How Investors Need To Position Themselves For Reaganomics 2.0 In The Post-COVID-19 World

As the world adjusts to a post (or present) COVID-19 reality, important statistics also need to be monitored to really understand the macroeconomic picture.

A similar fiscal and foreign policy has been in place since the turn of the century, and movements in the USD can clue investors in on whether it is working.

Interestingly, it was the major global economic events in the 1970s that both set the stage and led up to the fiscal, monetary, and foreign policies of the 1980s.

A large trade deficit and budget deficit should lead a country to ruin, but why was that not the case with Reaganomics?

As the economy suddenly had to grind to a screeching halt from the COVID-19 lockdowns, the bond market froze up until the Federal Reserve stepped in with enough stimulus "in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy". This loose monetary policy, coupled with the already large budget deficits brought on by the current administration and past administrations, culminated with the large trade deficit, has spooked investors with USD denominated assets - as fears of devaluation and inflation stem from big headline developments. Or has it?

To understand how both a large trade deficit and a large budget deficit can ever be sustained and lead to prosperity, we must take a lesson from history to when it worked in the past. Billionaire investor George Soros wrote about what he called Reagan's Imperial Circle decades ago in the investment classic The Alchemy of Finance, where he explained exactly how this seemingly contradictory idea can actually make sense.

An International Debt Boom Came First

But before we dive right into the economics of Reaganomics 1.0, we need historical context on the preceding period first. As Soros shared, it all started with the first oil shock of 1973. From the Federal Reserve's website, which summarized the situation more succinctly than I could (emphasis mine):

On October 19, 1973, immediately following President Nixon's request for Congress to make available $2.2 billion in emergency aid to Israel for the conflict known as the Yom Kippur War, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) instituted an oil embargo on the United States (Reich 1995). The embargo ceased US oil imports from participating OAPEC nations, and began a series of production cuts that altered the world price of oil. These cuts nearly quadrupled the price of oil from $2.90 a barrel before the embargo to $11.65 a barrel in January 1974. In March 1974, amid disagreements within OAPEC on how long to continue the punishment, the embargo was officially lifted. The higher oil prices, on the other hand, remained (Merrill 2007).

Of course, the impact of this historical action led to much more than higher gas prices at the pump. One such impact stemming from the substantial increase in the price of oil led to an evident development: oil-producing countries got filthy rich. As a result of this newfound wealth, this money needed to go somewhere and much of it piled into bank accounts as deposits. These banks turned around and lent to other countries quite liberally, leading to a boom in bank stocks in the 1970s. As shared by the IMF:

During the 1970s, Western commercial banks lent billions of "recycled" petrodollars, getting deposits from oil exporters and lending those resources to oil-importing and developing countries, usually at variable, or floating, interest rates.

Simplifying the 1970s outcomes from these significant developments, among others in the widely connected global economy, for the purposes of this article:

Inflation skyrocketed worldwide

A weak USD got weaker, made possible from Bretton Woods collapse

The balance sheets of the banks involved also weakened

Understanding this backdrop paves the way for Reaganomics 1.0, and now Trump's and other U.S. presidents' fiscal and foreign policies.

Debt Crisis and Sky-High Interest Rates

A banking and debt crisis inevitably followed starting in 1982. As a result, participating major banks from the U.S., U.K., and Japan were left with the problem of finding a compromise with debtor countries, and the only solution seemed to be to extend more credit to these troubled debtors, even when the very act seemed unfavorable. As shared by a World Economic and Social Survey Report:

In the absence of a fair debt workout mechanism, the cost of the debt crises in the 1980s was primarily absorbed by debtor countries, leading to a lost decade of development in Latin America and Africa. More judicious debt management-by debtors and creditors alike-could have reduced the social and economic cost of the debt crises.

One more important distinction to the macroeconomic system today compared to one of the 1970s and 1980s: rather than fix the Fed Funds Rate at a specified point, the Federal Reserve allowed it to float freely, leading to unprecedented increases in interest rates. Another contributing factor to the rising interest rates was the drop in demand for debt, as less investors want to buy government bonds and other debt, governments must offer higher interest rates to attract this investment capital.

Finally, we get to a simplification of Reaganomics, or "Reagan's Imperial Circle" as coined by Soros:

Large Budget Deficit

Large Trade Deficit

Strong USD

Strong Economy

All of these factors led to noninflationary growth, an eventual subsiding of inflation and interest rates, and continued American dominance and prosperity for decades.

Usually, it doesn't make sense that all 4 of these factors should be allowed to co-exist with each other. Usually, a large trade deficit weakens the dollar, as greater imports bleed wealth away from a country and its currency. Usually, a large budget deficit weakens the dollar, as increasingly higher debt servicing costs led to less domestic economic activity due to less stimulative government spending and/or eventual higher taxes.

However, a key component in Reaganomics was that for whatever reason, large capital inflows (both speculative and non-speculative) into the USD sustained a strong currency, as the relationship between the positive impact of capital inflows and the dragging influence of budget deficit stayed favorable.

Looking at U.S. Fiscal and Foreign Policy Today

This brings us to today. This chart from the FRED shows U.S. government debt from 1999-2020:

Source

With the budget deficit depicted below (in the same time period since 1999):

Source

The trade deficit situation can be summarized over the last 25 years by this chart (in billions):

Source

Yet, similar to the magic of Reaganomics, the USD has remained relatively strong, rebounding from its lows (below 75 during 2008) as a result of the 2008 financial crisis:

Source

Whether the responsibility from the strength of the USD has come from the rise in oil production and exports from the U.S. or is again supported by foreign capital inflows or some other overlooked factor can be debated in the comments. But, will the recent macroeconomic picture for the U.S. continue after the unprecedented events caused by COVID-19?

Factors to Watch in the Post COVID-19 World

Growing protectionism across the globe could lead to a slowdown in world trade, affecting currencies and prosperity

The unprecedented stimulus from the Fed could fail to stimulate the U.S. economy and/or lead to a devaluation of the currency

The U.S. presidential election could lead to a shift in foreign and fiscal policy moving forward, which may or may not coordinate nicely with a monetary policy from the Fed

Here's a chart that shares the developments in the USD since the Fed's stimulus announcement, keeping in mind that major central banks around the globe (such as the ECB and Central Bank of Japan) have also unleashed their own stimulus programs:

Source

What Else Investors Can Do in Addition to Watching These Stats

While I'm strongly patriotic in the sense that I exclusively purchase U.S. denominated assets (U.S. stocks), I also am keenly aware of the dangers of a lack of international diversification. In my personal portfolio, in which I'm fortunate to have a time horizon spanning many decades, the application of global diversification means accumulating enough companies that are exporters in countries with currencies that I believe could profit from a breakdown of the USD and/or the country's competitiveness internationally.

Though my reasoning behind avoiding Gold and Bitcoin allocations stems behind my own personal values - I believe in the strength of the business world and in the abilities of leading corporations to continue to produce income for shareholders - I understand the allure and potentially increased security in holding assets with a limited supply which should retain or increase in value with a continued, increase supply in fiat currency around the world, particularly for those investors closer to retirement.

As for thoughts on the upcoming election and how it could potentially affect the economy, it's probably impossible to tell beforehand which macroeconomic factor could cause a system to succeed or fail (there's too many in an interconnected economy) - and it probably won't look like the past though it may rhyme with it - which again is why diversification is so key.

