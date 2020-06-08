Last week, Dr. Dipak Bhatt, Amarin’s (AMRN) lead investigator for the Reduce-IT trial, published a report, along with other authors, on factual errors present in the recent judgment by Judge Miranda Du. The report discussed a single critical error - “As we will show, a key piece of the prior art, which was central to this case, included an incorrect conclusion based on a common statistical error.”

This key piece of prior art is the Mori report.

The Bhatt report is extremely clear and lucid in its statements, and even a lay reader can quickly grasp its import. This report is described here.

According to its authors, the key question before the Court was whether it could be obvious to those skilled in the art that EPA and DHA had differential effect on LDL cholesterol levels.

Note this question carefully. The question does not ask: does DHA have a statistically significant effect on LDL-C from baseline to post-intervention? (it does, in Mori). The question does not ask: does EPA have a statistically significant effect on LDL-C from baseline to post-intervention? (It does not, in Mori). Instead, the question asks: is the difference between the EPA and the DHA effect on LDL-C from baseline to post-intervention statistically significant?

It is obvious that in Mori et al, there is a differential effect between EPA and DHA. But unless it is statistically significant, Mori does not make this effect globally obvious. Unless it is statistically significant, a POSA cannot claim, from looking at Mori, that one could observe the same effect in every other trial under the same circumstances. Mori provides no data on that statistical significance - therefore while someone could draw a conclusion - a hint - from Mori as to the differential effect of EPA vs DHA, such a conclusion would not be conclusive, i.e., obvious. As Dr. Bhatt and his co-authors say, Mori was a hypothesis-generating trial, not a conclusive trial.

Here’s what the authors say about the Mori data:

In this small study, the investigators randomized 59 men with mild hyperlipidemia to receive 4 gm per day of EPA, DHA, or olive oil for 6 weeks. The investigators reported that for the EPA group, the baseline LDL level was 4.28±0.19 mmol/L, the post-intervention LDL level was 4.46±0.10 mmol/L, with a difference of 0.15±0.13 mmol/L, which was not statistically significant. For the DHA group, the baseline LDL level was 4.27±0.17 mmol/L, the post-intervention LDL level was 4.64±0.10 mmol/L, with a difference of 0.34±0.14 mmol/L, which was statistically significant (P=0.019).

Note how this data fits in exactly with what I just described following Bhatt et al - that the data talks about individual effects of EPA and DHA but does not actually compare them. From this individual data to draw a conclusion on differential data was a mistake committed by Mori. However, this mistake was a mistake obvious to any POSA with basic knowledge of statistics; so its erroneous conclusion could not have been obvious to them even by mistake. What was this erroneous conclusion? It was the conclusion that EPA and DHA had differential effects on LDL-C. This conclusion does not follow from the data presented in the small Mori trial, because there was no statistical comparison done between EPA and DHA.

The authors say that even if such a comparison was done, it would be clearly shown to a POSA that the conclusion does not follow from it.

Here’s what happens when the authors actually compare them using the Mori data:

In the Appendix we show one way in which this test could be conducted given the information available in Mori et al.5 Our result indicates that we could not reject the hypothesis of no difference in effect of DHA vs. EPA on LDL cholesterol at any reasonable level of statistical significance. It is noteworthy that the appropriate statistical test for the data analysis in the study by Mori et al.5 would be known by ordinary researchers in the discipline and does not require advanced knowledge of statistics

Dr. Bhatt concludes, and I agree:

Statistically significant difference within one arm and no difference within the other arm do not imply a statistically significant difference between the arms.

The legal issue is: Mori used incomplete statistical analysis to draw a broad conclusion that, while proven to be true in 2013, did not follow from their data in 2000. To a non-expert, who may not understand Mori’s error, the Mori conclusion may appear obvious. This conclusion is actually true, but that point is moot because Mori never proved it. So, to an expert in 2000 who could adequately decode Mori, this conclusion would actually seem false. So, such an expert would not make an effort to develop Vascepa based on Mori. Because to such an expert, Mori did not make Vascepa obvious. So, the expert who finally did make Vascepa could not have used Mori to arrive at his invention in MARINE. Therefore, Mori does not make MARINE non-obvious.

The above paper adds another dimension to the arguments against the Judge Du decision. What we have to now see is, how are all these arguments woven into an appeal that has already been filed, and in what manner, if at all, these are presented to the Federal Court. However that may be, this brief and lucid paper does bolster the case for Amarin.

