase in the amount of distributed workforce for the world, period. Also, education. Also, telemedicine. Every one of these categories, you're going to say, it's just better this way, right?

So now you've had this catalytic event, that's going to move you to a new plane and that's going to be there forever, right? It's not like Y2K where we got over the thing. This is a new plane of changing how we work, how we learn, how we live, how we care for. All of these are going to be systematically changed. And VDI is going to be an increasing use case inside of that as one of the model. So we don't believe, hey, it's not going to be like, everybody's going to get VDI far from it, but also the means to deliver it, particularly with the cloud-based offerings as well.

We're both, hey, go spin up WVD Horizon session on Azure. We'll have you up and running tonight, right. You want to scale to a 1,000 users? Great, we'll spin it up, right. And then we'll spin it down, right. It's going to be one of these that becomes a very natural extension to the solution sets because the cloud offerings are now robustly available.

Kasthuri Rangan

And how does VMware benefit from WVD, which was called out by Satya Nadella?

Patrick Gelsinger

Yes. So we have the complete integration of WVD with Horizon on Azure as the VMware Horizon Solution. It's been a very, very good seller for us in Q1 and I was just – Satya and I just had our regular check in last week, and we're both excited about that, and I expect that you're going to see both Microsoft and VMware putting more market emphasis behind that.

Kasthuri Rangan

What’s Satya like?

Patrick Gelsinger

I like Satya, and I've known Satya, he and I came through the ranks of VMware and – I mean Microsoft and Intel sort of concurrently with each other as we came across the way. So we get to talk about Windows NT stories, the first Intel servers and different interactions. So we've enjoyed a good collaboration over time. Very thoughtful leader, right. He really is somebody who wants to understand the strategy and the vision and at the core of it, somebody I respect, and I like working with him.

VMware – when he and I stood on stage, announcing the plan to partner in cloud and client, it was like the Arab Israeli peace treaty, because remember Microsoft and VMware, we [indiscernible] on each other for 20 years and saying, we're now working together. I mean everybody was sort of like, wow, right, you don't have that kind of moment to it.

We've just been building sort of brick by brick, and now as they announced a couple of weeks ago, the AVS, the Azure VMware Solution 2.0, that's sort of like, okay, now we're really delivering to bring cloud together and bring customer interests in that offering.

And everybody wants an Amazon or an Azure or both capability and having a VMware as a common solution across their private data centers to the two leading Hyperscalers, but also the Google offering, the IBM offering, soon to be release Oracle offering, the Alibaba offering and all of our other cloud partners, wow, this is pretty magic.

Kasthuri Rangan

Yes. I know that VMware has talked about loosely at some point in time, an aspiration of getting to $20 billion in revenue. Where are we today? Do you think the events of the last three months have accelerated or given you more conviction in that end game? Or does not really change it? What are your thoughts there on where VMware is going strategically longer-term?

Patrick Gelsinger

Yes. Well, we are deeply committed to accomplish that outcome, right. Driving the company, setting us up, what does it take for us to double the company yet again? So that's the journey I'm on, right, to see you that growth rate. The markets that we’re in with those five solutions that I've talked about, unquestionably, there is more than enough market potential for us.

How big could we be a multi-cloud? How big could we be a networking? How big could we be an end-user and management? There's a way untapped marketplaces for us to go pursue it here. So very confident that if we execute well that we'll be seeing that $20 billion.

But when we get there, it will be quickly in the rearview mirror right? It's not like we're trying to get to $20 billion, I'm trying to blow past $20 billion as we keep growing the market potential. Now this current environment, hey, clearly it's going to slowdown growth this year, right. As we've given you ours non-guide for the year, that's going to affect everybody.

But COVID makes digital transformation more important, not less. And that I believe since we've talked about GDP, tech, software and cloud, it will accelerate as we get to the other side of it, the criticality of cloud software offerings. And if we're well positioned and we execute ourselves well. I think on the other side of it, we'll drive an acceleration. Hey, the biggest economic implication since the great depression, nobody, nobody can say that doesn't hurt their business, right in this period of time, maybe Eric and Zoom, right.

But it's just like, wow, right. This is so dislocative to the economy overall. But when we get to the other side, digital transformation is more important. People need trusted, reliable vendors to do that and VMware is extremely well positioned to be that partner to enable them to this increasingly digital future.

Kasthuri Rangan

Got it. Pat, your thoughts, your current thoughts, your fresh thoughts on the mix between public and private clouds and where do we go from here in terms of growth rate? Does public take off of the expense of private or not really.

