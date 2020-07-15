July 23rd will be a big day for shareholders in telecommunications and entertainment giant AT&T (T). Before the market opens on that day, the company is slated to report financial results for the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. Though quarterly reports can often be humdrum events, this time around the picture should be a lot more interesting. For starters, this will give us a good idea as to how the firm's newly-launched HBO Max platform is faring. It will also provide a look into what could have been an incredibly volatile quarter for the firm because of the fallout concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

The question of HBO Max

As we near the time for second quarter results to be made public, one of the biggest questions investors are likely to have is what has become of HBO Max. The service launched on May 27th of this year. That actually came at the tail end, more or less, of AT&T's second quarter, so whatever data we have from management will not represent a full quarter. Only a month and a few days' worth of data will be available unless management elects to provide an update using figures from after the end of the conglomerate's second quarter.

The most important figure, irrespective of which timeframe covered, will be how many subscribers the platform has. Disney+, for instance, was reported by The Walt Disney Company (DIS) to bring in over 50 million paying subscribers in about 5 months following its launch last year. Ultimately, the goal for Disney is to grow its subscription base to between 60 million and 90 million in the next few years. It's probable that the lower end of this range will be hit before the current year is out.

For HBO Max, there's a lot more uncertainty. For starters, there are already services that AT&T offers that overlap with the company's newest service. In addition, there's the harsh reality that the HBO Max name lacks the kind of visibility and fame that Disney's name boasts. You tell somebody they are getting Disney content, they have a pretty good idea what all that entails. You tell them they are receiving HBO content, and with the exception perhaps of one or two series, it's difficult to guess what you might be receiving. Add in the previously existing platforms run by AT&T, HBO Now and HBO Go, and the problem became compounded.

Look for debt reduction

Another big thing investors should keep a watchful eye on when the company reports financial results is its debt load. Initial guidance for 2020 called for free cash flow to be around $28 billion. Approximately half of that was to go to dividends for the firm, while the rest was slated to go to debt reduction and share buybacks. Due to the impact expected from the COVID-19 pandemic, management has had to make some revisions to their expectations. For the current fiscal year, dividends should now consume about 60% of the business's free cash flow. Based on my math, this implies actual free cash flow for the current year coming in a bit lower at $24.7 billion.

To get there, AT&T has a lot of ground to make up. In the first quarter this year, the company's operating cash flow of $8.87 billion was quite a bit lower than the $11.05 billion seen the same quarter last year. As a result of this, free cash flow came in at just $3.93 billion, quite a bit short of the $5.93 billion seen in 2019's first quarter. This means that free cash flow for the second, third, and fourth quarter combined should average about $6.92 billion each quarter. Sure, this could happen, but with the second quarter likely to be more challenging than the first, it's unclear what the picture might look like.

Either way, investors should expect whatever is excess of capex to be allocated toward debt reduction. In the first quarter of this year, gross debt for the firm was $164.27 billion, which was up slightly from the $163.15 billion seen at the end of 2019. Net debt is about $154.31 billion, which is higher than the $151.02 billion seen at the end of last year. Between economic uncertainty, recent debt and asset sale maneuvers initiated by AT&T, and the projected free cash flow the company should have, it will be interesting to see if the conglomerate can make a dent in its debt. If it cannot, investors should obviously see this as a negative, but it's not the end of the world.

A more connected world

One of the fastest-growing parts of AT&T's business has, in recent years, been its Connected Devices operation. It is a piece of the firm that I have written about in detail before, so for the sake of brevity I will refer you to that article for more detail. In short, as the world moves toward being focused more on IoT, devices that allow for the collection and transmission of data will grow in demand. The upside for this space is unknown, but it's safe to say that it presents the companies operating in this space the opportunity to catch onto a multi-year growth trend.

AT&T was early in recognizing this and it has done well to capitalize on it. By the end of the first quarter this year, the firm had 69.502 million subscribers under its Connected Devices business. This was up 27.7% compared to the 54.426 million seen the same time last year. Put a different way, it's a growth of nearly 1.26 million each month on average. Compared to the fourth quarter of last year, meanwhile, subscriptions are up by 5.3%, or 3.518 million. Even though there has been an economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, investors should still expect at least some upside for the firm here. The stronger, naturally, the better.

Takeaway

As we near AT&T's second quarter release, these are the three items that I believe investors should pay the greatest amount of attention to (really four if you put debt into context with cash flows). Obviously, there are other things that will matter as well, such as the firm's 5G rollout, the decline of its legacy lines, updates pertaining to theater and television content distribution, and more. All of these, put together, will be what decides investors' thoughts on the firm, but the few biggest items should be of the most significant during these uncertain times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.