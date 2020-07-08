SMART stocks are the new FANG

SMART stocks are already Wall Street darlings and recognized for the superiority of their business. But I believe they could still deliver outstanding returns in the decade ahead.

Using highly qualitative criteria (such as leadership, culture, TAM, microtrends, momentum), I make the case for a new acronym: SMART.

Looking forward, new dominant technology companies have risen. They have trailblazing ecosystems, are disrupting their industries and leading the next wave of secular growth in technology.

They were later joined by Apple and turned into "FAANG" stocks. Even after seven years, they continue to generate alpha for investors who bought and held them all the way.

FANG is an acronym coined in 2013 for the stocks of dominant American technology companies: Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google.

It was back in February 2013.

At the time, CNBC's "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer introduced an acronym for stocks that represented the future. They had a dominant position in their market and strong momentum.

Those companies were Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL). He suggested that they had "the potential to really take a bite out of the bears." As a result, he called them FANG stocks.

How did FANG stocks do since then? They returned +507% on average as of this writing, compared to a mere +71% for the S&P 500 (SPY). That's +436% of alpha generated over seven years if you invested in a balanced basket of these four stocks.

FANG stocks - later re-branded as "FAANG" when Apple was added to the mix in 2017 - have remained outstanding performers, driving the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) to a record-high recently.

While I own all FAANG stocks, I always wonder which companies truly represent the next wave of dominant technology companies that are likely to see their positions reinforced over the years and continue to outperform.

The same way FANG stocks were hidden in plain sight in 2013, I believe the next leading technology stocks are well known by most investors and already recognized by Wall Street for their superiority and the inherent underlying quality of their business.

The real challenge is not to find them. Anyone could have recognized the obvious superiority of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google back in 2013. The real challenge is to buy them and hold them for many years.

This prompted me to offer a new acronym for five companies that represent the future of the digital economy. They are clearly dominant in their respective industries and likely to generate FANG-like returns in the decade ahead.

I call them the SMART stocks.

You may have heard of them and recognize that they have a lot of potential. But the chance that all of them are already in your portfolio is pretty thin. I bet that most investors will find them overvalued, too hot, or believe that they have "missed the boat" on them. Yet, I believe that investors who are looking for exposure to the highest quality businesses for the long-term would be hard pressed to find better places to put their money.

Let's review what these best-of-breed companies are and why I believe the SMART stocks could make your portfolio look much smarter.

S is for Square and the rise of digital banking

Square (SQ) is a company disrupting payment processing thanks to its two main ecosystems:

Sellers-side with point of sale and managed payments.

with point of sale and managed payments. Consumer-side with Cash App.

I've been touting the potential for Cash App to drive Square's valuation much higher in my previous article published in April. Shares have doubled in price since then (while the S&P rose only 10% in the meantime).

And it's Cash App that has started to get all the attention, indeed.

Cash App now represents 33.6% of Square's gross margin.

The business has been flourishing and is on the right track to justify far more than its current $55 billion market capitalization over the long run. This is even more palpable when you consider the $160 billion addressable market estimated by management.

Let's look at the long-term performance of Square since going public.

Data by YCharts

The very strong top line growth has been followed by a steady improvement in cash from operations. It's only a matter of time before the company shows economies of scale and starts showing strong improvement on its bottom line.

As you can see below, revenue growth has been above 20% Y/Y consistently since going public. The most recent quarter was a re-acceleration with 44% revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

The long-term trend is extremely positive, with expanding gross and operating margins.

Data by YCharts

Gross Margin has improved consistently since 2016, from 30% to 40%.

has improved consistently since 2016, from 30% to 40%. Operating Margin has followed and turned positive in FY19.

Data by YCharts

Free Cash Flow has more than tripled since early 2018.

And if you need a reminder of the rising popularity of Cash App compared to its main digital wallet competitor Venmo (owned by PayPal (PYPL)) you can see below the current interest generated by Cash App based on Google Trends:

Source: Google Trends

The upside potential is quite phenomenal for Square and its most exciting prospect for me remains its optionality.

Founder-CEO Jack Dorsey is willing to be aggressive with a land and expand strategy that could pay off in a meaningful way over time.

Source

M is for Match Group and the rise of online dating

Source

Match Group (MTCH) was recently spun out of InteractiveCorp (IAC).

In many ways, Match Group is the anti-Facebook. Its portfolio of dating apps are the last place where you want to find your friends and family.

Online dating remains a microtrend that is deeply misunderstood by older generations who didn't grow up and didn't experience being single in the age of the internet. For some people, there is a profound stigma around dating online, and many believe the entire thing is a scam.

But make no mistake, online is now the primary way couples meet. And this trend is not slowing down, as illustrated below.