Patrick Gelsinger

Overall, I believe COVID environment will cause a bit of acceleration in cloud, SaaS subscription. But if a customer was going to run their on-premise data center, right, Bank of America said, hey, 90% of my workload is going to be on-premise, did COVID change that? No.

Right, hey, on the balance – maybe I'll put this project over here, but if I felt I needed to be on-premise for cost or regulatory reasons, certain geographic requirements, or I needed it to be in the edge and in the factory, right, because of speed of light and latency. Well, COVID didn't change speed of light latency, okay, all of those kinds of things. So I think fundamentally it doesn't change the bigger picture.

However, on the margin, it will drive more cloud and SaaS. In fact, just this morning I had a call with – we have our CXO counsel about 20 of VMware's most important customers. And we asked that exact question, have any of you changed your data center strategy? What's private versus what's public as a result of this? And one out of the 20 or so said it will.

Everybody else said, oh no, it's the same, right? And so on the margin, I think there'll be some incremental acceleration, but overall we see this idea of public and private hybrid, multiple cloud offerings, and being able to enable our customers at the IAS and at the application and developer level to be able to harness private and public in a seamless integrative fashion. That's a winning strategy.

But as we see more 5G edge, other things like that, there's going to be more sensitivity to latency, more new use cases at the edge as well. I firmly believe it's the right strategy even as there's going to be some minor adjustments on the journey.

Kasthuri Rangan

Got it. Pat, what has VMware done to a pivotal Carbon Black since the acquisitions, what are the refinements in product, strategy, go-to-market today?

Patrick Gelsinger

Yes. And we'll take one at a time. On the Carbon Black one, I'll say the Carbon Black team, it's like they've always been part of VMware. Come on in, there's refrigerator here and there's a family room, you're part of the family. It really was just so quick that they became part of the VMware. The Dell on the box offering came to market. We launched the roadmap to integrate the solutions directly into vSphere, into NSX and the Workspace ONE, the full end-to-end intrinsic security strategy.

We're just executing on exactly what we said. And as you saw on the Q1 results, greater than a 100% growth in the cloud ARR, so we're starting to see beat our business plan for the year. So we feel super good about that. And we've clearly seen the VMware effect where like our largest deal in Q1, the Bank of Montreal deal wouldn't have happened without VMware, right.

These banks about trusted VMware partner, good account coverage. Okay, we can go with the other EDR vendor or we can go with VMware. We trust VMware. So we're starting to see that be the case. So on track ahead of business goals, we feel very good. So the pivotal one, when we did the acquisition, we took a lot of good amount of risk here because we said, they're switching to a Kubernetes centric strategy, but it was just getting started, right.

And in that, it was like – if I change a company strategy, when I acquire it, that's not going to work. If I accelerate a company strategy when I acquire them, okay, that got a good shot of working. But it's a major shift in their platform. We did a sales leadership there, the integration to the company, the launch of this full Tanzu platform. Wow, I had a lot of reasons to be nervous about this as we came through Q1.

So the fact that they beat their business objectives for Q1 was deeply satisfying to me. The fact that we could do all that change and still come out a little bit ahead of our overall business case. Wow, that was a big relief. And we're seeing the Tanzu strategy really resonate with customers. Wow, you're going to give me VMs and containers in a seamless way.

Kasthuri Rangan

Got it.

Patrick Gelsinger

You're going to take this world class pivotal platform and deliver it in an integrative holistic hardened way.

Kasthuri Rangan

Got it.

Patrick Gelsinger

You're going to give me a multi-cloud Kubernetes management console where I could develop for Kubernetes and deploy as my infrastructure teams require it independently and pick any public cloud or private cloud to do that.

Wow, so let's say the value proposition of our strategy is really resonated with customers' way early. But the fact that we exceeded our business goals for Q1 was deeply, deeply satisfying in both the integration of pivotal, as well as the overall strategic residents that we're getting from customers.

Kasthuri Rangan

Got it. Let's move on to another favorite topic of yours and for most people listening to this webcast, the AWS partnership. When we hear triple-digit, I mean, that's off the charts, but not had triple-digit growth rate product in quite some time, at scale. It’s been a major market trend. What are you hearing from customers as to how they are looking at VMware running on AWS? Is this any more of a priority than before? What do you hear from your conversations?

Patrick Gelsinger

Yes. Let's go back to – Kash. We announced this, and we’re all super optimistic, game-changing partnership with Amazon and VMware. And Kash was beating me up, hey, when are we going to get some metrics and customers?

