If everybody indexed, the only word you could use is chaos, catastrophe… The markets would fail."

- John Bogle, May 2017

I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called 'considerable period' on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..."

- Stanley Druckenmiller

Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know how much more about a company if one buys earnings."

- Walter Schloss

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."

- Sir John Templeton

Life and investing are long ballgames."

- Julian Robertson

Introduction

After a tumultuous spring of 2020, where daily and weekly volatility exceeded what I witnessed personally in 2008/2009 and 2000-2002, financial markets have settled down.

This heightened volatility created a trader's paradise, particularly from the tail end of February through April, and there were some immediate winners and losers from ongoing market developments.

One sector that I have been honed in on, due to both its undervaluation, and out-of-favor sentiment, is the energy sector, and more specifically the natural gas subsector of the energy market.

Several previous articles that I have authored on this topic publicly include the following.

Natural Gas Equities Are Just Getting Started

EQT Corp. Surges As The Bearish Natural Gas Thesis Is Dead

The United States Natural Gas Fund Was Up On A Historic Down Day For Energy

Since Black Monday for the energy sector, which was March 9th, 2020, where many energy equities, including Occidental Petroleum (OXY), one of the largest independent energy producers, declined over 50% in a single trading session, the energy sector has rebounded, led by natural gas equities, even though front month dry natural gas prices have faltered.

Weak front month prices have hurt direct natural gas investments, including the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), and the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), which have both suffered from negative roll yield, as natural gas futures have remained in steep contango, and UGAZ has also suffered from its normal leverage decay.

Thus, many investors and traders who have preferred these vehicles for their natural gas exposure have underperformed. Adding to the pain, and perhaps sparing a number of holders from further pain, Credit Suisse recently announced that they will be retiring a number of leveraged ETN's, including UGAZ, which is currently set to trade its last day on July 10th, 2020.

The silver lining for those bullish on natural gas equities, is that the retirement of the triple leveraged vehicles, including UGAZ, and the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ), which many investors preferred holding as a short position when they were bullish on natural gas, is going to spur natural gas directed capital into the undervalued producers.

Background Performance

The VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN has massively underperformed the leading natural gas producer equities since March 9th, 2020, declining 68.5%, while the leading natural gas producers all rallied by at least 68%, which is illustrated in the chart below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Again, since March 9th, 2020, UGAZ is down 68.5%, while CNX Resources (CNX) is higher by 68.3%, Antero Resources (AR), which I believe is a generational buying opportunity near these levels, is higher by 84.1%, EQT Corp. (EQT), which is the largest dry natural gas producer in the U.S., ahead of even Exxon Mobil (XOM), is higher by 86.2%, Southwestern Energy (SWN), a misunderstood company from my perspective, is higher by 95.4%, and Range Resources (RRC), the most leveraged company with the highest short interest, is higher by 114.9%.

These are all top-ten U.S. dry natural gas producers, and they have trounced the performance of UGAZ, which is designed to be leveraged to higher natural gas prices.

To be fair, dry natural gas prices are only up 2.5% since March 9th, 2020, outpacing $WTIC crude oil prices, which are down 4.9% over this time frame, yet the performance of both the United States Natural Gas Fund, and the Velocity Shares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN, which are both strongly negative in absolute terms, serves to highlight the inherent flaws of these vehicles.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

More specifically, the persistent weakness in front month prices, especially compared to higher futures prices, has created a situation where both UNG, and UGAZ, have lost significant value as they roll front month expiring contracts to the next available month, a dynamic that is eerily similar to what ultimately changed the structure of the United States Oil Fund (USO).

UGAZ Fades Into The Rear View Mirror

Credit Suisse's announcement that they are pulling the plug on UGAZ, DGAZ, and a number of other leveraged ETN's effectively ends the life on a number of short-term trader focused products.

(Source: Credit Suisse)

In addition to UGAZ, and DGAZ, the VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN (UGLD), the VelocityShares 3x Long Silver ETN (USLV), the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN (DGLD), the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN (DSLV), the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term ETN (ZIV), the VelocityShares VIX Short Term ETN (VIIX), and the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (TVIX) are all on the chopping block.

UGAZ and DGAZ will trade longer than the rest of the group, with their last day of trading set to occur on July 10th, 2020.

Honestly, from my experience, the retirement of these products, particularly DGAZ, and UGAZ, is a good thing, as most investors and traders became seduced by the appeal of these products, overstaying their welcome in investment vehicles that were really only appropriate for very short-term traders, in my view.

Closing Thoughts - Short Term Capital Flows Should Find A New Home

This year has been a trader's paradise, accelerating a trend where there are very few buy-and-hold investors outside of dividend growth investors, and growth oriented momentum investors, who have both benefited from historic secular bull market tailwinds that have enhanced these two selected investment strategies.

In contrast to these favored sectors that have been in-favor for a very long time, the energy market has been a brutal landscape, which has placed an increasing emphasis on short-term trading.

Given this background, it should be no surprise, that UGAZ still has almost $500 million in assets as of June 30th, 2020.

(Source: VelocityShares.com)

With another $100 million in DGAZ, these assets are going to be liquidated in the next 10 days, creating a pool of nearly $600 million in natural gas directed funds that is looking for a new home.

Some of this money is going to find its way to the undervalued natural gas equities, which have already significantly diverged, in a positive fashion, from the underlying performance of natural gas futures, which should have their own positive tailwinds in the months ahead.

More to come on this topic from this author in future articles For now, I continue to believe that it is only a matter of time until a historic capital rotation from growth to value takes place, led by a rotation from the most loved and in-favor sector today, technology, to the least loved and most out-of-favor sector today, which is, of course, the energy sector.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing, lies in cast-aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities - including energy equities, which are historically loathed, and thus, they are not a big part of the market indices, and subject to index, passive, and ETF selling pressure.

More specifically, from my vantage point, there's a generational opportunity in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers. Several of these were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet they have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically vs. their peer group from a decade ago, yet they can be purchased at bargain basement prices, something that was true last year, and remains true today, even after the market-leading gains of the past four months. As a result, net income and, more importantly, free cash flows should surge at higher natural gas prices - particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitably.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, CNX, EQT, OXY, RRC, SWN, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.