Well-positioned to grab and extend lead with a slew of new products that are making the product sticky in the enterprise; enterprises likely to standardize on a single identity stack.

Privileged Access Management (PAM) remains one of the most important areas of investments for organizations to prevent hackers and malicious insiders from stealing valuable data. CyberArk (CYBR) is the leader in PAM, and is therefore a buy, in our view.

What are Privileged Accounts and why you need to secure them

Business users accessing IT resources such as PCs, servers, network devices and email applications need to authenticate themselves with a user account and a password to that resource. Depending on the permissions granted on that resource, a user is only allowed to do tasks that they have been permissioned for. Administrators of the resource have special privileges, and their accounts are called Privileged Accounts. Privileged Accounts are special accounts that are often referred to as “keys to the kingdom”, granting the user the full access to the resource. For instance, they can create accounts for other users, delete accounts of others users, access other users accounts to reset password for instance, etc. Examples of some Privileged Accounts include Unix root, Windows and Database administrator accounts (DBAs), etc.

In an organization that does not utilize a Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution, an administrator logs into an IT system directly using a Privileged Account login and password. If there are multiple administrators within an organization, they all share the same Privileged Account login and the password. If one of the administrators maliciously damages the resource (for example, deletes an important file), there is no way for the business to find out who deleted the file, since all the admins share the same credentials. On top of this, the logins and the passwords are typically saved in a spreadsheet or a word document and is made accessible to all those needing them. This creates a major risk for the organization if that file is compromised. Using privileged credentials, hackers or malicious insiders can take control of the organization’s infrastructure and applications, steal proprietary and confidential information such as trade secrets, customer lists and product plans, and commit financial fraud.

According to Wallix, a European competitor of CyberArk, some of the biggest breaches in 2019, including at Capital One, Georgia Tech, and First American Financial, could have been stopped by a PAM solution. Therefore, PAM is fast becoming a must-have security technology within an enterprise. The following chart illustrates where privilege accounts are and why enterprises need to focus on securing them.

(Source: CyberArk Investor Presentation, November 2016)

Why CyberArk now?

As the saying goes in the security industry, “there are only two types of companies: those who have been hacked, and those who don’t yet know they have been hacked”. The former FBI Director Robert Mueller said it even better in 2012: “There are only two types of companies: those that have been hacked, and those that will be”. Given that over 40% of the biggest breaches were the result of stolen privileged credentials, it is fairly clear that CyberArk or one of its competitors is often the last line of defense before a hacker can get to the most important data on enterprise servers, storage devices, and within software applications. CyberArk pioneered the PAM market, and its technology is effective in stopping hackers from stealing valuable data or causing damage. The following chart illustrates some of the biggest breaches of the 21st century. Interestingly, many of these breached companies turned to CyberArk to provide a solution to remediate the attack and secure them against any future attacks.

(Source: CyberArk Investor Presentation, June 2020)

Who is the competition?

Based on data from both Gartner and Kuppingercole, CyberArk is the industry leader and continues to lead the market with new products and features. Some of other vendors in this space including BeyondTrust, Thycotic, Centrify, and CA Technologies (now owned by Broadcom (AVGO)), and Wallix. Thycotic focuses on the Small and Medium Business (SMB) market and is making rapid strides. Similarly, Wallix, based in Europe, is also making impressive strides, but it is still mainly relegated to SMB market and mainly focused on Europe. BeyondTrust is an amalgamation of three prior firms: Lieberman Software, Bomgar, and Avecto. BeyondTrust has made some meaningful strides in capturing the market, but needless to say, CyberArk is the industry leader and continues to pull away from its competitors through organic R&D investments and targeted acquisitions. The following chart illustrates the company’s position within the industry.

(Source: Kuppingercole)

The following proprietary table illustrates CyberArk's leadership position in PAM market, derived from data from both Kuppingercole and Gartner analysis.