Source

By operating several of the most relevant places to date online - such as Tinder, Hinge or Plenty of Fish - Match Group has built an empire as the leader and first mover in this category for several decades.

Even assuming strong disruption over the years, chances are that the most relevant place to find a date is going to be on a Match Group property.

The company offers a freemium model, with a multitude of apps serving a broad range of demographics and psychographics.

There is still an extremely strong untapped potential in ARPU (average revenue per user), be it through premium features only unlocked behind a subscription paywall, or potential advertising (so far almost absent from the platform).

Match Group is only a $30 billion company as of this writing. And there is a very long runway ahead if you look at its obvious tailwinds:

The rise and extension of single lifestyles. The stigma around online dating fading. Under-penetrated categories such as emerging markets.

Match Group is benefiting from long-lasting secular trends that could turn it into an absolute giant with no one in sight able to get the know-how that the company has built over several decades.

Let's look at the long-term performance of Match Group since going public.

Source

To put simply, Match Group's income statement is spectacular.

The impressive top line growth over the years has been followed by expanding gross and operating margins, both on a NON GAAP and GAAP basis.

Data by YCharts

Gross Margin has improved steadily, reaching a very high 76% in FY19.

has improved steadily, reaching a very high 76% in FY19. Operating Margin has followed, reaching 12% in FY19.

Data by YCharts

Free Cash Flow has more than tripled since early 2016, showing clear economies of scale.

Match Group's properties are also all showing impressive culture and leadership, no matter where you look. The company recently added several new directors to its board and it appears to be in very good hands.

Source

A is for Alteryx and the rise of data science

Source

In a world dominated by the digital economy, data is the new oil.

And to sift through complex and rich data, companies need to find new ways to collect, organize, and visualize the numbers that are relevant to them to educate business decisions.

In this context, data analytics and data science have become key functions in most organizations. At the crossroads of communication, programming, statistics and business, these functions encompass many departments, from IT to sales to business intelligence, all the way up to the C-level executives.

One of the challenges of this era of data analytics and data science is that many users end up struggling with high-powered software when they don't have a programming background.

This is where Alteryx comes into play.

Alteryx is championing a new type of platform that makes analytical power accessible to all data users within an organization. Their software supports a low-code model that enables users to create solutions even when they have limited knowledge in computer programming.

The company is offering an end-to-end analytics platform covering:

Data preparation, blending, mapping, merging, cleaning complex sources from all around the web. Heavy analytics applications with a large library of functionalities coming from its integration with many other applications such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services or Google Analytics. Workflows and visualization tools, and users can also connect with other apps like Tableau and Qlik.

Source

The company differentiates itself from the wide range of other analytics platforms thanks to its open platform that has proven to be scalable, offering repeatable workflows, and is easy to use.

Let's look at the long-term performance of Alteryx since going public:

Data by YCharts

Alteryx has been able to grow at an outstanding pace all while remaining profitable and cash flow positive since 2018.

As you can see below, the top line growth has been above 50% Y/Y consistently since going public. The most recent quarter was a slowdown to 43%, only due to the global pandemic than has expanded sales cycles.

Data by YCharts

The long-term trend is exceptional, with improving gross and operating margins over time.

Data by YCharts

Gross Margin has improved consistently since 2015, from 79% to 91%.

has improved consistently since 2015, from 79% to 91%. Operating Margin has followed and reached 9% in FY19.

Data by YCharts

Free Cash Flow has turned positive in 2017 and is growing fast.

Alteryx has a founder-CEO at the helm, which is another strong indicator of long-term outperformance for this promising SaaS company that is still relatively small with a market cap of less than $12 billion as of this writing.

Source

R is for Roku and the shift to ad-supported connected TVs

Source

Roku (ROKU) was spun out of Netflix when CEO Reed Hastings decided to abandon the box that was supposed to ship as a Netflix player device. In turn, Roku might very well be the next Wall Street darling of video streaming.

You see, Roku has grown out of its hardware premise to become a pure play in ad-supported connected TV. The company offers the largest agnostic CTV ecosystem that supports all streaming services and offers it own ad-supported channels.

By investing in ROKU, you are betting on the death of linear TV. The shift to digital advertising is likely to accelerate over the next few months, with additional tailwinds provided by COVID-19.

Roku is firing on all cylinders by optimizing the three pillars of its growth:

User growth via partnerships with TV makers, hardware sales. Active accounts were up +37% Y/Y to 40 million in the most recent quarter:

via partnerships with TV makers, hardware sales. Active accounts were up +37% Y/Y to 40 million in the most recent quarter: Engagement growth with users spending more time watching content. Streaming hours were up 49% to 13.2 billion most recently.

with users spending more time watching content. Streaming hours were up 49% to 13.2 billion most recently. ARPU growth with revenue per user/hour improving over time. The company was up +28% to $24.35 in Q1 FY20.

