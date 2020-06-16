Wayfair is close to hitting breakeven on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and the economies of scale from its current hypergrowth phase will help push the company to profitability.

One of the most fortuitous calls I've made this year has been in Wayfair (W), the Massachusetts-based e-commerce company that focuses on home goods and furniture. Wayfair had long been a hated stock on Wall Street. The stock went counter to the broader market's huge rally in 2019 and steadily declined all year, with investors complaining that despite Wayfair's scale the company had long been unable to turn a profit (never mind that investors gave broad leeway to companies like Tesla (TSLA) in a similar position). Then when the coronavirus hit, investors assumed lower consumer spending would hit Wayfair even harder and sent shares at one point to the $30s (we know now, however, that the coronavirus has in fact been a gift to Wayfair's business).

Now, shares of Wayfair have approximately doubled year-to-date, eclipsing gains in the broader market:

The biggest driver here, of course, is Wayfair's completely-rewritten growth trajectory. Wayfair's Q1 revenue growth of 20% y/y soared far past Wall Street's dour expectations, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. In commenting on Wayfair's first-quarter results, CFO Michael Fleischmann was almost dismissive, noting that "as you think about our financial progress in Q1, it's important to keep in mind that COVID-19 related changes are minimal in the just reported quarter and will be much more impactful in Q2." That is, so far through Q2, Wayfair's gross revenue was up at about a ~2x pace - more or less justifying the doubling of the stock in the year-to-date.

The bullish thesis for Wayfair has two pieces. On the one hand is its growth. The coronavirus has been a watershed moment for Wayfair. As physical retail has tanked, customers are (unsurprisingly) turning more and more to the internet for all of their shopping needs. Services like Redfin (RDFN) and Carvana (CVNA) have also seen immensely increased traffic - showing that today's consumer is more and more willing to make big purchases from the web, sight unseen. And if people can do this with houses and cars, they can certainly do it with furniture.

The other piece is Wayfair's progress to profitability, which has been a major point of contention with Wayfair's critics. In Q1, Wayfair's Adjusted EBITDA margins held roughly flat (at close to breakeven). But as Fleischmann said, Q1 has almost no bearing now on Wayfair's future. The business - now operating at a substantially increased scale - now has the opportunity to capitalize on massive economies of scale, especially in overseas markets like the UK and Germany - which are currently big cash-guzzlers, and where Wayfair has also noted that margins have improved.

From the last time I wrote on Wayfair in April when shares were trading below $100, the bullish thesis has not changed - and I believe Wayfair still has plenty of room to rise higher. The bottom line on Wayfair: the coronavirus has unlocked the value in Wayfair's business, and with the low penetration of e-commerce in the furniture space, Wayfair is still in the early days of re-wiring how consumers shop for their homes. Now that the market has waken up to Wayfair's merits, continue to ride the stock higher.

Completely rewritten growth trajectory

We'll briefly touch on Wayfair's first-quarter results before we move into the company's much-more important commentary on post COVID-19 trends. Wayfair's first-quarter results only cover the period through March, and the company only noted a surge in demand in the last two weeks of the quarter, so the lift isn't yet evident in Wayfair's most recent quarter.

Figure 1. Wayfair 1Q20 results Source: Wayfair 1Q20 earnings release

Still, the company's revenue of $2.33 billion (+20% y/y) beat Wall Street's expectations of $2.30 billion (+18% y/y) by a respectable two-point margin. And one of the things that Wayfair has succeeded at doing - both pre-pandemic and throughout it - has been to increase its customer base's loyalty and rate of repeat purchases. For a company that invests so much in marketing to acquire new customers (a focal point of criticism for Wayfair prior to this year), retaining this customers is of the utmost importance.