Legend: Excellent = ↑↑↑↑↑, Very Good = ↑↑↑↑, Good = ↑↑↑, OK = ↑↑, Needs work = ↑

(Source: Author's proprietary analysis based on data available on company websites, Kuppingercole, and Gartner)

In conjunction with its F1Q20 results, CyberArk announced that it had acquired idaptive, an Identity-as-a-Service platform. In our opinion, this is a game changer for the company in many ways, given that this acquisition puts it in competition with Okta (OKTA) and Ping Identity (PING). We expect CyberArk to monetize this business well given that many enterprises are looking for a single solution that can address single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and privileged access in a single solution. We expect CyberArk to sell idaptive into its user base first, before trying to find new customers outside its install base. According to Forrester, idaptive is the second-best asset in the SSO market.

(Source: Forrester data from CyberArk website)

Expanding into adjacent markets

Since the company went public in 2014, it expanded into Threat Detection (via the Cybertinel acquisition), Endpoint Security (via the Viewfinity acquisition), DevOps Security (via the Conjur acquisition), and now Identity-as-a-Service (via the idaptive acquisition). We believe these acquisitions and unified stack makes CyberArk a formidable player. The company has been fairly successful in integrating all its acquisitions into its product stack and upselling into its install base.

What is the total addressable market?

Currently, CyberArk is the industry leader in Privileged Access Management. The company pioneered the PAM market and continues to the enjoy the first-mover advantage. Much of the PAM opportunity is still a greenfield opportunity, with the company replacing some home-grown solutions that have minimal capabilities. While there are number of competitors vying for the PAM market, we believe that CyberArk is frequently the first solution an enterprise is buying from a third-party vendor. Based on IDC and Gartner data, we believe that the PAM market is expanding in teens CAGR, with the market growing from $1.2 billion in 2017 to about $2.9 billion in 2023. However, the total addressable market for CyberArk could be around $15 billion, as the company continues to move into adjacent markets such as User Authentication, Endpoint Security, Access Management etc. The following table illustrates the Identity Access Market forecast.

(Source: Created by Author with data from Gartner and IDC)

Following the acquisition of idaptive, Cyber noted that the TAM is about $25 billion. We are not sure how the company came up with this TAM estimate, but suffice it to say that the market is fairly large and we expect CyberArk to grow at minimum mid-teens for an extended period of time.

(Source: CyberArk idaptive presentation)

Who are the customers and where are they located?

CyberArk targets large enterprises which typically have complex IT environments. According to the company’s June 2020 presentation, CyberArk has about 5,500+ customers worldwide and counts 50% of the Fortune 500 and more than 35% of Global 2000 as its customers. Following the acquisition of idaptive, the company noted that it has about 6,000 customers. During F2019, CyberArk derived about 28% of its revenue from banking, 14% from government, 8% from manufacturing, and 7% from the healthcare segment. According to F1Q20 results transcript, the company derives about 15% of its revenue from the energy, retail, and transportation segments. We believe some revenue from the aforementioned segments is at risk due to COVID-19.

Attractive LT model within striking distance

CyberArk is within the striking distance of meeting the long-term operating margin targets it laid down at its 2018 Analyst Day. Due to the impact of COVID-19, 2020 operating estimates have been negatively impacted. In addition, revenue contribution from SaaS and Subscription offerings is also increasing faster than expected, driven by increasing sales of its subscription products such as Alero, EPM, and Cloud PAM. This increasing subscription mix will put pressure on the top line growth, given the revenue is recognized over a period of time, as opposed to perpetual license where the revenue is recognized upfront. However, we believe the increasing mix of subscription revenue is a good thing for the company and provides visibility into the revenue.

(Source: Analyst Day Presentation)

Outlook for 2Q20 - Estimates are conservative

We believe CyberArk management was being conservative when issuing its 2Q20 guidance. The company guided revenue in the $95-105 million range. This implies -5% to +5% increase year over year, and at the midpoint, it implies revenue is essentially flat. CyberArk has a history of guiding conservatively and then beating the estimates. Given our belief that the estimates are overly conservative, we are forecasting estimates above consensus. The following chart illustrates our estimates versus consensus.

