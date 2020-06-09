Cerence (CRNC) has seen a spectacular recovery after it crashed in March 2020 and it is not without reason. This automotive-focused technology company has many things going for it in the right direction, even in current uncertain times.

A spin-off from Nuance Communications, Cerence already has more than 20 years of experience and an exceptional understanding of the possible use cases in the automotive industry. The company is in the business of developing AI-powered virtual assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles. While Cerence is already up by 83.03% YTD, I believe there remains significant upside left in the stock for 2020.

Cerence stands to emerge as a key beneficiary of increasing the adoption of connected car technology

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global connected car market will grow at a CAGR (compounded average growth rate) of 22.3% from $42.6 billion in 2019 to $212.7 billion in 2027. While the growth rate may get partly impacted by the pandemic-fueled economic downturn, this will only be a temporary phase. In fact, the increasing focus on driving regulations from authorities and rising demand for convenience, safety, and entertainment from customers, has made this a very lucrative market opportunity.

Cerence also expects rapid and broad penetration of in-car AI products and cloud-connected services by 2023.

Cerence already has a moat in this market, considering that its customer base includes all major automobile manufacturers or their tier 1 suppliers, globally. According to Bernzott Capital Advisors, the company accounts for ~80% share of the automotive embedded software technology market, while the company is winning new orders at around 90%. Cerence's tech solutions are present in 325 million cars on the road globally. In 2019, the company's solutions were included in around 50 million cars shipped globally.

Previously, Nuance Communications had been the market leader in vehicle voice-assistance segment. The key differentiator for the company was its superior capabilities in voice-based technologies such as speech recognition, NLU (natural language understanding), and speech signal enhancement.

While Cerence has retained these strengths, the company is now working on providing multi-modal interactions in its solutions. This would include computer vision, gaze, gesture, and voice to effectively mimic human interaction. The company has a broad IP estate comprising of over 1250 patents in areas of voice and AI technology. The company also has more than 75% of its total 2,000 employees involved in R&D activities.

Cerence is planning to double the revenue it earns per car to $15 - $20 in the next two-three years. Thereafter, the company is also looking towards expansion opportunities in international markets.

Technology bigwigs such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) have also acknowledged the market potential and are gearing to make an impact with their connected technology offerings. Cerence is now leveraging its extensive R&D capabilities to face this competition. As customers increasingly demand an extension of their digital lives as a part of the in-car experience, auto manufacturers have opted for multiple virtual assistants in one vehicle. To come out at the top in this environment, Cerence has a product called cognitive arbitration product. Here, Cerence plans to position its virtual assistant as the default one in the car. However, the cognitive arbitration product is an intelligent router to enable customers to navigate to systems of other companies. The ability to co-exist with other large technology companies is a major plus for the company.

The company has reported healthy financial metrics

In the second quarter ending March 2020, Cerence reported revenues of $86.5 million, ahead of the consensus by $11.96 million. The company also reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.43, ahead of the consensus by $0.18.

While Cerence has definitely not been spared in the current slowdown, the company definitely stands in a better position as compared to many in terms of revenue visibility. As of September 30, 2019, the company had a backlog of around $1.4 billion. This is significant considering that the company's fiscal 2019 revenues for 12 months ending September 2019, was close to $300 million. The backlog does not include new bookings in the first half of fiscal 2020, which were close to $533 million. Long-term client contracts and designed-in technology are also helping minimize the short-term impact of the ongoing economic downturn. Cerence also benefits from high switching costs in this industry, which ensures a mostly sticky customer base.

Cerence has also been posting gross margins ahead of the majority of peers. The company's adjusted EBITDA margin was a solid 33.6% in the second quarter, a YoY improvement of 26.6%. This is definitely a high margin business with significant operating leverage.

Cerence also boasts of a healthy balance sheet with $95.6 million in cash. With quarterly cash burn rate estimated to be $25.0 million - $30.0 million, this profitable company will continue to be a going concern for the foreseeable future. The company's leverage ratio is also 2.0x, much lower than the 6.0x covenant limit.

Cerence is also planning for refinancing debt, which may help save cash by 52% and result in non-GAAP EPS accretion of 16%.

Investors should consider these risks

The ongoing market slowdown is bound to have an impact on Cerence's growth prospects, considering the company is a pure-play technology company catering to the automotive sector. The SAAR (seasonally adjusted annual rate) of the automobile industry was 12.17 Million in May 2020, a YoY decline of 29.8%. Since Cerence's backlog represents committed contracts and not committed volumes, the decline in SAAR will ultimately affect its topline. The company's license revenues, which account for about 55% of total revenues, depends on the automotive SAAR. The upside here, however, is that automotive SAAR seems to have bottomed in April and now is mostly on a recovery path.

While Cerence has kind of found a way to co-exist with large technology players, there definitely remains competition from niche players such as SoundHound, Unigo, and Sensory. The company is dealing with this competition by focusing on its superior technology, extensive scale, and capability to offer solutions in over 70 languages. Having multi-language compatibility has been a major differentiator for the company in the global space.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Cerence is $41.41. I believe that this share price is too low for a software company with solid growth prospects and healthy financials. The company is trading at P/E of 15.41x and forward P/E of 29.88x, again too low for a growth stock.

The majority of analysts are optimistic about the stock. On June 8, Jefferies analyst David Kelley initiated coverage of Cerence with a Buy rating and $47 price target. On May 26, Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale downgraded the company's rating from Strong Buy to Outperform but raised the target price from $30 to $40. On May 12, Cowen initiated coverage of Cerence with an Outperform rating and $28 price target.

Although analysts are mostly positive, I believe that their target prices have been too low. This may be because of the overall uncertainty about automotive SAAR. But, since chances of the SAAR having already bottomed out are pretty high, I believe this growth stock can easily reach a target price of $47 in the next 12 months. Hence, I recommend growth-focused investors with above-average risk appetite to consider picking up this stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.