The fund has been able to maintain its dividend payout since inception and is a good source of returns for investors.

The capital markets are in a frenzy as the liquidity pumped in by the Fed has helped in the recovery of equity and debt markets. Some of the debt funds are performing particularly well as the rates have fallen considerably. The high-yield segment of the bond market has drawn the attention of late after the Fed went into a buying spree. The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is a fund that tracks this segment and has a comprehensive list of investments in its portfolio. The high-yield bond market has attracted investors who are looking for alternatives to equity investment with higher yield, and with the new Fed mandate to buy Junk bonds, somewhat lower bound-constrained.

How has the buyout from the Fed has helped?

Prior to the announcement by the Fed that it would be purchasing this asset class, investors were pulling out their money from the high-yield debt market. The latter half of February and the entire March month saw net outflows. Unsurprisingly, the tide seemed to change after the Fed got involved, and there have been continuous inflows every week since the announcement.

Source: Financial Times

A year-on-year comparison also reveals that the announcement helped to curb any anxieties that investors had about this market. After a low in March, we see that the performance in April and May for 2020 has been significantly better than the previous two years.

Some may be critical of the demand and find it exaggerated due to the intervention of the Fed. It may seem that the liquidity provided by the central bank may not be sustainable in the longer run. However, the trajectory of the pandemic suggests that we are yet to realize its peak, and the economy should continue to be under pressure. During such a crisis, it is expected that the support would continue. Failing to do so could be disastrous for companies, especially ones issuing such bonds since they would be deprived of capital in such stressful times.

Analyzing the high-yield bond spreads

If we look at the chart below, it can be seen that the spreads of the high-yield corporate bond index were at its peak on 23rd March. The spread tightened sharply when compared to the investment-grade segment. This again can be attributed to the liquidity provided by the Fed along with a hope of economic revival.

Even though interest rates remain low, it can be seen that the actual yield on corporate bonds have not come down yet, with the spread being higher than what it was during January and February. It would not come as a surprise to see the spread dropping further, if we see continued support from the Fed. The revival in the economy would also be instrumental as it would improve the financial health of the companies that issue such bonds. From the perspective of USHY, a declining interest rate would make the underlying bond holdings more valuable leading to an appreciation in the price.

Attractive features of the ETF

While we have discussed the macroeconomic environment of the high-yield bond market, a deep-dive into the fund would reveal that it has a lot to offer to its investors. Some of the attractive features include:

A high dividend yield: The dividend yield based on the current price is 5.93%. Looking at the trend of dividend payout since the inception of the fund, we see a stable pattern. This may come as a surprise since some level of volatility is expected in the high-yield market. The fact that it has been able to maintain its payout since March is evidence that the fund is resilient in difficult times as well. Low sensitivity to interest rate changes: This may be particularly important at a time when interest rate volatility is high. The weighted average maturity is 5.18 years with an effective duration being 4.09 years. This is suitable for investors who have a moderate appetite for interest rate risk. The yield of the fund is also high making it less susceptible to interest rate movements. High Level of diversification: One of the reasons why it has been able to maintain its dividend payout has been the level of diversification that the fund offers. The top holding is only 0.44% of the total portfolio value. The number of holdings also is so high that even if one of the instrument defaults, it would have a negligible impact on the portfolio.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Even if we consider the holding by issuers, the largest exposure to a particular issuer is below 2%.

Source: iShares

Risks that investors should be aware of

High level of credit risk: The bonds in the fund provide a higher yield but the credit risk is significant. At a time when many companies are filing for bankruptcies, there could be pressure on the issuers to service their debt. A high level of diversification may provide some level of comfort but investors should be aware that the stress in the economy could have an impact on a vast majority of issuers. Defaults by multiple counterparties could also translate into lower dividend payments.

Rising interest rates: We have seen that the intervention of the Fed has kept the spreads at a manageable level. This may not be a permanent solution and unless these businesses perform, we could see a rise in the spreads. Interest rates on Treasury instruments are also at a low level and any hike could impact the value of the holdings.

USHY offers a good investment opportunity in a market where finding value can be difficult, especially for investors looking for income. However, investors should be wary of the credit risk while taking advantage of the superior returns the ETF provides. The lower duration of the fund provides some protection against a rise in interest rates, but in a scenario with an economic recession and higher interest rates, this fund will be especially risky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.