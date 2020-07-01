Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is offering an enticing 5.4% dividend yield, which is likely to attract many income-oriented investors. However, there have been numerous dividend cuts during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, even from companies with rock-solid business models and strong balance sheets, such as Ross Stores (ROST) and The TJX Companies (TJX). Due to the impact of the pandemic on the business of Hanesbrands and its high debt load, the company is likely to suspend its dividend soon.

Business overview

Hanesbrands was somewhat struggling even before the coronavirus crisis. The company has spent approximately $2.8 billion on acquisitions over the last seven years, but these acquisitions have not exhibited satisfactory returns. Given also the heating competition in the intimate apparel business, Hanesbrands has accumulated a high amount of debt and has dramatically underperformed the market over the last five years, as it has slumped 67% whereas the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) has rallied 47%.

On the bright side, Hanesbrands greatly improved its performance last year, primarily thanks to the rapid global expansion of its brand Champion. The company grew its revenues 2% and its operating cash flows 25% over prior year, to a record of $803 million. The turnaround was in progress in the first quarter of this year as well, until the pandemic showed up, towards the end of the quarter. Hanesbrands estimated that the pandemic reduced its earnings per share in the first quarter by $0.20, from $0.25 to $0.05.

The effect of coronavirus will be even greater in the second quarter, as the stores of Hanesbrands were closed for an appreciable period. All the stores of the company are now open, but their traffic is likely to remain suppressed due to the cautiousness of consumers. In addition, the pandemic has caused a severe recession, and thus, the unemployment rate has essentially tripled, from 4.4% in March to 13.3% in May. Consequently, many consumers will drastically curtail their discretionary expenses, and hence, they will adversely affect the performance of Hanesbrands.

Dividend

Due to the headwind from the pandemic, Hanesbrands is expected to earn only $0.67 per share this year. As its annual dividend is $0.60 per share, the stock currently has a payout ratio of 90%. While the company still covers its dividend, its payout ratio is too high.

Moreover, Hanesbrands has accumulated an excessive amount of debt in recent years. Its interest expense consumes 21% of its operating income, while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash -receivables) stands at $5.3 billion. This amount is about 22 times the expected earnings of the company this year and 145% of its current market cap, and hence, it is undoubtedly excessive. As a result, management will probably choose to preserve funds in order to endure the ongoing recession more readily instead of maintaining a generous dividend, which will hurt the financial flexibility of the company.

It is also important to note that Ross Stores and The TJX Companies recently suspended their dividends in order to preserve funds amid the uncertainty from the ongoing crisis. These two companies have exceptional, multi-year growth records, rock-solid business models, and strong balance sheets, but they still chose to suspend their dividends to navigate through the downturn. Hanesbrands has a much worse performance record, uncertain growth prospects and a much weaker balance sheet, so it is unlikely to maintain its dividend.

It is also remarkable that the company recently issued $700 million of 5-year bonds at a 5.375% interest rate. The high interest rate is a testament to the weak balance sheet of the company and its desperation for funds amid the ongoing downturn.

Risk

The pandemic has regained momentum in many states lately, as the reopening of the economy has helped the virus propagate more aggressively. This development is likely to provide a strong headwind to the business of Hanesbrands, as it will lead consumers to avoid congestion at stores as much as possible. If the situation deteriorates, it may lead some states to close their economies once again. Although such a development is not the most likely scenario right now, it should not be excluded as a possibility. Hanesbrands would be severely hurt in such a scenario. Therefore, it is only reasonable for its management to suspend the dividend in order to enhance its financial flexibility in the adverse scenario.

Final thoughts

There have been numerous dividend cuts during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, and hence, investors should not base their decisions on the dividend yield of a stock. Hanesbrands is offering an enticing 5.4% dividend yield, but it is likely to suspend its dividend soon. On the other hand, in the most likely scenario (no new lockdowns), Hanesbrands will probably have significant upside potential from its suppressed stock price. However, I advise investors to avoid leveraged companies, as these companies have excessive downside risk when unexpected headwinds show up, such as potential new lockdowns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.