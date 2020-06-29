Tencent Holdings is increasing its investment in "new infrastructure" amid an erosion of market share enjoyed by its cloud business.

A prominent accounting professor believed that the PCAOB "inspections would provide for a marginal increase in quality but would be unlikely to prevent future fraud."

The Chinese securities regulatory authority responded to the delisting threat, believing that there is room for negotiation and cooperation with their U.S. counterparts.

While China has seen a fresh outbreak in Beijing, it was relatively minor. Nevertheless, a setback in the economic recovery in the U.S. would dampen the Chinese export demand.

With China markets closed for the Dragon Boat Festival from Wednesday, it was left to the U.S. to determine the direction for the Chinese ETFs.

By ALT Perspective

The buoyant U.S. stock markets early in the week belied the volatility in Asia caused by what Peter Navarro said in an interview where he had to subsequently clarify a particular comment was taken "wildly out of context." The White House trade adviser and longtime China hawk replied "It's over" to Martha MacCallum, the host of Fox News' "The Story," when asked about the trade deal with China late on Monday.

Hong Kong's benchmark indicator, Hang Seng Index (HSI) declined as much as 1.3 percent following the news. While Navarro issued a statement to say the comments "had nothing at all to do with the Phase I trade deal, which continues in place," it took President Donald Trump's tweet that the "China Trade Deal is fully intact" to truly calm nerves.

HSI promptly erased all the losses while Dow (INDU) futures which were previously down about 400 points also clawed back losses. The swift reaction showed that market players were still concerned about the trade deal and were cognizant of the negative impact if it was terminated.

We also learned from this episode that President Trump was concerned enough to make a quick tweet to dispel any notion the trade deal was off. It goes to show, despite his tough talks and proclamation that the U.S. could "save $500 billion" if it stops importing from China, President Trump seems keen to keep the Phase One agreement. This makes sense for someone who has "inextricably tied" his re-election chances to the stock market.

An elaboration by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow on the focus of the next coronavirus relief bill boosted market confidence on Tuesday. However, Chinese stock markets did not enjoy the tailwind the next day as they were closed for the Dragon Boat Festival from Wednesday. It was left to the U.S. to determine the direction for the Chinese ETFs for the rest of the week and it was not pretty.

Stocks had a steep fall mid-week as news of the growing number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases dominated headlines and reignited fears that the nascent economic recovery could be derailed. An update to the economic forecast by the International Monetary Fund ('IMF') titled A Crisis Like No Other, An Uncertain Recovery released on Thursday reinforced the bearish sentiment. The stock markets resumed heading south Friday on the rising prospects of another slowdown in the economy.

Although China has also seen a fresh outbreak in Beijing recently, it was relatively minor, with new cases in June numbering in the hundreds. On a country basis, China added a mere 13 new cases on Friday, compared to 47,341 new cases in the U.S. Nevertheless, a setback in the economic rebound in the U.S. would dampen the export demand for China. As such, the equity indices of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) were soft, in line with their U.S. counterparts (SPY)(DIA)(QTEC).

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), barely stayed afloat, closing up 0.21 percent for the week. Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd (OTCPK:ALBHF)(OTC:ALBBY), the health unit of Alibaba Group (BABA) had another strong showing, rising 15.7 percent (based on ALBHF).

However, it should be noted that the OTC shares have a much lower traded volume than those traded on the stock exchange of Hong Kong (ticker code 241:HK) and thus possibly subjected to greater volatility in prices. The Hong Kong-listed shares rose only 5.67 percent for the week, though that would still make it the second-highest gainer among the top ten holdings of KWEB.

Alibaba Health was first added to the KWEB ETF in the week of June 12, 2020. KraneShares increased the weightage of Alibaba Health in the ETF substantially the following week, making it a major component with its value in the ETF surpassing that of internet stalwart Baidu (BIDU). For a detailed discussion on this move, readers are welcome to check out my prior article.

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCTZF)(OTCPK:TCEHY) and NetEase (NTES), two companies with gaming as their core revenue contributors, saw their share prices jump 5.5 and 5.9 percent respectively. With Alibaba Group's (BABA) retreat, the market valuation of Tencent Holdings has once again exceeded that of Alibaba Group. The last it happened was mid-2019 and Alibaba Group roared ahead following its successful secondary listing in Hong Kong.

With the appreciation in Tencent's share price, Ma Huateng, founder and CEO of the internet titan, became the latest to hold the title of China's richest person. He dethroned Alibaba's founder Jack Ma from the top spot. Jack Ma was later 'ousted' by Colin Huang, the founder of Pinduoduo (PDD), from the second position.

