Nevertheless, I am waiting with an investment. In my opinion, the medium-term downside risk predominates. A dividend cut is not unlikely.

Hanesbrands has long been on my watch list. The share price is now almost 70 percent off its high.

Introduction

Hanesbrands (HBI) has been on my extended watch list for a very long time. Especially the relatively low dividend payout ratio and the favorable valuation have aroused my interest several times. And even now, the company continues to attract investors with a single-digit P/E ratio and a dividend yield of almost 6 percent. In the end, however, I am happy not to have invested. Honestly, the company has done nothing for you during the past ten years despite paying a decent amount of dividends. The dividends are far from enough to plug the hole in your portfolio that the stock ripped.

Indeed, the company is still in a price range it has not been in for over seven years. But I still think that in the medium term, the downside scenario will predominate. I also believe that the dividend is seriously threatened.

Fair valuation model indicates substantial undervaluation

There are reasons why the company was so cheap, even before COVID-19. Firstly, there is strong competition for Hanesbrands. The company does not operate in a market where it has a strong moat, although its brands are well known, especially in the US market. The company is somewhat dependent on individual commercial customers such as Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT), as it does not sell its products directly to customers.

Secondly, Hanesbrands has tried to grow with expensive expansion and acquisitions. The reason for this was that the company had severe problems with organic growth. With these measures, the company has paid dearly for growth.

The result was an extremely leveraged balance sheet and a correspondingly high debt ratio.

Nevertheless and to be fair, the company looks like a bargain right now, which wasn't always so. In the period between 2012 and 2016, in particular, the share was massively overvalued. With the subsequent decline in the share price, however, the company has become cheaper and cheaper. The share price has also almost entirely priced in the COVID-19-related decrease in sales and profit. If we assume that business will at some point continue as it was before COVID-19, then at a fair value of USD 21 per share, there is upside potential of almost 100 percent.

(Source: Fair calculation Hanesbrands - dividendstocks.cash/)

Nevertheless, there are reasons why I believe that the downside scenario prevails in the medium term.

The product portfolio is vulnerable

The product portfolio is highly vulnerable to the measures taken by governments worldwide to address the COVID-19 pandemic. On the one hand, we have the innerwear segment, which includes underwear, panties, socks, and intimate apparel such as bras and shapewear. On the other hand, the company sells activewear and licensed sports apparel. We are not dealing here with products of daily use. Nor are socks and underwear among the things that are first in demand in an economic crisis. People in the home office also do not belong to the group that has high wear and tear on underwear and socks. The first quarter during the COVID-19 pandemic was correspondingly disappointing. Net income and turnover have plummeted.

We have to assume that there will be several waves of the pandemic and that it will probably be a long time before the economy opens up fully again. Even if a new lockdown will not be as extreme as in March and April, the pandemic will still have a very negative impact on Hanesbrands' business. Net cash from operating activities was negative USD 83 million in the last quarter. This means that the company has practically experienced a cash drain. The fact that the company has cash and cash equivalents of USD 1 billion is simply due to its activities on the capital markets.

High downside risk in the short and medium term for the dividend and the share price

The dividend was always safe at Hanesbrands due to the relatively low payout ratio measured by profit and cash flow.

This comfortable payout ratio will change massively because, with the cash drain and net income losses, the ratio will exceed 100 percent in the coming quarters. It will be tough for Hanesbrands to react to this. The current debt ratio of 90 percent is extremely high, and the management must seriously consider taking on even more debt for a dividend that it cannot afford.

(Source: Debt to total assets and amortization power - dividendstocks.cash/)

So anyone who buys shares of Hanesbrands now is betting on a quick opening of the economy and a quick return to normal. However, I doubt that this will be the case. One only has to look at the current development of case numbers in the US and the withdrawal of an economic opening in many states.

(Source: Rise in the number of infected persons per day)

Conclusion

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing in. The three steps rating at a glance:

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides, and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides, and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides, but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Hanesbrands

Even before COVID-19, Hanesbrands had difficulty returning to growth and carried a heavy debt burden. The situation has worsened even further, as the company is suffering high net income losses and negative cash flow from operating activities. It is becoming increasingly difficult for management to maintain the dividend at the current level. For me, the downsides outweigh the upsides. Therefore, I will wait for an investment and see how the pandemic develops.

