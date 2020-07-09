The Chokepoint Of The Hydrogen Economy

It seems like every ten years there’s another speculative mania about alternative energy. In the ‘90s and early ‘00s there were solar panels. That one ended badly, with Chinese competition crushing many US darlings. Then there were electric cars. Most of them also failed, but Tesla turned out great, possibly due to it leveraging silicon valley techniques to things like battery packs (and of course, Mr. Musk). There was also a fuel cell mania six years ago.

Right now fuel cells are getting a second wind, under the name of the hydrogen economy. In the past year, Ballard Power Systems (BDLP) has quintupled; McPhy Energy (MCPHY) has gone up 5.5 times. And of course, every millennial investor knows about Nicola Corp. (NKLA)

The purpose of this article is to explain the hydrogen economy and to explain how I am investing in it. This will be longer than my typical article, and it’s in two sections. The first will cover the general situation, and the next will go into my specific trade. The article will be somewhat technical, so a little chemistry background will help.

The great unsolved problem in sustainable energy is storage. The technology exists to produce great amounts of power by intermittent sources like solar and wind. But without a way to store the energy, there is a mismatch between when the power is produced and when it is needed. This is one of the virtues of battery electric vehicles (BEV); they can be recharged overnight when normal demand is low.

Another way of storing energy is using hydrogen. Here green power is used to produce hydrogen. The hydrogen is then shipped and stored in various well known ways. Finally it can be used to provide power via fuel cells or heat engines. The exhaust is just water.

This cycle has some big upsides. First, the original power can be produced by fully non polluting methods, both CO2 and conventional pollutants. Second, some of the process uses existing infrastructure. For example, existing natural gas pipelines can be repurposed for hydrogen. Third, it’s possible to decentralize some of the system for greater efficiency. Think of a truck stop connected to a solar array that produces its hydrogen onsite. Fourth, if the hydrogen is used in a vehicle, fueling time and range will be similar to gasoline. Fifth, hydrogen can be stored virtually indefinitely, as compressed gas, a liquid, as NH3 or as a hydride. Finally, this is not a mature technology. There is more development possible, so the eventual numbers can look much better than today’s.

In addition to these nice upsides, there is substantial political support for hydrogen. Some countries are miffed about having missed out on leadership in BEVs. They see hydrogen as the next thing, and they want to be out in front. So there is a lot of money being thrown at it.

Nonetheless, the technology is definitely not ready for major usage. The biggest issue is the very low thermodynamic efficiency. The hydrogen process has losses at every step. For vehicles losses include:

Production of hydrogen from electricity

Transportation of hydrogen,

Storage of Hydrogen (compression)

Fuel cell losses

Conversion to AC to power motor

Motor efficiency

Multiplying all this together we probably have a net total cycle efficiency of about 20% in real world conditions. This has led some to say the system is doomed. This includes Mr. Musk, who obviously has a dog in this fight. It will take serious breakthroughs to make this competitive with Li battery storage. Note: if you want to go deeper into these numbers, I recommend: The Truth about Hydrogen

How would the hydrogen economy develop? It seems reasonable that the most obvious and economic uses would develop first. Then usage will spread to more difficult sectors. Right now, fuel cell systems are used by NASA and for indoor power, like forklifts in warehouses, where fumes from heat engines are unacceptable. Perhaps next will be large stationary power, such as backup installations in urban areas, where air quality is important. Then we might see them in railroad locomotives. These are refueled at a few railroad-operated points, so the infrastructure would be easier to put in. Next might be large trucks, and so on.

It needs to be emphasized that hydrogen will have plenty of competition in this. Li-ion batteries are a proven solution for shorter run storage. And Li-ion battery technology is getting better as well. There are batteries based on other chemistries that might rise up, like vanadium flow batteries. There are physical storage technologies, like liquid air “batteries.” So we are still in the early stages of this, and hydrogen might never amount to much.

If you want to invest in this, there are a lot of points of entry. Let’s go through the cycle from downstream to up.

First you could invest in companies that make electric vehicles or their powertrains. In this group we have Ballard Powersystems (BLDP), Nicola (NKLA), Fuel Cell Energy (FCEL), and others. I have traded in these names, but am out now. Their valuations have gotten to a point where I don’t see the risk/reward. However, if you are a momentum trader, there may be substantial impulse left in them.

Next you could invest in companies that handle and distribute the hydrogen. Plug Power (PLUG) is another high flier. There are also established names that would fit naturally into almost the whole hydrogen chain. Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) and Air Products and Chemicals (APD) come to mind. These are profitable companies with reasonable PEs. So they are less risky. I own APD.

If green hydrogen does take off, there will be a much larger need for prime movers like solar panels and windmills. So you could invest in those companies, or in real estate that could host them. I have a friend who lives on ranchland in Texas. He is making a nice extra income from the windmills on his property.

However, I’m going to focus on the next step of the process, the production of the hydrogen. I believe that there is room here for significant technical advancements, and these advancements will be patentable.