Jack Ma managed to reclaim the runner-up title several times last week as the share prices of Alibaba and Pinduoduo fluctuated. Interestingly, the two companies were the laggards last week. Their share prices declined 2.3 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.

Back to NetEase. Readers often ask in the comments section of my articles why should investors bother about U.S.-listed Chinese companies. Well, it's because they could offer superior returns. It's not just short-term out-performance I'm referring to. The share price of NetEase appreciated 14,350 percent since its IPO. In the same period, Apple Inc. (AAPL) returned 9,050 percent, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 7,830 percent, and Microsoft (MSFT) 393.9 percent.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

In the subsequent sections, I will update on the significant developments at Tencent Holdings which propelled it to become Asia's most valuable company. I will also share the latest happenings regarding the delisting threat of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

Responses from China regarding the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

It has been over a month since the U.S. Senate passed the bill to enact the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. The bill was ostensibly driven by the difficulties faced by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) in its inspections of Chinese accounting firms, including the Chinese units of international auditing companies.

When I wrote about this topic in May, there was no luxury of direct information from the China Securities Regulatory Commission ('CSRC'), the Chinese equivalent of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). Since then, officials from CSRC have provided their side of the story.

In a response statement targeted at the passing of the proposed Act, CSRC officials first expressed their opposition towards "such acts of politicizing securities regulation." It proceeded to lament that the passing of the bill "completely ignores the continuous efforts made by Chinese and US regulators to enhance audit oversight cooperation."

CSRC claimed to have facilitated PCAOB's inspection over a Chinese accounting firm in a pilot program in 2017 and thereafter submitted "specific proposals to the PCAOB on conducting joint inspections over Chinese accounting firms since 2019." Its additional remarks seemed to suggest that its U.S. counterparts have yet to provide their feedback on the inputs.

CSRC concluded its statement urging "relevant parties of the US to adhere to professionalism, and make concerted efforts with the Chinese side to address regulatory issues under the principle of respecting the market and the rule of law."

In a reply to an inquiry by South China Morning Post, a publication owned by Alibaba Group, the CSRC reiterated its efforts to compromise, saying "China has proactively sought to build a mutually acceptable mechanism for inspection since 2019, with the most recent proposal being on April 3." It claimed it was satisfied with the "effective" collaboration.

During an interview by Chinese finance media Caixin, Yi Huiman, chairman of CSRC, revealed that "China has never banned or stopped Chinese companies from providing audit working papers to overseas regulators." He was sanguine about the impasse, believing "as long as the U.S. side is truly willing to solve the problem, we can definitely find a way for China and the U.S to cooperate on audit regulation." In fact, he divulged that already "there have been several cases of successful cooperation."

That's music to the ears to shareholders of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. Whether the top securities regulatory official was saying what he did to placate the U.S. or just to make the Chinese side look good, there's plenty of time for the two sides to truly cooperate before any actual delisting could happen.

First, the bill would need to proceed to the next stage where the U.S. House of Representatives evaluates the merits before deciding to pass it on to President Trump for signing into law. Second, any offending company would need to fail the inspection requirements of PCAOB for three consecutive years. Assuming a company complies with the criteria every third year, its listing could go on indefinitely.

It's not known whether the much-ballyhooed bill would serve its stated purpose of protecting American investors' interest. Dr. Paul Gillis, Professor of Practice at Peking University's Guanghua School of Management, reckoned that "PCAOB inspections are unlikely to stop frauds like Luckin."

Dr. Gillis was referring to the scandal-ridden Luckin Coffee (LK) where the Wall Street Journal reported its auditor, Ernst & Young, "says it first found accounting issues at Luckin." The accounting firm discovered that some "management personnel engaged in fabricated transactions which led to the inflation of the Company’s income, costs and expenses" from the second quarter to the fourth quarter.

The short time-frame implied that any PCAOB inspections would not be able to detect fraudulent activities ahead of the usual auditing work done annually. Investors would still be "burned" with or without the supposed PCAOB inspections in this case. Furthermore, Dr. Gillis believed that the PCAOB "inspections would provide for a marginal increase in quality but would be unlikely to prevent future fraud."

Interestingly, Ernst & Young was also the auditor for German fintech company Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF)(OTCPK:WCAGY) which recently filed for bankruptcy after disclosing a US$2.1 billion accounting hole. It was reported that the accounting firm did not request for more than three years "crucial account information from a Singapore bank" which was supposed to be a routine audit procedure.