Wayfair hit an all-time record count of 21.1 million customers as of the end of the first quarter, defined as a customer who made a purchase within the trailing twelve months. Average revenue per customer also bumped up by 1.6% y/y to $449. In addition, as you can see in the chart below, Wayfair's percentage of orders that are placed by repeat customers (aka, customers who have made a prior purchase) has continued a steady uptrend. In Q1, such customers made up 69.8% of total orders, up 380bps from 66.0% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 2. Wayfair customer metrics Source: Wayfair 1Q20 earnings release

Of course, Wayfair's growth trajectory completely shifted once the coronavirus settled in. Per Fleischmann's remarks on the Q1 earnings call, made in early May:

Let's start with what we've seen thus far in Q2 and some additional color to help frame how things might evolve. Quarter-to-date, our gross revenue growth year-over-year is trending at roughly 90%, translating to over $800 million added year-over-year on a constant currency basis. This momentum is widespread across almost all categories and includes comping over Way Day last year, which we deferred into later this year. While we do not know how long these trends will persist, and thus will not provide a specific revenue forecast for the whole of Q2. We believe this period has certainly and permanently accelerated e-commerce adoption in our category. We are seeing not just robust new customer acquisition, but also strong repeat trends from both long-term loyal and recently added new customers. New customer behavior and their direct feedback suggests that these customers experience with Wayfair is leaving them very satisfied and motivated to shop again in both extraordinary times when they are quarantined and down the road when we will all be less restricted."

When we consider the fact that Q2 gross revenues have, so far, accelerated seventy points, we can begin to see that Wayfair's strong price appreciation since its March depths reflects a company that has finally found its breakout point.

Zooming in on costs

Wayfair has always been a growth-oriented stock, but a much larger part of the conversation for Wayfair stock has been its persistently low margins. As of Q1, Wayfair hadn't made any progress yet - its Adjusted EBITDA Margins of -5.5% were roughly in line with last year's -5.3%.

Of course, with added scale comes added profitability. Fleischmann has remarked that Wayfair's sales growth is expected to drive tremendous margin accretion across various categories, which we'll take you through:

First, Fleischmann's remarks on gross margin: "As our various internal work streams continue to gain traction, we would expect approximately another 100 basis points of sequential leverage on gross margin to roughly 26%." Because a large part of Wayfair's order costs comes from fulfillment and logistics, larger scale is key to utilizing the investments Wayfair has made into logistics over the past year.

"As our various internal work streams continue to gain traction, we would expect approximately another 100 basis points of sequential leverage on gross margin to roughly 26%." Because a large part of Wayfair's order costs comes from fulfillment and logistics, larger scale is key to utilizing the investments Wayfair has made into logistics over the past year. Then, on advertising. Unsurprisingly, the majority of Wayfair's ad spend is digital, and ad rates have fallen since the coronavirus began due to lower demand from advertisers. Wayfair is benefiting from both a cut to its marketing budget as well as the decline in ad rates, and per Fleischmann, "our plan calls for approximately more than 100 basis points of additional advertising leverage sequentially to roughly 10.5%."

Third, on headcount. Wayfair has grown its staff massively over the past few years, but has finally taken a breather. Late last year, Wayfair imposed a plan to reduce its corporate employees by about 600 heads. As a result, Wayfair's headcount is sequentially down for the first time in company history Q1, positioning the company for margin growth going forward:

Figure 3. Wayfair headcount trends Source: Wayfair 1Q20 earnings presentation

Finally, a specific callout on Wayfair's international division. Wayfair's U.S. arm has been running at about breakeven (after gross margin gains and advertising cuts, Q2 may see positive EBITDA in the domestic business), but the international operations that Wayfair recently started up in the UK and Germany have been a drag on overall profitability. Yet we can see continuous progress. In Q1, when we break out US. vs. International EBITDA margins, we note that international's EBITDA margins have improved 280bps y/y to -23.1%:

Figure 4. Wayfair U.S. vs. International metrics Source: Wayfair 1Q20 earnings presentation

With these margin tailwinds in place, it's hard to make the bearish argument that Wayfair is ignoring profits in favor of growth. As a reminder, Wayfair's target operating model calls for 8-10% adjusted EBITDA margins, and the improvements above should help to bridge the gap from the current ~-5% by at least a few points within the next quarter or two.

Key takeaways

Investors are finally taking notice of Wayfair leading the charge in furniture e-commerce. With more and more people turning to the convenience and safety of the internet to make big purchases, Wayfair's self-estimated $449 billion TAM ($297 billion of which is in the U.S) really comes into focus, especially when we consider that its current annualized revenue run-rate is still below $1 billion. And with cost benefits to be derived from logistics/economies of scale improvements, marketing efficiencies, and headcount reductions, we don't have to be afraid of Wayfair spending its way into oblivion.

Stay long here and ride Wayfair's upward momentum.

