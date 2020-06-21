Zuora, Inc (ZUO) enables their customers to provide products and services on a subscription basis. ZUO offers several products in the subscription life cycle including launching the product or service, and managing revenue, billing and collections. Additionally, their platform connects to several ERP systems and other third-party applications. Zuora has two business segments: Subscription - platform products; and Professional Services - deployment of the platform.

Revenue Growth

Zuora has experienced strong adoption of its products over the last several years as evidenced by double-digit revenue growth.

The growth is driven by deepening of relationships with current customers and adding new customers as the shift to online marketplaces and subscription-based products/services become more prevalent.

The deepening of relationships can be examined by the dollar-based retention rate. Management focuses on Annual Contract Value ("ACV") equal to or greater than $100M because it demonstrates that Zuora's products/services are widely adopted. As of FY20, the retention rate was 104%, which is solid but below the 112% and 110% experienced in FY19 and FY18, respectively.

To demonstrate the growth of subscription based products/services, Zuora developed the Subscription Economy Index.

Subscription Economy Index™ (SEI), Zuora’s landmark index tracking the rapid ascent of the Subscription Economy, reflects the growth metrics of hundreds of companies around the world. It also spans a number of industries including SaaS, IoT, manufacturing, publishing, media, telecommunications, and business services.

The table below outlines the SEI vs S&P 500 Sales Index and US Retail Sales Index. According to the report, subscription businesses grew revenues about 5 times faster than S&P 500 company revenues (18.2% versus 3.6%) and U.S. retail sales (18.2% versus 3.7%) from January 1, 2012 to June 30, 2019. That is strong tailwind and Zuora's revenue growth has kept up. In fact, one of the goals of the company is to deliver 25 to 30% of sustained growth.

Gross Margins

Gross margins over the last five years have hovered from the low- to high-50% range.

In Millions of USD except per share items Income Statement Jan 2016 Jan 2017 Jan 2018 Jan 2019 Jan 2020 Gross Profit 48.8 64.8 91.2 118.4 141.9 GPM 52.9% 57.3% 53.3% 50.4% 51.4%

Lately, GPM have been at the low-end of the range. The reasoning for the decline includes costs related to their new office building and the increase in headcount in their professional services segment. The segment is capital intensive and the costs related to internal employees, travel and third-party vendors to implement Zuora's platform. This segment is a drag on margins with GPM of (17%) in FY20 and (5%) in FY19. This is compared to the strong margins in the subscription segment of 74% over the last two years.

Current and potential investors would like to see improvement in gross margins. The impact of the facilities expansion would should fizzle away in FY21. Secondly, the negative impact of the professional services is not lost on management. Zuora has invested in its global system integrators ("GSI") partner network to shift the platform deployment to the GSI partners.

Tyler Sloat (Former CFO) explained:

As a reminder, we have strategic initiatives this year to shift more of our professional services work to our GSI partners, which means we're investing time and resources to develop deeper relationships with them.

This is great news for investors. Even if the professional services segment had a GPM of 0%, that would increase profitability by $11MM or 400bps. I do not want to be the bad guy here, but there is one caveat. I will let Mr. Sloat deliver the news.

These efforts will result in lower professional services revenue expectations for the year. But over time, we know that this will also result in superior margin structure and create more efficiencies for our business.

In the end, I guess this is a double edged sword. What do we want margin or revenue growth? That is for the investor to decide. Remember, the subscription segment represents 75% of FY20 total revenue. This is the segment that is driving growth and margin expansion, and the area that investors are interested in.

We are in luck because management laid out a blueprint on how margins could improve in the future (unfortunately there was no time line provided).

Well, intuitively this does make sense. If you can hold on to a customer and sell them more stuff, margins would go up. What is a concern here is the decline in the retention rate (more to come later).

Operating Profitability

Zuora is yet to be profitable as seen below.

In Millions of USD except per share items Income Statement Jan 2016 Jan 2017 Jan 2018 Jan 2019 Jan 2020 Operating Income (47.1) (39.0) (38.1) (70.4) (85.6) OPM -51.1% -34.5% -22.3% -30.0% -31.0%

The company continues to invest into R&D and to expand headcount to support growth. As long as revenue remains strong, continued operating losses may be tolerated. What I like to hear is that management acknowledges this by stating they will be managing operating costs.

Tyler Sloat stated during the FY20 conference call:

...as we continue to do a diligent job matching our expenses to our revenue growth. We're actively managing our ongoing operating costs, while making the right investments in our go-to-market and product initiatives to support sustainable long-term growth for the business.

Mr. Sloat also stated:

We expect full year free cash flow to be better than negative $22 million. Additionally, we plan to be at a cash flow break even run rate by the final quarter of this year.

