TomTom (OTCPK:TMOAF) is a Dutch location technology company that markets its products and services to both consumers and businesses, according to which the company segments work: Location Technology (B2B) and Consumer (B2C). TomTom's Consumer division sells personal navigation devices, and this is what the company is best known for. PNDs have long been the company's cash cow, but it is in rapid decline (Q1 revenue -40% YoY), and the company needs Location Technology (aka Maps) to take over soon.

That the Consumer segment is in severe decline is clear to all observers, but it is still propping up the company's multiples. In addition, Maps will face both cyclical and structural headwinds over the next few years.

Automotive background and competitive forces

Maps includes both Enterprise and Automotive whereby Enterprise consists of map license sales to non-automakers, such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Uber (NYSE:UBER). The Automotive segment consists of automakers that license the maps for in-dash navigation systems. Automakers place orders for one of their models, and TomTom receives a licence fee for each in-dash system with its maps sold.

At this moment, TomTom is one of the three global companies supplying these maps to auto OEMs. For years, the company has been kept afloat by major automakers that fed TOM2 orders for smaller models. E.g. for its blockbuster models, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) selected (Nokia (NYSE:NOK)) HERE, but for some minor models, it selected TomTom to prevent HERE from becoming a monopolist. HERE had much higher sales and had an R&D budget that was multiple times the size of TomTom's. Of course, the commoditized nature of the core product, as well as the high incremental margins, has eroded pricing power of all players and has hurt profitability of all firms involved in this sector.

That was a bad situation, but a true watershed moment came when carmakers started to use Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in 2018 for both their navigation maps and entertainment systems (WSJ link). To consumers, the Google product is also quite appealing, its smartphone operating system dominates the industry, and having one's phone work seamlessly with one's car is beneficial to consumers and fits well into the IoT theme.

From a more technical perspective, HERE is beating TomTom on all fronts if we may believe several industry studies that HERE put on its website (some selection bias may be present, but I have seen little contradicting evidence). Google is dominant in important areas such as mapmaking capabilities, freshness, and point-of-interest search, and it is popular with developers. This makes sense, as TomTom is the least well-funded of the three mapmakers.

There are two important reasons why TomTom Automotive sales have been going up. First, there is a long lead time between a first order during the development phase of a car and the actual sales. The incoming competition from Google has yet to hurt ASP and volume from 2021 onwards. Second, the take-up rate of in-dash navigation (by car buyers) has been going up in recent years.

My view is that the in-dash navigation take-up rates will eventually hurt pricing. Due to the nature of the production costs (non-variable) and the similar product, I believe that the profit/revenue pool is fixed. This includes Enterprise. The economics of this market are such that the largest/most efficient player will make money, the second may be earning its fair ROIC, and the third (TomTom) will be struggling. TomTom is already struggling with its profitability, and that will get worse.

Source: company data compiled by author

The only thing set about Automotive orders is price; volume is dependent on take-up rates by car buyers, so orders contain a volume estimate. Five years ago, TomTom reported its orders every quarter. They switched to reporting that annually right before they had a very poor quarterly order figure, and by now, they have stopped reporting orders and report backlog instead. Backlog, however, can simply be revised by a change in the outlook for car sales.

2020 outlook

A near-term headwind is the current economic environment and the way TOM2 calculates its revenue and backlog. Car sales are down, and the backlog should be adjusted downward to reflect that economic reality. European car registrations (Europe is 70% of sales) are down 39% YTD and 76% in April.

Source: ECEA

Strangely, the sell-side, usually well-informed, doesn't seem to get the underlying mechanics, and the most bearish analyst was still 10% off for Q1 Automotive sales. Furthermore, a 50% sales drop is devastating to cash flow and the bottom line due to the fixed R&D cost base to maintain the maps and lack of variable costs to cut. I see a lot of downside on this front.

Consumer and Maps Q2 EBITDA was EUR 31m last year on revenues of almost EUR 211m. Supposing that the segments lose 50% of sales versus last year (Q1 alone was -23%, driven by March), that is a hit of EUR 105m to revenue, which should translate to 43% hit to gross result because cost of sales is weighted towards Consumer products. If we also assume that the company can cut a good chunk out of its marketing costs, EBIT is still EUR 92m negative, and EBITDA is negative by EUR 27m. So, in my estimate, the company will have an H1 EBITDA of EUR -30m.

Source: author's own estimates, company tables

This EBITDA result will also trickle through to FCF and hurt the company's cash position. It is reasonable to assume that H2 will be better, but it takes a lot of work to overcome the negative EBITDA of H1.

The bull case

The bull case has been for years that the company could be bought by some tech giant. One deterrent is that its founders manage the company and have a 44% stake in it. Neither is it likely that many companies are very interested in an asset that fails to produce meaningful cash flow while also being competed away by much larger rivals when they can simply license the maps cheaply.

Another bull case defense is that the company has a large cash position (~40% of market cap). However, that fully consists of deferred revenue for mapping updates. This negative working capital is not flexible cash, and much of it will be used to compete with Google and HERE. Worse still, TomTom can start to lose business when customers doubt the long-term viability of the business.

Valuation

Despite the obvious headwinds and the company pulling its guidance, the stock is down just 14% YTD, beating the Dutch small-cap index and European auto industry benchmarks. Originally, the company guided an FCF of EUR 30-60m for 2020. On today's valuation, that's an FCF yield of 3% to 6% at a cyclical peak, facing a secular slowdown. With the Consumer and Automotive cash flows collapsing, we'll see the cash position deteriorate in 2020 as well as forward EV/EBITDA multiples.

The negative catalysts ahead are very strong and will eat into TomTom's cash position. I therefore see ample reason to sell TomTom at its current price of EUR 8.16. So, what is it worth? I see a P/B ratio of 1 as reasonable for its assets, and this would be ~4.5 per share. I expect the company will eventually have little choice but to sell off its assets, and that's why a P/B valuation makes sense as a short-case target rather cash flow forecasts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TOMTOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.