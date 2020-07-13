Its refining unit, with $2.5 billion of mid-cycle operating income, is worth far more than the $8.4 billion implied by the market.

In a market nearing new highs despite much of the world experiencing a sharp recession, investors may feel that there are few value opportunities. While this may be the case, shares of Marathon Petroleum (MPC), which have lost 34% of their value over the past year, offer a compelling opportunity. This value arises from Marathon's complex business model, though a sum-of-the parts analysis points to the potential for shares to rally 70% from current levels.

Marathon has three main units: its crude oil refining and marketing operations, its retail gas stations, and its midstream operations, housed in the publicly-traded MPLX (MPLX). As you can see below, the consolidated entity is significant with over $86 billion in assets.

However, these consolidated financial statements could mislead investors, because it includes MPLX, which it only owns a controlling stake in. Critically, MPLX has $20.5 billion of its own debt, which MPC does not guarantee. As such, MPC only has $11.1 billion of debt that it directly owes, despite the $30+ billion it shows on its balance sheet. Excluding MPLX, MPC has $49 billion of assets, $1.6 billion of which is cash, and $32 billions of liabilities, $11.1 billion of which is debt.

It is best to view MPC excluding MPLX's financials, and give credit for just the value of its equity stake in MPLX. With 666 million shares, at MPLX's current share price, MPC's holdings are worth $11.6 billion. MPC has a market cap of $23.5 billion and $9.5 billion of net debt for an enterprise value of $33 billion. Subtracting out its stake in MPLX, the market is valuing MPC's own operations, refining and retail, as being worth about $21.4 billion, which I believe is far too low.

Now, MPC has been looking to spin out its Speedway retail business, leaving just its refineries and equity stake in MPLX. However to accelerate its exit from this business, MPC has restarted an auction process to sell the entire the business, according to the Wall Street Journal. In a sign these talks are gaining steam, a potential buyer, Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) has launched an effort to sell its own gas stations to avert any potential antitrust issues. Last year, the retail segment generated $1.58 billion of operating income, so the reported sales price of $15-18 billion suggest a believable multiple of 9.5-11.5x operating income.

For the sake of conservatism, let's assume, given weaker market conditions, MPC can only sell the retail business for $13 billion, or about 8x 2019 operating income. MPC would likely use this cash for a combination of debt repayment and share repurchases. If we separate the retail unit and this inflow, MPC's only standalone operations are the refining & marketing unit, but its $21.4 billion enterprise value would now drop to $8.4 billion. I believe the refining operations are worth substantially more than $8.4 billion.

Marathon's operates 16 refineries, which together can process 3 million barrels of crude oil per day, equal to about 15% of the US's daily oil demand. In 2019, MPC's refining and marketing generated $2.7 billion in operating income, in 2018 and 2017 when refining margins were narrower, $2.5 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively. MPC's profitability is ultimately not correlated to crude oil prices because crude oil is an input cost with MPC collecting the difference between crude prices and end prices for gasoline, diesel, and other refined products.

Using a 10x multiple on $2.5 billion of mid-cycle operating income, MPC's refining and marketing division are worth about $25 billion, well in excess of the $8.4 billion value the market is giving MPC credit for. If shares were to add the $16.6 billion in value to appropriately account for the refining operation, they would trade at $62, implying nearly 70% upside from current levels.

This target may seem lofty, but MPC shares did trade at or above $60 for much of 2018 and 2019. Based on my sum of the parts analysis, MPC should return to these levels, making the stock one of the most attractive value propositions in the market. A sale of the retail business may be the catalyst needed for the market to properly value Marathon's refining operation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPC, MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.