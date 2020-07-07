I currently have no position in Acuity Brands but could write some out of the money put options.



Introduction

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the valuations of certain companies back to healthy levels, but in some cases where share prices haven’t bounced back from their March lows, there are some interesting opportunities. Acuity Brands (AYI) - one of North America’s leading producers of lighting systems, for instance - still has a net cash position, was profitable in its third quarter (March-May) but on a YTD basis, its share price is still down by approximately 35%. An opportunity?

The cash flow in the first nine months of the year remains strong

In the third quarter, Acuity Brands reported a revenue of $776M, which is quite a bit lower than the $948M it generated in the same quarter last year as COVID-19 obviously had an impact on Acuity’s sales. That being said, the company’s profitability remained relatively strong: although Q3 revenue decreased by just over 18%, the COGS fell by in excess of 20% and the $170M drop in revenue resulted in a drop in the operating profit by just over $37M, or roughly a third.

That still is substantial decrease but due to the lower net finance expenses and the lower tax bill (due to the lower pre-tax income), the net income of $60.4M still represented an EPS of $1.53/share (as the average share count slightly decreased as well.

So although the company’s Q3 was undeniably weaker than in 2019, the damage remained relatively limited and I’m looking forward to seeing the company’s Q4 results to see if Acuity was able to stabilize its revenue and profit. Due to the specific focus on North America (8% of the company’s sales are generated in North America) and the continuous COVID-19 problems in the USA, it’s perhaps too soon to expect an improvement of the financial results in the fourth quarter. But with the publication of the Q3 results, Acuity shows it was able to remain profitable during difficult times.

The $60M net income in Q3 brought the net income in the first three quarters of the year to almost $175M or $4.42/share. A decent performance and I wanted to check if Acuity was able to convert the majority of its net income into free cash flow.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $378M, but this includes changes in the working capital position to the tune of $67.7M resulting in an adjusted operating cash flow of $305M after also taking the $5M in taxes paid on equity awards into consideration.

As Acuity Brands runs a low-capex business model and the capex was just $38M, the adjusted free cash flow in the first nine months of the year was approximately $267M. That’s substantially higher than the net income, predominantly caused by A) the difference between depreciation charges and capital expenditures and B) the $32.5M in share-based payment expenses which are an expense but don’t represent a cash outflow.

Acuity has a net cash position – adding another layer of safety

Looking at the balance sheet, Acuity had almost $521M in cash, $18M in current debt and $386M in long-term debt for a net cash position of approximately $117M. That’s an excellent achievement as the net cash actually increased by $13M compared to the end of FY 2019 when Acuity had just $104M in net cash and since the beginning of the current financial year, Acuity has spent $303M in cash to acquire The Luminaires Group. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed when Acuity announced the acquisition, but the cash flow statements indicate $303M was spent on acquisitions. As there were no other material acquisitions in that time frame, the majority of that $303M was very likely spent on the TLG acquisition.

Granted, a portion of the strong net cash was created by the working capital inflow but that actually is a positive feature. During a tough financial quarter where the entire world and North American economies were suffering from COVID-19, Acuity was able to convert about 20% of its receivables in cash and did not see its inventory level increase, indicating a robust underlying result (as one would have expected the opposite: higher receivables as customers are postponing payment and higher inventory levels as the demand decreases).

Acuity never made it a secret its number one priority was to demonstrate the durability of its business model and the company continues to look at bolt-on acquisitions and perhaps it can indeed hunt for deals as COVID-19 may have made smaller competitors rethink their strategies.

Investment thesis

While I’m fully on board with the pursuit of smaller bolt-on acquisitions to further boost Acuity’s products offering, I think the company should explore its options to restart a share repurchase program. And that program doesn’t have to be large but with an enterprise value of $3.6B and a pre-COVID full-year EBITDA exceeding $600M, Acuity Brands is quite cheap and if no suitable M&A targets can be found, Acuity should consider buying its own stock.

With an anticipated full-year free cash flow of $320-350M (my own estimates, and this will obviously entirely depend on the Q4 performance in this COVID-19 era), Acuity Brands is very reasonably priced and deserves more love from the market. I currently have no position but noticed the option premiums are quite attractive, so I may write one or two out of the money put options, hoping to initiate a long position at a lower price level.

