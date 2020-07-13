AT&T (T) shares have declined nearly 24% this year amid higher debt levels and the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. But that also means the company's dividend yield is now around 7%. Using the covered call strategy below, one could boost a total income yield on AT&T stock to almost 14% if the stock continues to move sideways.





Boost The Yield With Covered Calls

Covered calls can be a great way to collect some extra premium without taking any additional downside risk (one could argue there is lost opportunity risk associated with capping one's upside in a stock with a covered call). AT&T already pays a 7% yield. This can be boosted to 14% with the following relatively simple covered call strategy.

The options chain for the August 21 expiration, 42 days out as of the time of writing, at around mid-day on Friday, July 10, 2020, is displayed below.

Source: Thinkorswim

Taking a look at the calls (left side of the image), one can see numerous calls, all of which are highly liquid with most of the OTM calls offering a one cent spread. This is important on a stock like AT&T as the share price is on the lower end and slippage could have a substantial impact on this strategy in a less liquid stock. Fortunately, this is not something to worry about on AT&T.

I tend to gravitate toward 15 delta options when looking at a covered call strategy. I find this often gives a solid balance of premium collected while still leaving some room to the upside on the stock. On AT&T, this would have one looking at the 33 call for a $0.26 bid. On a 1000 share position an investor could sell 10 of these calls for $0.26 each, bringing in a total $260 credit. Now, $260 may not seem like much on a 1000 share position, but this is over just 42 days. There are nearly nine 42 day cycles in a year, but we'll round down to 8 cycles as one may not be able to get this trade off exactly every 42 days with differing expirations and weekends. This trade done 8 times over 1 year (assuming the shares don't go up and are called away) would result in $260x8=$2080 in premium collected. Now we're talking!

As of the time of writing, a 1000 share position would be worth $29,800. Thus the yield of premium collected over 1 year would be $2080/$29800*100=6.98%. Adding this to AT&T's existing dividend yield of 6.95% brings the total income yield to a whopping 13.93% per year!

Risks With This Strategy

Options contain some unique risks that investors should be aware of. In this case, the risks involve the following:

Risk of shares being called away . If you sell the 33 calls, you are agreeing to sell your shares at $33 in exchange for the premium collected today. If the shares rally and trade above $33 by expiration, your shares will be called away and you will miss out on further gains above $33 per share .

. If you sell the 33 calls, you are agreeing to sell your shares at $33 in exchange for the premium collected today. If the shares rally and trade above $33 by expiration, your shares will be called away and you will . Having one's shares called away could result in unwanted tax consequences.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, this is an idea. I don't recommend anybody copies this trade exactly, but instead modifies it to fit their own needs and preferences. Perhaps a mix of different option strikes is better for you, or perhaps you only sell 1 call for every 200 shares you own, leaving the potential for share price gains beyond the strike price. One thing is for sure, though, one should only attempt a trade like this if they fully understand how options work. Options can be an incredibly powerful and creative investment tool when used properly, but can also have disastrous consequences when used improperly. Thus it is absolutely imperative that one has a strong understanding of options contracts before making options trades.





That said, selling covered calls can be a great way to bring in extra premium, especially on stocks that tend to move sideways. AT&T has, for the most part, gone sideways for a decade. This could very well continue as the company has substantial debt and investors don't have much of an appetite for bidding up a low growth, debt loaded company in the current global pandemic environment. In addition, AT&T's 7% dividend yield makes this a solid income-oriented investment candidate, rather than a share price appreciation investment. Thus, AT&T is, in my opinion, a great candidate for selling covered calls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.