GDX Vs. SGDM, Where To Go For A Gold Miner ETF

The appropriate fund for your portfolio depends on what you are looking for.

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), launched in 2006, was the first major ETF to give investors broad exposure to the gold miners in the ETF wrapper. Since its launch, gold miner stocks have been on a wild ride.

In the three bull markets since launch:

From launch to peak in March of 2008, GDX returned over 50.5%.

From trough in October 2008 until peak in September 2011, GDX returned 273%

From trough in January 2016 through present, it has returned 173%.

Those large upswings have come at a cost. In the last 14 years, there have been five periods where GDX lost 20% or more in value:

Obviously, investing in gold miners is not for the faint of heart. It requires timing and luck. If you are able to ride a wave up, you can make a lot of money. If you overstay your welcome, you can give it all back and then some.

On a personal note, I met Jan van Eck when seated next to him at a conference a few years back. His humble, laid-back personality belies one of the hardest working ethos on Wall Street. I highly recommend you follow him on Twitter, and his company website is a wealth of information. Barry Ritholtz had a fantastic interview with Jan on his Masters In Business Podcast.

Sprott Asset Management is one of the go-to thought leaders when it comes to resource investing. It launched the Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) in 2014. SGDM is direct competitor to GDX. Returns, as I will show later, have been in line with GDX, so the wild ride is had by both funds.

You can find more information and thought leadership from Sprott on its website (Canada and US). Rick Rule, who works for Sprott USA, is very well known in the industry. If you follow precious metals, you have probably heard the name. He is a prolific speaker. I particularly liked an interview he gave to Real Vision a few months back. (Real Vision is a paid service. I have been a subscriber from its early days and is a great resource and counter to traditional financial media. I have no commercial ties to Real Vision other than a personal desire to see it succeed).

Both companies are bullish on gold miners naturally. Large monetary stimulus must go somewhere, and the expectation is for the price of gold to rise. Miners have operational leverage to the gold price and offer greater returns if that happens.

GDX vs. SGDM

Note all information unless otherwise noted for this section was pulled from ETF.com (GDX and SGDM).

GDX follows a market cap weighting scheme. This gives the portfolio less turnover. The only trading required is when companies enter or fall out of the index based on their size. It invests in companies around the world, but is concentrated in US, Canada, and Australian listings. The ETF currently holds 55 companies.

SGDM follows a fundamental weighting scheme. Starting with market cap weights, companies are either increased or decreased in weight based on fundamentals such as revenue growth, debt on the balance sheet, and free cash flow. The index is rebalanced quarterly, meaning there can be significant turnover in the fund. It invests in companies listed in the US and Canada. The ETF currently holds 40 companies.

On paper, the ETFs offer similar returns. Over the last one, three, and five years, GDX has outperformed SGDM.

The expense ratios are almost identical. SGDM is slightly less expensive.

The price-to-book ratio shows SGDM has more exposure to "value" miners. This is unsurprising given the fundamental weighting scheme. These fundamentals will tend to overweight the cheap stocks and underweight the expensive ones.

Finally, the weighted average market cap for both is about the same. Again, SGDM with its fundamental scoring system is giving more weight to the smaller miners. This is a feature of fundamental weighting (or perhaps an anti-feature of cap weighting where weight depends on price).

A Look at Holdings

I pulled holding information from each fund’s website (GDX, SGDM). A lot of these companies are headquartered outside of the US (Canada and Australia being the most common). I had to do a little work to line up the holdings. Each fund can choose between US-listed companies, US-listed ADRs and foreign shares listed on other exchanges.

The biggest difference should have been obvious when I described each fund. GDX explicitly invests in Australian companies. SGDM will only invest in those companies if they have an ADR listed in US or Canada. This difference is a total of about 14% of GDX.

The top 10 holdings of GDX show that generally SGDM holds less of each for a total of about 9%. This is not surprising given the lower average market cap for SGDM.

SGDM has an overweight to the top 3, but then less of the remaining (including no position in the fifth largest holding, Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) of Australia).

There are 12 additional names in the US and Canada that GDX holds which SGDM does not hold (total 8.3%)

A few of these, like Equinox Gold Corp (OTC:EQX), are smaller in market cap and are held in the small-cap miner version of SGDM - the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ). Full disclosure: I hold EQX in my portfolio.

Another thing that jumps out is the presence of silver miners in GDX. For sure, these companies have some gold exposure, but Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM), and Silvercorp Metals (NYSEMKT:SVM) are primarily silver miners. Again, full disclosure, I hold PAAS and FSM in my portfolio.

And the Winner Is…

Well, that depends. If you need a single holding to capture the miner space, GDX is your fund. It has broad market exposure across multiple countries. It has the longest track record and recently has had better performance. I own GDX in my ETF-only portfolio where I need a single fund.

If you are looking for pure gold miner exposure, SGDM might be the fund for you. This is currently how my trading portfolio is positioned. I own SGDM along with a few silver miners and smaller gold miners (PAAS, EQX, and FSM).

On an expected return basis, I expect the fundamental weightings to help add more weight to companies with more room for growth. That translates into higher potential returns.

However, you cannot go wrong with either. Their total correlation is 0.95 over the long term. Both offer low correlations to US stocks represented by SPY - a nice one to have for diversification purposes.

Side note: If you remove March 2020 from the returns, the correlation between SGDM and GDX is .97. GDX had an incident where double and triple levered funds were forced to sell below NAV. This caused GDX to dislocate from the underlying value of the portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGDM, GDX, PAAS, EQX, FSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.