Yes! That would be a great step forward. To provide some context, this was stated on 3/12/20 and much has changed since that date. Before we delve into 1Q21 and the impact of COVID-19, I want to lay out 1Q21 and FY21 expectations for context.

1Q21

To recap performance, subscription and total revenue came in above guidance at $56.9MM and $74MM, respectively. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $7.7MM, which was above guidance. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.11), in-line with guidance.

The subscription revenue growth was solid. New customers were attributed with over 50% of growth with the remainder from existing clients. This is important because it shows new customers felt the value proposition from Zuora was strong enough to engage during Covid-19. Shifting in world-view in which direct to consumer is paramount. Same is true for current customers and the additional benefit is an increase in margins.

To continue with the positive rhythm - total gross margins improved! As what management laid out in the FY20 conference call, the improvement was due to realized efficiencies in the subscription segment and increased utilization in the professional services segment.

Gross Margin YTD 4/30/19 YTD 4/30/20 GAAP GPM 50% 56% GAAP Subscription GPM 75% 76% Non-GAAP GPM 54% 60% Non-GAAP Subscription GPM 78% 79%

It is fun when both revenue and margins go up. But it is sad when the retention rate goes down. It was 103% in the first quarter 2021 from 104% in FY20.

Jooh Huh, VP, IR

Dollar-based retention ticked down to 103% in Q1. This was driven by lower volume upsell and cross-sell activity compared to the prior year. As you'd expect in the current environment, we're expecting some downsells from customers in the impacted sectors that will affect this metric. Dollar-based retention is a very important metric for us.

I think their customers have the right to be cautious during this period. In the 10-Q it is stated that further downward pressure could be experienced for the remainder of the fiscal year. Management tried to make us feel better by laying out their plans to improve the metric.

Joo Huh continued:

First, we're investing in our customer success efforts. We've introduced benchmarking initiatives with our customers to show how they're doing versus their peers and providing recommendations on how to improve. Second, we're making changes to our systems and plans to rightsize our initial land with customers that allows us to naturally grow into future expansion opportunities. Third, we're ramping our cross-sell motion for a fully integrated Zuora Revenue product.

This could take several quarters given the metric is based on a twelve month period. What is worrisome is that this could negatively impact margins coupled with the ramping up of expenses when the environment normalizes.

Despite this challenge non-GAAP operating cash flow improved.

Jooh Huh stated:

We came in well ahead on non-GAAP operating loss of $7.7 million as we saw lower expenses resulting from limited travel and events. And the lower expenses, combined with the beneficial timing of payments, led to better-than-expected results for free cash flow of negative $2.2 million for the quarter.

Now this is not what I wanted to hear. It would have been beneficial if the reasoning was cost management and not a favorable impact from shelter at home. However, Jooh Huh continued to discuss the importance of matching revenue with expenses.

But the important thing is that we are trying to match our revenue and expenses in terms of how much we grow and how much we invest. And so that's why it's important for us to maintain our margins and actually improve them over time and maintain the free cash flow target by the end of the year.

Even though full year guidance was pulled, maintaining this stance is very important and a clear message to investors. Management can pull a few levers and improve profitability while maintaining growth.

Valuation

Over the last year, ZUO has traded around the 6x range, before declining in March, in-line with the broader market. Both valuation and stock price are below its pre-COVID-19 range. Given the lower retention rate, down sells and potential for continued revenue and margin pressure, investors do not believe the former valuation is warranted.

I understand and appreciate the concern with the aforementioned reasons that have put pressure on the valuation and stock price. However, there are many strong points to consider, including: secular tailwinds of shifting to on-line retail and subscription-based services; retention rate over 100%; an increase in ACV > $100M; and cash flow break even by Q4. For these reasons, I think a P/S of at least 6x is warranted.

If a 20% growth rate is applied for FY21 with 113MM diluted shares and a 5x P/S, the resulting stock price is ~$15 or ~13% in potential upside. Price would increase to ~$18 if a 6x multiple was used.

Conclusion

Zuora has experienced strong revenue growth and that is expected to continue due to the shift in e-commerce and subscription-based products/services. This tailwind has be accelerated to an extent by the shelter at home mandates. The risks include a decrease in the retention rate leading to lower gross margins and competition from larger companies. This is offset by Zuora deepening their relationships with current customers and offering customization with the 'last-mile' product to provide flexibility to customers.

1Q21 financials were somewhat impacted by COVID-19 and could be impacted in the near-term. The Company is somewhat hestitant and has pulled FY21 guidance, although they maintain the goal to become cash flow neutral by Q4.

Overall, the company has strong prospects and is beginning to focus on profitability that could fall down to the bottom line. The stock price has not recovered from March and I believe it is undervalued and there is room for near-term stock appreciation. This company can be a long-term hold due to the macro tailwinds.

