The ETF’s interest rate risk is low in the near term as the Federal Reserve has indicated that it has no plan to increase the rate until 2022.

ETF Overview

I have written an article to analyze the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) back in late 2019. Since the macroeconomic environment has changed dramatically in the past half year, it is time for me to write an article to evaluate the growth outlook of this fund again. The fund owns a portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds in the U.S. and hence has relatively lower credit risk than other non-investment-grade corporate bonds. It has some interest rate risk since its bonds have an average effective maturity of 7.6 years. However, this risk is low given the fact that the Federal Reserve has no intention to raise interest rate at least until 2022. The ETF offers an average yield to maturity of 2.3%, and this is much higher than the U.S. Treasuries. Therefore, this is a good fund to own for investors seeking higher interest income.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Corporate bonds face higher risk than U.S. Treasuries

VCIT tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index. Unlike U.S. Treasuries that are backed by the full faith and the credit of the U.S. government, corporate bonds are not as secured because their credit ratings depend on a variety of different factors such as cash flow generated, balance sheet strength, etc. Fortunately, VCIT only invests in investment-grade corporate bonds. These bonds are much more secure than non-investment-grade bonds. In fact, investment-grade bonds' default rate is only about 0.10% per year (based on 32-year period measured). On the other hand, default rate for below-investment-grade bonds is about 4.22% per year.

Investors need to be aware that over half of VCIT's portfolio include the lowest investment-grade corporate bonds. As can be seen from the table below, these Baa bonds represent about 53.6% of its total portfolio. If the current recessionary environment continues for a lengthy period of time, there may be credit rating downgrades. Nevertheless, investors should not be overly concerned because the Federal Reserve has announced on April 9 to also purchase bonds downgraded from investment-grade ratings as of March 22 or later that are now rated at least BB-/Ba3. Therefore, the overall credit risk of owning VCIT is still low.

Source: Vanguard Website

Some interest rate risks, but not in the near term

We know that market prices of bonds are sensitive to changes in interest rates. Therefore, bonds with longer term to maturity have more downside risk if interest rate rises. On the other hand, bonds with shorter term to maturity have less downside risk. Let us now take a closer look at VCIT's maturity profile. As can be seen from the table below, about 94% of its total bonds will mature between 5 and 10 years. In fact, VCIT's bonds have an average effective maturity of 7.6 years. Its intermediate average effective maturity year means that its fund price is somewhat sensitive to the change of interest rate. Fortunately, the Federal Reserve has indicated that it will not be raising its interest rate anytime soon. In fact, Chairman Jerome Powell has recently stated that there will not be any rate increases through 2022 and that asset purchases will continue as planned. This means that interest rates and bond yields will likely remain low in the near term. This should help support VCIT's bond price in the near term.

Source: Vanguard Website

A 2.3%-yielding income

Investors of VCIT will receive an average yield to maturity of about 2.3%. This yield is higher than the current yield of U.S. 10-year Treasury (about 0.67%). Therefore, VCIT may be worth pursuing if your goal is to earn some interest income and willing to accept some credit risk.

Should you invest in VCIT now?

As we mentioned earlier in our article, we do not foresee the Federal Reserve to raise its key interest rate at least until 2022; the environment appears to be favorable for investment-grade corporate bonds. Therefore, it is still a good time to invest in VCIT.

Other Risks

Most of VCIT's bonds are issued by companies in the industrial and finance sectors. These two sectors are generally viewed as cyclical sectors. Therefore, a prolonged recession may have greater impact on these companies that issued these bonds than other companies.

Source: Vanguard Website

Investor Takeaway

VCIT's average yield to maturity of 2.3% is higher than the 0.67% yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasuries. Given the fact that the rate will remain low in the near term, the downside risk is limited. Therefore, VCIT is a good investment vehicle for investors seeking higher interest income than U.S. Treasuries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.