Kasthuri Rangan

Nikolay was beating you, not me.

Patrick Gelsinger

And we thought that we could defy like two-year rule. Remember, I said it takes two-year for any product to become enterprise successful or more right. And hey, we thought we could do better than that. And guess what? It took two years. Almost exactly at the two-year mark, right late last year, starts taking off. And we saw that momentum continue into Q1, right. And I'll say three things. One is you just have to hurt a while for an enterprise product. You got to get beat up, security.

Kasthuri Rangan

It's like being a sell-side analyst. In the early days, you got beat up.

Patrick Gelsinger

Beat up a little bit, yes. Secondly, the networking here is a pretty robust thing because you're connecting public cloud, LAN, private data centers together. We have learning to do in the networking area. And third is the power of the AWS channel, AWS, EDP solutions becoming part of that integrated. So we have to turn on AWS as a reseller of the solution. All those things have now come together and we're seeing great takeoff.

And now AWS is building a dedicated sales team that all they do is partner with VMware and sell our solutions as well as they're seeing a takeoff so that's powerful. And customers now – so you're bank. I got now big banks that are doing this for references. I got essentially the mortgage industry is all on this solution. The insurance industry is starting to take advantage of it.

Supply chains are coming on it. So we're now seeing the global reference accounts show up. So we feel very good about the expansion of the opportunity and the fact that you now have Azure, Google, IBM, Alibaba, Oracle, I have multi-cloud this way as well, right. So all of those have come together in a very, very holistic way and I have Tanzu. So I get to transform my infrastructure so I can migrate to the cloud in a much more efficient way, but I can also modernize my applications on my timeline, right, and do it in a multi-cloud way. Oh, those are three killer value propositions.

Kasthuri Rangan

It’s turning out that VMware is that the BELLE, the belle of the ball or belle of the ball and cloud ball. So I'm going to take this risky move over of toggling my screen to see if there are any questions from clients or the chat channel. So if you lose me it's because I don't not to by alt-tab correctly, but let's see. There are no questions with more than 146 attendees. So people are speechless. They are just immersed. Or maybe I'm asking all the good question?

Patrick Gelsinger

[Indiscernible] on the chat channel.

Kasthuri Rangan

Exactly. I cannot believe it. Maybe I got to refresh the chat channel, and if page refresh, and I lose the screen, so I don't want to take that risk. No questions so far. But talk to us, Pat, if you can, about any metrics that you can share, I know it's triple-digit, the number of customers that you have on the AWS partnership, the channel. What are average deal sizes? And what is the starting point? How do you land a deal? How do you grow that footprint within that customer base of AWS?

Patrick Gelsinger

Yes. Looking forward, probably, I say the three things that we need to do this year, right, with the AWS offering is, one is get a lot more land expand capacity. We need to make it easier and easier for customers to get onto the platform and then grow up over time. And some of that is we're going to have some lower end offerings, right, that enable at a lower friction ways to get onto the platform, shorter-term credit card-based solutions to enable that velocity motion into the platform.

In the bigger scope of things, we just don't have that many customers yet, right. But the customers that we've had or those who have now started to grow very big. So we've clearly seen – get customers on, we can grow them very big. When they start moving, they move like big classes of workloads come our way, we start to build.

So we have to expand that land expand motion, higher velocity of onboarding. We have to scale the AWS resell, right. It has to become part of every geo, every sales team globally that they have because they're just in a lot more places than we are. They've been here a lot longer. So we have to make that work.

And the third is expand the use cases, right. And while we're very happy for data center, extension data center migration, DR, we want to go build out more of those use cases, we'll soon be offering Tanzu on VMC. So now you can start attracting the developer use case.

We also want to improve areas like DR and backup. So we can start attaching it to on-prem deals into the cloud as well, and get Dell more turned on to some of those solutions. So let expand those use cases. So we feel very good that it's taken us a lot of hard work. The platform is now mature, stable, customers are coming on to a velocity, but now its how do we go faster, so more use cases, more sales capacity through AWS and lowering that bar for a land and expand.

Kasthuri Rangan

Got it. Initially, we thought that the cloud is dilutive to on-prem, dilutive to VMware business overall, but then you have turned that perception around very nicely. Can you just talk to us about customer economics, if somebody's spending a dollar of license on VMware, [$0.20] of maintenance, they were to take that workload and run VMware workload on AWS. What are the economics like for VMware?