(Source: Created by Author with data from Thomson Reuters)

The following table illustrates CyberArk’s history of beating estimates. During the last 13 quarters, the company beat revenue estimate by an average of 5% and EPS by 36%. The following chart illustrates the estimates and the actuals the company reported.

(Source: Author's analysis based on data from Thomson Reuters)

CyberArk is reasonably valued

Since it reported results on May 13th, CyberArk has significantly underperformed both the S&P and Nasdaq indices. While Nasdaq is up about 13% and S&P is up 15%, CyberArk is only up about 3%. The company is also down 32% from the previous high. CyberArk currently trades at 6.1x EV/C2021 sales versus the peer group average of 9.2x, while growing 19% in line with the peer security names. Normally, we don’t use EV/sales for profitable companies, but in case of CyberArk and other small and mid-cap tech, EV/Sales is a good metric to view how a potential acquirer looks at the valuation. More importantly, many companies in the tech peer group are not profitable, hence it makes sense to have a common framework to view them for valuation work. The following chart illustrates CyberArk valuation relative to the security peer group.

(Source: Created by author using Thomson Reuters data)

Risks of investing in CyberArk

We do not see CyberArk as overly cheap. It is trading at 6.1x on an EV/C2021 sales basis. In the event of a sell-off in the market due to external factors such as macroeconomic weakness, the company could move down more than its peers. Any spending slowdown can lead to a revenue and earnings miss, triggering a violent sell-off. While CyberArk has never missed meeting and beating estimates, there could always be a first for everything.

The majority of CyberArk revenue is derived from the perpetual license. Perpetual license models are inherently lumpy, given that sales people are expected to close business each quarter, putting revenue and earnings at risk. In times of economic uncertainty, to conserve cash, many businesses buy only what they need. A prudent customer could lower the average deal size, impacting revenue and EPS. Since most of the tech companies in our coverage universe close deals in the last two weeks of the quarter, any deal slippage can impact revenues, triggering a stock sell-off. On another note, if enterprises choose to buy CyberArk products on a subscription basis rather than a perpetual basis, revenue recognition in the quarter could be lower than expected. A higher mix of subscriptions could lead to lower upfront revenue and cash generation. Finally, there may be other risks that are less likely to occur, in our view, or which we may not be able to currently anticipate.

How to invest in the stock

Following F1Q20 results, citing COVID-19 uncertainty, CyberArk pulled its annual guidance and painted a fairly conservative picture on its business outlook for the remainder of the year. Since the company reported results on May 13, it has significantly underperformed both the S&P and Nasdaq indices. While Nasdaq is up about 13% and S&P is up 15%, CyberArk is only up about 3%.

CyberArk has history of setting low expectations and exceeding them. Given that the F2Q20 estimates are conservative (revenue growth is expected to be -5% to +5% year over year), we expect the company to beat the estimates as it had done every single quarter since its IPO some 23 quarters ago. During the last 13 quarters, the average revenue beat is about 5% and average EPS beat is about 36%, as we had previously noted.

Given our belief that the expectations are priced in and CyberArk appropriately guided down, we recommend investors to take a small position ahead of its earnings. We believe CYBR would likely rally into the quarter, as other companies report decent results. While CyberArk will likely beat estimates for 2Q, in our view, we are a little uncertain how the company will guide 3Q EPS given its recent purchase of idaptive. Idaptive increases opex by about $3.5-4.5 million per quarter, given that it brings in about 130 new employees. We believe CyberArk will increase investment in R&D and perhaps even in sales and marketing, providing opex guidance that could be little conservative. This conservative guidance could trigger a sell off. If a sell-off happens, then investors should double down and buy more, given that the business should continue to improve throughout the year. More importantly, with 2020 being an election year, many enterprises that we spoke to expect hackers to cause chaos. Enterprises are proactively securing their critical systems ahead of the upcoming election. Net-net, we would be buyers of stock opportunistically and into the quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CYBR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.