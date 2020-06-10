Closed-End Funds: 2 REIT Funds Worth A Look

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) and Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund (RNP) are both focused on investments in the REIT space. REITs have been under significant pressure since COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the world. This is for good reason too, as many REITs that are linked to the retail, lodging and office will see reduced rent payments over at least the shorter term. Perhaps even longer-term these areas will struggle too. Even apartment REITs might be under pressure in the shorter-term as well, as individuals will struggle to pay rent. Thus, reducing cash flow to the REIT itself - which would then be passed onto RQI and RNP. However, the majority of these two REITs portfolios aren't heavily invested in those areas.

This could help explain why we are seeing some massive discounts on these funds. For example, RQI had a discount of 14.51% just weeks ago. Now, the fund has rocketed higher. This substantially reduced the funds discount to the current 7.28%. While the fund's 5-year average discount at 7.61%. For RNP, we had a discount of 15.29% weeks ago. While the 5-year average for that fund comes in at 10.83%. The current discount for this fund has contracted too in the last several weeks to the current 10.77%. I believe these funds are certainly worth a look in these extreme times. This would generally be a great time to buy, especially for RNP. RQI could still reward a long-term shareholder, even at these levels though. Even the portion of the portfolios that do touch the 'untouchable' REIT segments at this time has further protections in their portfolios. That's because these funds hold preferred and bond securities, in addition to equity positions. This is especially true for RNP with half of its portfolio designated as fixed-income. This does mean RQI is more of an aggressive bid with fixed-income coming in at only 16% of its portfolio though. That is certainly something to be aware of.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund (RNP)

RNP is on the larger size for a CEF, with $1.3 billion in assets managed. The fund does utilize leverage of 26.49% as of the end of April. The fund charged 1.02% for 2019. When including the leverage expenses the fund had a total expense ratio of 1.96%. These are quite reasonable. A downside here is that the majority of RNP's borrowings are fixed-rate through 2023. That accounts for 85% of the fund's financing at an average rate of 3.4%. This is a downside considering the fact that interest rates are expected to head south after the Fed slashed rates to 0%. In RNP's case, we won't see a significant benefit from that event for now.

Investors can currently collect a 7.42% distribution rate, paid monthly at $0.1240. This is attractive considering that the fund only has to cover the NAV distribution rate of 6.62%. This is significantly different since the fund trades at such a deep discount. The fund did maintain the current rate for Q2. However, we did witness the fund cutting its rate via a quarterly schedule after 2008.

As previously mentioned, at the end of March this fund held a significant portion of its portfolio in the fixed-income space. This is generally the case as well going back to when I first began covering this fund.

This does add some extra protection to the underlying holdings. Of course, bonds and preferred stock are senior in line to equities when bankruptcies come through. We have witnessed an uptick in bankruptcies too, which isn't a very big surprise given the current environment. During these massive and broad selloffs, nothing is truly safe or guaranteed as it is a bit of a domino effect on the economy.

For both funds, RNP and RQI, their top ten holdings are very similar with many held in both. One thing to note is that RNP also holds many more holdings. Last reported this was 245 holdings. This is also noticeable as the top ten make up 27.8% of the fund's portfolio. As we will discuss below - the top ten is a much higher concentration for RQI. This is another area where RNP might win out on a more conservative investor.

As we can see from the above list of their top ten, there are a few that will struggle. Which is exactly what we have seen since the selloff began. However, we also see that most of them have bounced back from significant losses too.

The worst-hit position was Welltower Inc (WELL). This might seem surprising as it is labeled as a "health care" REIT. Well, unfortunately for WELL, they are invested in the wrong type of health care at the moment. They are a senior housing and asset living REIT. They also have exposure to medical offices too. Medical offices cannot do elective procedures right now due to lockdowns across the country.

Additionally, it might be surprising that American Tower Corporation (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) aren't performing even better this year rather than just marginally being positive. They are infrastructure plays that should be relatively sheltered compared to the rest of the REIT sector. However, you might note that these companies have done exceptionally well over the last several years now. That is because they are viewed as a massive beneficiary of the 5G play that is ramping up across the U.S.

Given the fact that they have ramped up such positive returns over the past three years - it isn't that out of the ordinary for them to take a breather. That is even as they should continue to be a beneficiary of the 5G plays setting up more towers for them to draw lease payments from.

Equinix Inc (EQIX) is the clear winner here. That company is up a whopping 14.65% YTD. This is a data center REIT that will again, largely be unphased by COVID-19. In fact, they have been benefiting as the speed of the digital takeover has accelerated and they need places to store all this new data. That is where EQIX comes in. This can be seen as the company's shares hit a new all-time high just in April. Yes, many investments were rebounding from March's lows; however, not all reached new all-time highs as EQIX did just a month later.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realy Fund (RQI)

RQI is an even bigger fund at $2 billion in managed assets. This fund also utilizes leverage currently at about 25% of the assets. The fund also offers a reasonable expense ratio of 1.26%, including leverage this climbs to 2.15%.

