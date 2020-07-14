Investment Thesis

The twin issues of pandemic and recession have thrown into question the defensive nature of the healthcare stocks. The for-profit hospitals are facing curbs on profitable elective surgeries, hindering their growth prospects. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), dominating the Southern U.S., has witnessed its top line growth stagnating, and the net income has almost halved in the past quarter. That was before the region experienced a resurgence of the pandemic.

Now, the curbs are back but they are less severe, and the healthcare system is better prepared to handle a surging number of COVID-19 patients. The sharp decline in surgical procedures is unlikely to persist, and therefore, HCA’s consensus forecasts appear underwhelming. Even with the current trading multiple, our forecasts highlight an undervalued HCA. The company is debt-heavy, but gearing remains low compared to peers. The government relief programs and the capital rationalization have eased liquidity pressure. Despite the uncertain near-term outlook, the largest hospital operator in the U.S. is well-positioned to emerge unscathed from the twin impact of pandemic and recession.

Overly Exposed to a Resurgent Pandemic

When HCA IPOed more than nine years ago, the sector was battling uncertainty over the U.S. healthcare reforms at the time, and the firm’s debt-heavy capital structure came under heavy scrutiny of analysts. Since then, the company based in Nashville, Tennessee, has well outperformed the sector, more than quadrupling in value until COVID-19 pandemic rattled markets in late February this year. The deadly infection is making a comeback, and the hard-hit states are reimposing restrictions on non-emergency hospital procedures to accommodate the rising patient numbers, forcing the healthcare providers to defer profitable elective surgeries.

With Texas and Florida fast becoming the new virus hotspots, the hospital operators highly exposed to the region are taking a heavy beating. Housing more than half of HCA’s total hospital beds, the two states account for ~48% of its revenue, and unsurprisingly, the stock has plunged ~35% so far this year compared to ~4% decline in the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF). Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), another hospital operator heavily reliant on the region, has lost more than half of its value, while Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH), the only major hospital operator with the least exposure to the region, according to Moody’s, has gained ~6%.

Falling Surgery Volumes Weigh on Growth

In mid-March, the health authorities urged the doctors and surgeons to avoid the elective surgeries, and despite a regular pace of growth until then, HCA’s inpatient surgery volumes dropped ~20% YoY (year over year) in the last two weeks of March. Driven by a 4% YoY decline in surgery volumes for the full quarter, HCA’s top line growth for Q1 2020 slowed to ~3% YoY. The impact was less pronounced, as the company didn’t operate in the New York area, the pandemic’s initial epicenter. However, the lockdowns became more widespread, with virus fears discouraging the patients from non-essential hospital visits, and HCA’s surgery count fell even further, posting ~30% YoY in the last two weeks of April.

Soon after, Texas and Florida were among some of the first few states to emerge from the lockdown, and HCA’s inpatient surgery volumes improved, recording a decline of only ~20% YoY by the first week of May. In April, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) expected the volumes of elective surgeries to rise by 30% if the U.S. healthcare system operates 24 hours. By the first half of June, Tenet had recovered ~95% of pre-COVID-19 case volumes. The region’s current resurgence of virus cases threatens the early recovery, as the companies are compelled to defer the surgeries once again amid state-backed curbs. However, unlike in March and April, the reissued restrictions are less harsh. With more flexibility for hospitals to determine which surgeries to postpone, the ban in Texas is not statewide and specifically excludes ASCs (ambulatory surgery centers).

The current consensus revenue forecast for HCA stands at ~$48.6 billion for 2020, implying an ~8% YoY decline for the next three quarters of the year and a ~5% YoY decline for the full year. Even though surgery volumes are unlikely to snap back immediately to the pre-pandemic level as the pandemic flares up again, the healthcare system is now better equipped to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases. With less strain, it will have spare capacity to handle emergency surgical procedures. Therefore, in our view, the impact on HCA’s revenue growth will not be as severe as the consensus estimates indicate. Estimating a 4-3% YoY decline for the full year, our forecast for HCA suggests ~$49.5-50.0 billion in revenue for 2020, indicating only a 6-4% YoY decline for the remainder of the year. We further believe the lower base and the gradual recovery in hospital operations will lead to a 6-7% YoY expansion next year, with the turnover forecast ranging from ~$52.3 billion to $53.3 billion.

