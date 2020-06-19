I Wish I'd Bought (More Of) These Consumer Stocks

I look back on the Pandemic crash wishing i had invested either in certain companies - or more in certain companies. This is part 1 of that list.

The point is to formulate a strategy to go with your overall investment approach in case we move down - or in case we in fact don't move back.

With the market rising back, and with volatility coming with some frequency during the past week, this is an excellent time to look at things we should have done.

In the early stages of the pandemic, I began finalizing my approach to investing that I've used for a few months now. I categorize into sectors, classes, undervaluation, and qualities based on company fundamentals, and I found that for me, this works well to separate undervalued opportunities from one another.

The fact is, there's always undervaluation to be had in the market in some shape or form. The trick is to decide what to go for in terms of risk, allocation, and other factors. One thing I noted, especially during 2019, is that it's not hard at all to be lead astray by siren calls of higher returns in exchange for a higher risk - and the resulting portfolio allocation into comparatively undesirable alternatives in the long term is one thing I'm handling even today.

So, for me, change was needed. My approach, while comparatively simple, brought exactly what I needed, and I began following it with increasing focus as things grew worse. Today I strictly follow that approach when investing, on both a weekly (where I currently do most of my buys) and longer investment frequency.

(Photo Source)

The approach has already paid off, as I see it. Rather than investing in comparatively risky alternatives with higher yields, I've focused on only qualitative companies with excellent credit ratings, moats, and safeties which all score a very high score/class on my list. The capital appreciation of these investments alone have outpaced broader indices in the short term and put me in a very comfortable position as to how to move forward.

The only thing I regret is in fact, not pushing deeper at the time. We may all kick ourselves for that, but if you're like me and don't believe we'll see a retesting of the March 2020 lows in the near future, you're probably also looking back. You're looking at what you invested in, what you "should" have invested more in, and what you ignored.

It's what I've been doing, and I've created an extensive secondary watch list in case we see either a move down again or COVID-related earnings pressure which pushes certain companies below a certain level.

The purpose of this article is therefore simple. I'm identifying both successful investment allocations, as well as allocations I should have made. In this article we look specifically at companies in various parts of the consumer sectors - such as staples and discretionaries.

1. Whirlpool (WHR)

Whirlpool is an old favorite of mine, that seems to be truly underfollowed, underappreciated and underestimated here based on the amount of articles and followers - so let me clarify what I did with my position.

I've mostly drawn deep on Whirlpool during periods of extreme undervaluation. I'm talking 50% or more compared to my fair value target, with yields approaching 5%. Because of this, my YoC is currently 4.95%, the stock has appreciated over 45% compared to my cost basis, and it's reached a 1% portfolio stake following Corona.

Whirlpool sports a BBB credit rating, a very safe dividend, a superbly conservative 30% payout ratio, 30 years of dividend spanning nearly 3 crises, and a respectable, Narrow moat (based on Morningstar data), granting the company a relatively high 3.4/4.3 combined quality/opportunity score within my system. This is down from 3.6, and the lower score represents the significantly lower opportunity due to increased valuation (but with unchanged quality metrics, such as credit rating, dividend, etc.).

Yes, they're a discretionary cyclical exposed to the cyclical ups and downs of international trends and macro, but at the fundamental valuation, we saw months ago, you could do little wrong, as evidenced by the increase in valuation. I never got around to writing a specific article, but I did mention the company again and again in more general undervaluation-oriented articles, as well as monthly updates. Yet judging by article traction, comments, and private messages, there are still many investors out there who doubt Whirlpool.

I consider the company to be significantly undervalued at the prices we saw and still 20% undervalued today. If we move back down, I will once again stand on the front lines, taking the stocks that others sell. Investors should look over the stock at current levels and consider investing even here, as the potential upside is still considerable.

2. Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Leggett & Platt is one of the companies that, compared to my coronavirus article, hasn't yet recovered from pandemic lows.

The company offers an appealing yield of nearly 5% and still sports a 10% upside to a very conservative fair value target, derived from the company's admittedly higher exposure to a cyclical industry.