There are several ways of producing hydrogen. Right now virtually all the hydrogen produced is reformed from natural gas. The reaction is:

CH4 + H2O -> CO + 3H2

The CO (carbon monoxide, a dangerous pollutant) is then transformed by:

CO + H2O -> C02 +H2

This is well developed and cheap, but definitely not green. In fact, its waste product is CO2. So that’s pointless.

Another process is the electrolysis of water (H2O) into H2 and O2.

2H2O -> 2H2 + O2

Here the waste product is oxygen, obviously not a problem. This has been studied for years. There are two candidate processes. One, the alkaline, is cheaper but only about 70% efficient. Also, because it works at low current densities, it is difficult to scale. That may be a dealbreaker for the amounts needed for the hydrogen economy, although it may be adequate for local stations.

The other is proton exchange membrane (PEM). This is currently about 80% efficient, but chemists think current science can bring it up to the high 80’s. It’s also scalable. PEMs work in a way somewhat similar to fuel cells in reverse. The membrane allows charge to pass through, but keeps the fluids separate. The reaction is catalyzed at both anode and cathode, and can reach quite high levels of throughput. The catalyst at the cathode is usually platinum; at the anode it is preferably iridium although an iridium/ruthenium can be used with a loss in stability.

Now all these metals are quite expensive, and this leads to high costs. Moreover, iridium is an extremely rare element (more on this later), and there may simply not be enough at any price. However, research is ongoing, and I believe that the amount of catalyst will eventually be reduced by at least a factor of ten. So the opinion of many analysts I have read is that this will eventually become the economically superior process.

Which companies are involved in this? Some high-fliers are Hydrogenics (HYGS), ITM Power (ITM, on London’s AIM market), and McPhy mentioned above. These are also highly speculative and losing money. Of course, current income is not what one buys these names for.

Since a key cost barrier is the catalyst, it makes sense that companies with catalytic technology will have a leg up in this race. Johnson Matthey Plc (OTCPK:JMPLY) is a leader in this space. JMPLY is also working on "blue" hydrogen, which is cleaner but not totally green. Again, this is an established company that has positive earnings and reasonably good value. However, note that its current business involves internal combustion catalysts, which may be replaced by this technology.

Finally, I’m going to go into detail into a commodity play that I have on; I am long iridium.

As mentioned above, iridium (Ir) is essential to catalyzing the PEM process. At this point there is no reasonable substitute. Ir is an extremely rare platinum group metal. Depending on how you count, it may be one of the rarest naturally occurring metals on earth, certainly in the top five. It is produced as a byproduct of other platinum group metals, largely in South Africa and less in Russia. There is no US production or prospects.

Iridium has been mostly used as a specialty chemical. It’s a great catalyst and has a very high melting point. Here’s a breakdown of its current uses from the Johnson Matthey Report in ‘000 troy oz.:

2016 2017 2018 2019 Demand by Application Chemical 23 17 19 20 Electrical 100 73 52 58 Electrochemical 45 49 59 94 Other 83 86 90 93 Total Demand 249 240 218 242

I have not been able to get a clean supply/demand balance for Ir, mostly because production statistics are opaque. However, the rising price over the past few years suggests that the market is certainly not in surplus. Here’s a chart from BASF, the specialty chemical company:

I know anyone looking at that chart might say that the price is too high. Just for context, here’s a long term chart in 2020 dollars.

We are high, but we’ve been higher. It's worth noting that the price of byproducts like Ir can go to astronomic levels. Just look at rhodium. See my article of three years ago here.

How much Ir would be needed for a hydrogen economy? Quoting from this article, "At 4 W/cm2 and 2 mg/cm2 Ir, state of the art technology requires 500 kg Ir/GW." (equal to 16,000 Troy oz. / GW) Now a GW of power is a drop in the bucket for the world economy, and current Ir consumption is only 240,000 Troy oz. / year. Note that this is a one time need; catalysts can be recycled with very low losses.

A way around this is thrifting in the use of Ir. Let’s say that Ir use can be reduced by a factor of ten. This has been done under laboratory conditions. Then we would only need 1,600 troy oz. per GW. This is a feasible amount, especially if substitutes could be developed for existing Ir uses. For example, refractories might substitute for the Ir crucibles used in chemical labs. The literature I have read predicts that even greater thrifting can be done over time.

There is no stock, ETF or derivative that has a substantial Ir exposure. If you want to invest in Ir, you have to buy and store physical Ir. It is similar to gold in density, so a safe deposit box makes sense. it’s hard to buy bars or coins. I believe that some of these were produced years ago, but I think it’s better to buy it in the form that it will ultimately be used. This is a powder, often called sponge. There are precious metal dealers who sell this, or you could go to an industrial chemical supplier. I make no recommendations on any particular source. Unlike gold or silver, this is not a liquid investment, so you have to have a long term horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for education only. Do your own research before you invest. Following other people's ideas, even those as smart as I, will only lead to ruin.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.