Pandemic Effect to Squeeze Margins

With costly COVID-19 care overtaking the profitable elective surgeries, HCA’s margins have come under pressure in Q1 2020. From 18-20% in the two-year period before the pandemic, the EBITDA margin has dropped to ~17%. Even if there is a respite in the infection rates, the need for virus preparedness will require spare capacity in hospitals, keeping the post-pandemic margins in check. The consensus forecasts suggest ~$7.6 billion of EBITDA for HCA in 2020, implying ~16% of margin. With LTM (last-twelve-month) EBITDA margins hovering at 19%, we expect a less severe impact on EBITDA margins in 2020 and 2021, assuming 17-18% and 18-19%, respectively. Furthermore, the EBITDA forecast at $8.4-9.0 billion and $9.2-9.9 billion indicates ~15-9% YoY decline and 10-11% YoY growth for 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Tapping into Liquidity to Face The Downturn

As the cash flows dwindle, the operators with solid balance sheets will be in a better position to ride out the storm. In the last financial crisis, Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS), one of the least geared among peers at the time, dropped only ~9% in value between September 2007 and June 2009, faring better than the ~35% decline in IHF. With ~$36.4 billion in total debt in Q1 2020, HCA’s balance sheet is debt-heavy, but it is one of the least-geared among peers.

As the pandemic threatens revenue growth, the company is taking measures to raise capital and conserve cash. Exploiting the low interest rate environment, it issued low-coupon debt in February to refinance interest-heavy notes worth ~$3 billion. As of the last quarter-end, HCA’s credit availability stood at ~$3.8 billion, more than four times the cash at hand. Over $4 billion of Accelerated Medicare payments in April and more than ~$1 billion worth of government grants will further cushion the liquidity pressure as the private insurance expedites the claim adjudication. In addition to $3 billion earmarked from cutbacks to capital expenditure, the pause in share buybacks and dividend payments will further ease the liquidity strain. With the capital rationalization backing a solid balance sheet, HCA, the nation’s largest hospital operator, is well-positioned to emerge unscathed from the pandemic-driven recession. If all goes well, it could even take advantage of a possible post-COVID-19 consolidation in the industry.

Valuation Follows the Pandemic Impact

When the pandemic appeared to subside in early June, the NTM EV/EBITDA multiple of HCA reached a two-year high of ~10.0x. With the resurging pandemic clouding the prospects, it has dropped since then, currently standing at ~9.2x, with ~11% premium to ~8.3x, the past year average. Even with the current multiple, our EBITDA forecasts for HCA for this year and the next suggest a premium of ~21-37% and ~44-63%, respectively, highlighting a prime opportunity to Buy the stock despite the risks as highlighted below.

The Twin Issues of Pandemic and Recession

During the last earnings call, HCA’s Chief Financial Officer explained three phases in their fight against the pandemic. The initial period of response will be followed by a restart process that was expected to start in the latter half of Q2 2020. The resurgence of the cases in HCA’s major revenue-generating regions will delay the restart as well as the subsequent recovery plans. According to experts, the country hasn’t yet passed the first wave of the pandemic, and a possible second wave in the fall or winter could bleak HCA’s revenue outlook, pressuring the cash flows.

Despite the job market’s modest gains in the past two months, the U.S. jobless rate, meanwhile, remains notoriously high, squeezing the employer-backed insurance. Less likely to pay for elective procedures, the publicly funded insurance programs have lower reimbursement rates compared to private payers. Therefore, a protracted recession and a prolonged disruption in the labor market can also weigh on revenue growth and push HCA’s recovery further away. To put it into context, during the last financial crisis, the defensive healthcare stocks kept sinking for nearly a year before hitting the bottom in March 2009. Therefore, we don't rule out near-term volatility in the sector.

Conclusion

The curbs on elective procedures and costly COVID-19 care have weighed on HCA’s prospects. The bottom line has nearly halved in the past quarter. The pandemic’s resurgence has led to new restrictions, but they are less strict for a hospital system better prepared to handle a surge in cases. The contraction in surgical volumes will be less severe, and the consensus estimates look overly depressed. Our forecasts with HCA’s current trading multiples indicate a sizable premium. Even though the combined effect of the pandemic and recession darkens the sector outlook, the low-geared HCA with no immediate strain on cash flows is a Buy, in our opinion.