Patrick Gelsinger

Yes. There's two things there. What's the average VMware customer today, right? And as you and I have talked about it, it's somewhere in the one, 1.5 products, right? We have attach rate of management. We have some attach rate of NSX and vSAN, but for the most part, most of the VMware is still vSphere, right? At that level, we're doing very well, right getting them move to VCF at this point.

But we still have a lot of any upsell was still a great potential for us into that vSphere base. So we have a lot of potential upside. And when they moved to VCF, as I say, they moved from compute, maybe compute plus management, compute plus management, but a little bit of NSX, they bought the whole thing, compute, network, storage, management, lifecycle automation.

And when they move to the cloud, you can sort of like Henry Ford, you can have any color as long as it's black, right. You get the whole stack when you move to VMC. You're getting the complete value proposition of compute, storage, management, network and life cycle as a solution. So we're typically taking a customer from 1.5 VMware products up to all five, right?

As we would look at compute, network, storage, management automation and life cycle where we're operating it for them as well. That's a rich upsell for us as they move to the cloud. Now obviously we're doing that on-premise with the VMware cloud foundation, we're taking that exact software and running it on all of our cloud partners. And that's what gives us the hybrid cloud, right, what enables us to say, oh, when you're on that stack, you run on-premise, you run on any of the hyperscalers, we give you that combined flexibility, which further enhances the economic value of VMware. Now you get to go to the kind of say, guess what, you don't need to have a separate DR environment, right, rather than the cloud.

You don't need to have burst capacity available on-premise running in the cloud. So that further enhances the economics of your private data centers by leveraging the unique elastic nature of the cloud offering and you get to right size those. You also then have geographic flexibility. You don't have to capitalize it when you go into certain markets that you might need, you can leverage cloud. Really is this ability for us to create a snowballs effect of incremental economic value to customers.

Q - Kasthuri Rangan

Got it. We do have one question on the chat channel. It’s a really good question. What is the most misunderstood aspect of VMware, be it from a Wall Street perspective or industry perspective or company perspective? What would that be?

Patrick Gelsinger

I think, we certainly have – maybe I'll answer two, right. When I think the one that we've just finished on is cloud and I mean, is this just going to eat your lunch, right. You just get tied to the hardware data center of the past, right. So let's say that's one where, boy, we had another quarter of 40% growth in our subscription and SaaS offerings. Hey, we are getting to the other side of that cloud SaaS subscription. The other one that comes up all the time is our containers going to eat your lunch, right?

But why do I need a VM, right? Just run them all in bare metal containers. To me, I feel like we're having the OpenStack conversation all over again, right. It's sort of like, oh, let's just go rebuild the infrastructure stuff down to the battle. Why do we need this? Well, let me tell you the 50 reasons that you need it. You need hardware management, you need security, you need isolation. You need to manage – it was like, wow, we try to do that once. And it was an utter failure, right?

Enterprises wasted extraordinary amount of energy saying, oh, we can go and do this OpenStack. We don't need VMware. This infrastructure stuff is hard, right. And what we said is it's not VMs or containers, its VMs and containers, right. That piece says, hey, we are no longer a headwind to cloud. In fact, we're seeing it as a tailwind. Containers were never a headwind to VMware. In fact, as we deliver Tanzu right now at scale over the next couple of quarters, we see it as a further tailwind to VMware.

Kasthuri Rangan

Got it. I think we're at the finish line here and there aren't any more questions. But you said there are 50 reasons to go with VMware. I'm going to conclude this by coming up with five things about Pat that really stand out.

Pat, you've contributed so much to the technology industry. I mean you are a – you made your mark in the world. My boss likes to tell me that my boss, actually, the Head of Research used to work for you at Intel. He was here several, several years back. So what strikes me about Pat is, Pat is a bond technologist, turned into a businessman, a leader, a strategist, a manager, and someone who inspires us. So on that note, thank you for everything that you're doing for the tech industry to keep this industry more vibrant, more relevant than it has ever been before.

And I will never forget how you made the comparison 2008, 2001 and tech did not have anything that exciting to sell to the customer, but today it's a very different landscape. And who would have thought that in the downbeat assessment of 2001, tech was dead, 2008, tech was dead and here we are.

It's eating share in the GDP. Software is eating share in the GDP and cloud is just getting started. So congratulations on all the splendid work you've been doing, and more importantly, inspiring us as analysts to just stay tuned to this magnificent company and all the wonderful work you're doing.

On that note, thank you so much.

Patrick Gelsinger

Thank you to the audience. Thank you for the time Kash.

Kasthuri Rangan

Absolutely. Take care now. Thank you, Paul. Thank you, Zane, everybody on the management team. Take care, guys. Bye.