The dividend, however, is safe, and the company pays out only 60% of earnings. The selling point here is, in part, the company's near dividend-king status at 48 years of dividend history with a 5% 5-year average growth streak. While the potential upside from my target is only 8%, and the company scores only a "Narrow" moat, its fundamentals still bring it to a combined opportunity/quality score of 3.2/4.3 - lower than Whirlpool, but still quite interesting as I see it.

Investors willing to shoulder some short- to medium-term potential flat or relatively low EPS growth in exchange for higher yield should view Leggett & Platt as a potential investment for them. My own portfolio stake is respectable at nearly a full percent in my portfolio, and find myself revisiting it usually on a monthly basis in these times when I look to increase my discretionary stake.

3. Thor Industries (THO)

We cannot discuss consumer stocks without discussing one of my "darlings" - one of the stocks I write frequently about. If we look at what Thor Industries has done since COVID-19 started, it's not hard to understand why my stake is approaching a near triple-digit capital appreciation.

The nay-sayers believed that Thor would crash and burn due to its cyclical exposure to a hard-to-predict industry. The truth proved to be quite the opposite, beyond even my expectations. People around the world are taking to the roads - we've seen positive RV development in Europe as well as the rest of the world, and Thor Industries with its exposure, is reaping the rewards for its near-dominant position following the EHG merger.

I would never invest at this valuation - we're looking at a 30% overvaluation to even my conservative estimates for the company - but for those of us who invested in this company, and didn't let the BB credit rating bother us, we can now enjoy a 2-3.5% YoC compared to a 1.5% current yield. Or, we can do like I myself have considered doing - and take some profits to reinvest elsewhere if the multiples expand much further. I want to show you a small example of where we are given the current earnings multiple were seeing.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Regardless of Investor's choice here, you're in a very good position here, if you invested. Thor Industries, unfortunately, is otherwise a class 4 stock due to the lack of good credit rating and comes in at only 2.5/4.3, mostly due to the ridiculous overvaluation, low yield, and credit rating. This fails to uplift the positive points from the 29-year dividend streak and payout growth as well as other positive metrics. It also highlights one of the flaws in my model, if we want to call it that, as my model (as of yet) is lacking in emphasizing qualitative companies that lack a good credit rating and dividend safety.

What I know is that I'm extremely pleased with my Thor Industries position, and it represents the highest return in the entire Consumer Discretionary part of my portfolio.

Investors looking at the company right now should exercise extreme caution, however, and consider investing elsewhere. I say this because if you look at the current valuation, the market is essentially valuing Thor as though the crisis had passed and the company was giving us 2018 earnings - which they most assuredly may not do.

4. Home Depot (HD)

(Source: Wolf's Corona Discounts: Home Depot)

I don't think I've ever "timed" an initial article as accurately as the Corona-discount article on HD. Nor has really any company offered as excellent returns in the short term as has Home Depot. The good part is, the company was on my list for a long time, and when the crisis struck, I made sure to buy.

The bad part is, I didn't buy enough. HD is one of the larger "regrets" I now have, a respectable position that generates good dividends, but which frankly should have been 5-6 times the size it currently is. You'll see this theme carry through the consumer segment.

My article goes through the reasons for investing in HD. In my system, the company is one of the top Consumer Staples investment, currently carrying a yield of 2.5% with an A grade credit, excellent dividends, a "wide" moat complemented by truly "excellent" management, according to Morningstar. The company has a 30-year dividend streak, a 23% 5-year average dividend growth, and a sub-55% EPS payout ratio. The perfect investment in the sector - if it wasn't for the 25% overvaluation I now consider HD to be at, at a P/E of almost 26X.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Congratulations if you followed my article here - and I hope you bought more generously than I did. For now, however, Investor would do wise to stay clear of a 25% overvalued Home Depot. The company has traded at a 24+ P/E-multiple only a few times the last 3 years and has always come down again - as it likely will again.

5. Lowe's (LOW)

The theme continues.

While not as perfectly timed as my HD article, Lowe's has still outperformed the S&P by almost 26% in the same time period. My article on the company goes through the reason for investing in LOW. The good part here is that I actually invested more, and with a quicker pace, so my Lowe's stake is showing some rather excellent total returns, and now stands at close to 0.7% of my portfolio - which I find respectable given the size and my investment strategy.