Again here, similar to RNP, the fund is 85% financed through fixed-rate borrowings. The average rate on the fixed-rate portion is 3.4% until 2023. This means that RQI will not benefit from the Fed cutting rates to 0% either. Though I would imagine that 0% interest rates will be with us for a significant amount of time. After 2008 it was 7 years before raising rates again.

Meaning that they can likely take advantage at some point in the future.

RQI also maintained its Q2 distribution rate at $0.08 per share. This puts the distribution rate at an attractive 8.01%. (Just weeks ago this was over 11%!) Thanks again to the fund trading at such a wide discount though, and we see the distribution rate on NAV is 7.43%. Which isn't that unattainably high for the fund to maintain. So, the fund had maintained that rate in the last announcement. Should we revisit lows again and we see an almost 10% NAV yield, it wouldn't be too surprising if the fund needed to trim to a more sustainable level at that time. This is also coming from an investor (myself) with a large position in RQI. It is one of my top holdings. I would rather a sustainable rate than to erode away future earnings though. Of course, if we continue the rebound we have been experiencing, then it becomes less of a concern every tick higher.

RQI has 16% of its portfolio invested in preferred stock and corporate bonds. This puts the reminder invested in equities, aside from the 4% in a cash position. This puts RQI in a more aggressive positioning compared to RNP's portfolio that holds significantly more in preferred stock.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

However, while the funds' asset types are quite different, the underlying companies held aren't necessarily that far apart. Though as previously mentioned RQI holds significantly fewer positions overall at 143 holdings. Additionally, the top ten holdings make up a large 46.4% of the fund's assets. This puts the fund had a much higher concentration compared to RNP. This would, in theory, increase the risk of the fund.

The names that we see listed here that are different from RNP are; UDR Inc. (UDR) and VICI Porperties Inc (OTC:VICI). This replaced Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) and Digital Realy Trust Inc (DLR) that RNP held in its top ten. RQI still holds these names, just not in a significant enough position that cracks the top ten.

UDR and VICI have both struggled YTD. It isn't too surprising as UDR invests in apartments, these will be under pressure over the shorter-term as unemployment ticks higher. VICI, being down significantly more makes sense too, as that REIT operates in casinos and hotels. These are going to be significantly hurt as casinos are shut down completely. Hotels are still operating, but with no one traveling they will struggle immensely.

Conclusion

The fact that RNP is invested more heavily in less risky assets and more broadly diversified overall could mean a more conservative investor could pick up shares. Of course, they are still 50% invested in equities, and they are focused on REITs specifically. Meaning that they do still carry additional risks if compared to a diversified hybrid fund side by side.

The top five positions, though between RQI and RNP, are the exact same. The difference is between position sizes. In addition to this, they differ from the number of holdings and portfolio asset allocation. This means that they won't necessarily follow each other in performances.

This is exactly what we see on a YTD basis too. RNP has been relatively sheltered from the worst of it. The fund's NAV total return being down ~6% compared to RQI's total NAV return falling ~13%. This makes sense as RQI is the more aggressive fund. If an investor is more comfortable with greater risks, then RQI could be the better decision. As the greater risk, we would anticipate that RQI would return more attractive returns over the longer-term. Which, the fund had before the latest crash. With that being said, at the moment the total NAV return for RQI is actually just slightly lower than RNP's over the last ten years. However, its total price return has outpaced that of RNP. If this same chart was run at a better time for the overall market, I do believe we would see RQI's NAV outperform once again.

Another interesting play could be the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI). This could be a fund for those that are in between - they want some more equity exposure but want to dial down the risk overall. The portfolio almost mirrors RQI's. There are differences like the fund holds 123 positions compared to RQI's 143. Though the fund's top ten holdings are a high portion of the fund, similar to RQI, with it making up 48.6% of the fund's portfolio. However, the fund doesn't utilize leverage. That is where the risk is dialed way down for the fund.

We actually see YTD numbers that are closer to RNP's than RQI's performance.

Over the longer-term, as we would anticipate, the fund should put up some lower returns compared to a similar but leveraged fund. Overall, RFI isn't terrible though. As I said, it could be for those that are in-between wanting more equity REIT exposure but also not wanting leverage in the fund. The discount at 0.92% is also attractive but is higher than its 5-year average of 4.15%.

I would still favor either RQI or RNP over RFI if I was making a decision today.