If Ernst & Young had followed the procedure, Financial Times noted that it could have detected earlier Wirecard's claim that it had up to €1 billion in cash was a sham. If PCAOB inspections can prevent such shenanigans from happening, I'm all for it, whether it's companies in the U.S., Germany, or China.

After all, it was recently reported that another German company had caused pain to shareholders. Wilhelm Schulz GmbH, a family-run manufacturer of stainless steel based in Krefeld, Germany, was acquired by Precision Castparts in February 2017. The latter was owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)(BRK.A).

The headline of the article by The Guardian on the fraud was unflattering: German company allegedly cons Warren Buffett out of €643m. This incident came after Berkshire Hathaway recorded a $377 million write-off in the first quarter of 2019 for a Ponzi scheme linked to a California-based clean energy company called DC Solar. The headline for a related article was similarly unpleasant to the investing guru: Warren Buffett Was Scammed Out of $340 Million in a Ponzi Scheme.

In the short-term, the coverage surrounding the Act is going to be just noise, as nothing concrete would be taken against the plethora of U.S.-listed Chinese companies based on this Act. In the long-term, the enforcement of the Act could flush out undesirable Chinese companies. That is if lobbyists from companies profiting handsomely from the listing of Chinese companies in the U.S. fail to block the bill from becoming law.

Investors looking to profit from the China growth story would be limited to fewer, high-quality, and compliant companies like the tech giants, Alibaba Group, NetEase, and Baidu, boosting their valuations. Another advantage is that, when successfully passed with the more stringent requirements, the remaining Chinese companies could command higher valuations, thereby reducing their costs of capital, should they wish to raise more funds.

In any case, like it or not, international investors including Americans would be more exposed to Chinese stocks as passive funds increasingly pile on to them. It was reported that on June 19, 2020, London-based global index provider FTSE Russell adjusted upwards the weighting of China's A shares in its indices from 17.5 percent to 25 percent after the market closed that day.

The rise in Alibaba Health's share price was partly attributed to the move, as it was slated to enter the FTSE China A50 index effective June 22, 2020. Its parent, Alibaba Group, was also added to the FTSE China 50 index on the same day.

Tencent Holdings is increasing its investment in "new infrastructure" amid an erosion of market share enjoyed by its cloud business

For a behemoth like Tencent Holdings, it's not surprising to see loads of new developments from the company. Nevertheless, a particular update from Tencent caught my attention. Tencent recently revealed (content in Chinese) in an exclusive interview with a local media plans to invest an additional 500 billion yuan ($70 billion) in "new infrastructure" over the next five years.

The social media and gaming titan was quick to leverage on China's 2020 government work report which included for the first time the mention of "new infrastructure". According to Caixin, "new infrastructure" is broadly defined as infrastructure that supports technology and science-based projects. An executive from Tencent offered more clarity in the interview.

"Cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, servers, large data centers, supercomputing centers, IoT operating systems, 5G networks, audio and video communications, network security, quantum computing, etc. will all be key areas for Tencent. Among them, in terms of data centers, Tencent will successively build multiple large-scale data centers with a scale of millions of servers across the country. At the same time, Tencent will also focus on the construction of Yunqi Industrial Base, Industrial Internet Base, Innovation Center, Industrial Park, etc. in accordance with the needs of industrial technology innovation." - Tang Daosheng, president of Tencent's cloud and smart industry business group (translated from Chinese using Google Translate)

The massive investment in digital infrastructure is necessary to ride on the new opportunities. It is also needed to keep Tencent competitive in the cloud business. A recent report from industry research firm Canalys revealed that the share of China's cloud infrastructure spend captured by Tencent Cloud has shrunk from 18.0 percent in Q4 2019 to 13.9 percent in Q1 2020, albeit on a larger pie (US$3.9 billion versus US$3.3 billion).

Alibaba Cloud also lost market share but by just 0.9 percent while Baidu AI Cloud conceded a mere 0.2 percent. Canalys broke out the market share held by Huawei Cloud for the first time, indicating that it took 14.1 percent of the spend to become the second-largest player in China after Alibaba Cloud.

In Q4 2019, Huawei Cloud was classified under "Others" which collectively possessed 26.8 percent of the nation's cloud spend, compared to the 33.1 percent held by Others+Huawei Cloud in Q1 2020. This reflected the rapid growth of the cloud business of the Chinese telecommunication giant largely at the expense of Tencent. The latter was understandably anxious to step up its investments in the cloud.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, NTES, TCEHY, JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.