This trifecta of revenue growth could drive Roku up and to the right for the foreseeable future, even assuming tough competition in new markets outside of the United States.

According to management, prime-time linear consumption was down 18% Y/Y from mid-March to late April. For adults under 35, half of their TV time over the last month has been done on OTT (over-the-top) and streaming instead of linear. Meanwhile, streaming and Roku was up 8% in April.

Let's look at the long-term performance of Roku since going public:

Data by YCharts

The top line growth has been accelerating since Roku went public. Revenue grew 55% Y/Y in the most recent quarter.

Data by YCharts

The long-term trend is exceptional, with expanding gross margin and economies of scale.

Data by YCharts

Gross Margin has improved steadily since 2016, reaching 44% in FY19.

has improved steadily since 2016, reaching 44% in FY19. Operating Margin has followed and is on track to turn positive soon.

Data by YCharts

Cash from operations has improved greatly in recent quarters and is likely to continue this way as the company scales.

Just like Alteryx, Roku has a founder-CEO at the helm with Antony Wood.

Source

T is for The Trade Desk and the rise of programmatic advertising

Source

The Trade Desk (TTD) is a digital ad platform serving the programmatic ad market. The company is covering the entire digital advertising market: Connected TVs, mobile, video, audio, displays, social, and native.

Just like ROKU, TTD is benefiting from the shift to digital advertising. The company helps its customers make the most of their advertising dollar across the internet.

In a hypothetical long-lasting stay-at-home economy, media consumption is not going to slow down. Advertisers will be where consumers are. Even factoring the impact of COVID-19 in 2020, eMarketer is projecting digital ad spending to still increase in 2020 (+2.4%) and to resume a double-digit growth in 2021 and beyond.

Source

For many years, ad-tech has been perceived negatively by Wall Street with challenges around effectiveness, fraud and overall lack of transparency. The Trade Desk is trying to break through as an ad-tech company focused on ethics, transparency and quality. I covered back in 2018 the reasons why The Trade Desk's vision for a robust and competitive ad-tech space outside the walled garden of Facebook and YouTube was likely to pay over time. The stock price has almost tripled since then.

The Trade Desk is a another fantastic way to play the rapid growth in ad-supported connected TV and beyond. CTV is the fastest growing segment of the company, still growing +100% Y/Y in the most recent quarter.

Let's look at the long-term performance of The Trade Desk since going public:

Data by YCharts

The strong top line growth has been followed by a steady improvement of operating income and rising cash from operations.

Data by YCharts

Revenue growth has slowed down over time (most recently due to COVID-19), but remains elevated at 33% in the most recent quarter. It has re-accelerated several times before.

Data by YCharts

Gross Margin has remained stable and extremely high at 76% in FY19.

has remained stable and extremely high at 76% in FY19. Operating Margin has remained very elevated at 17%, decreasing slightly due to an increased effort in Research & development in the recent years.

With its tailwinds and the consistency of its operational performance, it makes perfect sense to see The Trade Desk now trading right above $20 billion market cap. If management can execute on the vision and continue to lead the way in programmatic ads outside big tech's walled garden, the future is bright.

As far as leadership and culture are concerned, you can rest assured that The Trade Desk is in good hands with founder-CEO Jeff Green leading the charge. He is lauded for his vision and the company has been previously celebrated as a best place to work.

Source

Bottom Line

Before you feel tempted to challenge the stretched valuations of the SMART stocks in 2020, you should know that three companies out of the four FANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon and Netflix) were trading at a PE ratio above 400 at the time the FANG acronym was coined for the first time in February 2013.

The most outstanding businesses of the next wave of dominant digital ecosystems are easy to find. By now, most investors have come across the SMART stocks and had plenty of time to recognize their superior quality and strong tailwinds.

The real challenge, for most investors, is to take the plunge and buy them. When stocks keep rising to new highs time and time again, buying requires a leap of faith. The notion that the "easy money has already been made," or that you have "missed the boat" is very seductive. This mental model has unfortunately kept many investors at bay.

I believe the SMART stocks should be cornerstones of a portfolio exposed to the rising digital economy we live in. An economy driven by data, digital payments, targeted advertising, streaming and new social interaction at your fingertips.

I would even argue that you could turn your portfolio into the SMARTEST, if you include Etsy (ETSY), Shopify (SHOP) and Twilio (TWLO) to the mix. But that will be for another article.

Is your portfolio exposed to the SMART stocks? Do you have your own acronym to suggest for companies that will lead the digital economy moving forward? Let me know in the comments!