However, I could of course have bought more, and could have bought more frequently. Lowe's is similar to HD, offering superb dividend growth (20%), a high streak (Dividend King, 57 years), the same moat and exemplary management, and an appealing dividend (now only 1.75% though). The only area where it's less than HD, is in terms of credit rating, where it ranks one notch below at BBB+.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Much like HD, it now trades at what I view as a 20%+ overvaluation (though the market affords LOW a higher premium), and I consider the company an unconvincing buy at this price. This goes into the folder where i "could have bought more", but I'm far more content with how I handled it than with HD. As I see it, the valuation graph couldn't be more clear - stay away for now until things come back down.

6. Bakkafrost (OTCPK:BKFKF)

While I've mentioned the company in my specific buy articles, monthly articles, and some of the sector-specific wrapups, I've yet to focus on it in an individual article. This was, in retrospect, as flawed as things could be, given how Bakkafrost has developed.

The combination of a very appealing FX position (The company trades on the Oslo stock exchange) with the pandemic, I pounded capital into the company, knowing fully well that salmon is somewhat cyclical, but Bakkafrost occupies a very unique legal position in the global salmon market, as it's one of the only companies that is likely ever to be allowed to farm its product in the appealing Faroe islands (complicated legal framework, none of the larger players are, or will be allowed there). The company's inherent edge is noticeable in the snap-back of the stock, which from sub-500 NOK/share lows has appreciated over 34% in a short time. The yield is so-so - it was good, at almost 2.5% which is where my YoC is, it is now sub-par at 1.86%.

I understand this to be a niche appeal to perhaps European investors, but I do encourage all to read about this company. It's undeniably class 4, with no real credit rating. It's however well-run, extremely well-positioned for the long-term, and enjoying some advantages which cannot be duplicated by peers in today's world.

I'm pleased with how I handled Bakkafrost, with the exception that I should have written an article about it far earlier. Investors now should tread with care, as the company is back up trading at 580-600 NOK/share, which, to quote the somewhat ridiculous typical valuations for the company, is a P/E ratio of 58.1X. This is influenced by EPS, and typical valuations for the company are around 15-24, depending on how salmon spot prices favor or don't favor the company.

Wrapping up Consumer stocks

(Photo Source)

It's impossible for me to effectively mention everything I consider undervalued or have invested in, or wish I had invested in. Instead, I try to focus on the more significant companies here. You'll notice that only one company in this part was actually listed outside NA. This is directly representative of where I've allocated my capital during this crisis - over 90% has been invested into NYSE, NASDAQ, and TSX.

You'll also notice the distinct lack of high-yield alternatives (5%) here. Again, completely representational, as my focus during the crisis has been to increase my conservative stakes, not diversify into higher-yield alternatives. This is also something I intend to continue doing.

For those of you who follow my writing on a regular basis, you'll know I'm in a position where my dividend incomes independently covers my basic needs. Over the past year, I've aligned my investment philosophies with these prerequisites, and this way of ranking and categorizing stocks is the latest way for me to make absolutely certain I invest for the long-term, as this is what I want for my portfolio.

(Photo Source)

It's very easy to kick yourself for not investing more - in the end, we could have experienced another 10-20% drop, and then we would have kicked ourselves for not waiting for better valuations. I believe that the key to investing successfully and safely is:

1. Invest only in companies/investments that align with your investment goals.

2. Invest continuously/on a regular basis.

3. Stick to your overall, long-term plan over a long time.

4. Keep the sort of cash position you need to consider yourself safe in the long-term.

Where I failed during Corona, at least a bit, was perhaps the fourth point. Given my own prerequisites, I don't actually need the sort of cash position I maintained, or even currently maintain. There is no scenario in my life, where I'd need that money in such a time period - and this is a lesson I take with me going forward.

I would love to hear from you in the comments or in messages. What did you wish you had done differently, compared to what you did? What companies are on your watchlist? And, of course, what you think of these watch lists and considerations as we move forward into June - and summer.

I hope this article finds you safe and well - and I hope it is of interest or use to you.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKFKF, HD, LEG, LOW, THO, WHR, SYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.