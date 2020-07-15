These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Undervalued And Poised To Rebound To $100 Per Share

It's important to remember that no pandemic has ravaged mankind or the economy for very long, and this too shall fade one way or the other.

The stock market has had a strong rally since the March lows, but there are still some incredible buying opportunities for investors who believe that a vaccine is coming in the next several months or so. The tech sector has been leading the rally and a number of stocks in this industry have reached record highs. That could be an indication that the market is forecasting a return to normalcy in the not too distant future. If this is the case, there are many stocks that could play catch up and also be poised to hit record highs as soon as a successful vaccine is announced, or when the virus appears to be contained as it now seems to be in many countries including China.

I realize that there is always some possibility that a vaccine will not be formulated for Coronavirus, but I think the chance of that is small. There are so many companies working on this, so the odds are that an effective or even partially effective vaccine will help to conquer this global pandemic. It's also worth noting that no pandemic has ever lasted for too long, with or without a vaccine. As such, it makes sense to be bullish, especially with all of the stimulus being shoveled out the door by central banks around the world.

I think a year from now, the Coronavirus will fade from our view, either because of a vaccine or just because it is under control due to some potential for herd immunity and contact tracing. I still expect elevated unemployment numbers a year from now, but I believe this will be improving over time. If it plays out this way, it means that investors will be left with extremely low interest rates for the foreseeable future and that means there is no real alternative to buying stocks. There is still an enormous amount of cash on the sidelines that will be forced to come into the market over time, especially when some type of clarity is reached on controlling or eliminating Coronavirus with vaccines and treatments.

Investors who buy when the headlines are still dominated by negativity can see big rewards. For example, when it seemed like hardly anyone would want to eat at Chipotle (CMG) and the headlines were filled with stories about lawsuits, investigations, and food poisoning, the shares were down to about $300. But that all faded and it now trades for nearly 4 times as much, at over $1,100 per share. Right now, it may seem like things will never be normal again, but there is a good chance that normalcy will return, people will travel freely, bars and restaurants will reopen and consumer spending will come back strong. With this in mind, here are a few stocks that could be poised to go back to 52-week highs in the next year or two and in my opinion these stocks could all be trading for $100 per share or more.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) is a real estate investment trust that owns a number of upscale hotels and other venues. These properties include the General Jackson Showboat, the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, the Ryman Auditorium and more. This company has focused on hospitality in Tennessee, but some properties are in Colorado and Texas. The company has re-opened a number of these properties and it has a strong balance sheet with enough liquidity to operate even if business is extremely slow for many months. According to one recent article, with around $828 million in liquidity, Ryman is able to withstand 22 months of shutdown, and we already know that is not likely happening. If you have ever been to a Ryman owned property, you will know that these are destinations and people go for the experience that this company has done such a great job in creating.

Ryman shares were trading for nearly $100 in February and plunged below $20 during the stock market lows in March. However, the shares have been in a solid uptrend ever since. On March 17, the company announced it would suspend the dividend for the balance of the year, until an appropriate year-end dividend can be determined by the Board of Directors. The last quarterly dividend of 95 cents per share was paid on April 15, 2020. This works out to an annual dividend of $3.80 per share, so if this is reinstated at some point, anyone who buys now could be receiving a generous yield in the future. One big positive is that multiple insiders have been buying shares in the past few weeks and even the CFO has been taking advantage of the pullback. The CFO buying is a very positive sign to me since the person in that role knows the financial situation intimately, as well as the outlook for reinstating the dividend. The CEO has been the biggest buyer and most recently (in April), he bought nearly 22,000 shares for $27.16 each, in a transaction valued at roughly $600,000. The most recent CFO buy was on June 26, where he bought 3,000 shares for $31.90 each, in a transaction valued at nearly $100,000.

It seems quite certain that there will be another stimulus package and it appears that part of that deal could include a $4,000 tax break per person for anyone that vacations within the United States. The "American Trip Act" would be a great way to provide major support to the travel industry and if this stimulus bill is signed, travel related stocks could surge from the currently depressed levels. Whether or not this particular bill passes, it seems that both sides of the aisle agree that something must be done to support and restart the travel industry. In June, Ryman shares spiked from about $33 to around $50 per share on hopes for reopening, so another run up to $50 per share seems plausible if there is a major stimulus deal with travel incentives. Longer term, there seems to be no reason why Ryman shares can't rebound back to the $90+ level, and eventually hit $100; there just needs to be a vaccine or much better containment of the Coronavirus.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD) owns so many brands of beer (over 500 worldwide), it is hard to keep track. Some of the best known brands include Budweiser, Bud Light, Becks, Brahma, Corona, Modelo, Michelob, Stella Artois, Labatt, Leffe, and many others. Around 33% of its global revenues come from on-premise, which means the vast majority of revenues is off-premise. Obviously, on-premise sales have been impacted by bar and restaurant closures and the lack of sporting and concert events. However, these are starting to come back, and a surge of pantry-loading in the U.S. and other countries has led to a sharp spike in off-premise sales which significantly offsets the decline in on-premise sales. A recent report shows that alcohol sales are surging during the Coronavirus crisis, with beer sales up by 21.4%.

In 2019, this stock was trading for $100 per share and earlier this year it was around $80 per share. Some investors see the debt load as a negative, but it had a similar debt load when the stock traded at much higher levels earlier this year. Either way, servicing debt is not what it was years ago when interest rates were much higher. In addition, beverage companies have extremely strong cash flows which make debt servicing even less of a concern. Furthermore, beer consumption is likely to recover quite rapidly when compared to other industries such as travel.

The dividend for this company is paid on a semi-annual basis and it varies. Most recently it was last paid on July 9, at a rate of 41.8 cents per share. When profits rebound in the future, it will allow this company to increase the dividend and that should also support a much higher stock price.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is the largest pharmacy healthcare provider in the United States. It operates retail pharmacies, walk-in clinics and it offers a range of other services. It has been part of the solution in regards to Coronavirus by providing testing. It appears that CVS has done well because its retail locations have remained open and seem to have benefited from the increased demand for medical products, masks, cleaning supplies and the pantry-loading phenomenon. For this reason, I believe CVS will post strong earnings throughout 2020. I also think it will benefit from increased consumer spending as the economy recovers.

Even though CVS appears to be doing well in the current environment, the shares are trading below the $75 level that it was at earlier this year. The shares have a 52-week high of $77.03 and I expect it will break above that level later this year and go on to hit $100 per share in the next 12 months or so. A $100 price target seems reasonable based on analyst earnings estimates of about $7.14 per share for 2020 and around $7.50 per share for 2021. This implies a forward price to earnings ratio of just about 13 times. That appears undervalued based on the fact that we are in a very low rate environment, and that investors need stable businesses that can provide dividend income and growth. CVS pays a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share, which provides a yield of about 3.2%.

This being an election year, the healthcare sector might see pressure from time to time as it is always common to see politicians take swipes at this industry. I would use any weakness as an opportunity to buy. CVS shares traded for over $100 in 2015 and 2016 and I expect it to reach that level again in 2021.

If you want updates on these stocks in the future or other dividend, value and contrarian investing ideas, please consider following me. My investment strategies have resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers at Seeking Alpha.

Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BUD, CVS, RHP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.