Stock market bubbles don’t grow out of thin air. They have a solid basis in reality, but reality as distorted by a misconception. – George Soros

Currently, we see pressure on the dividend yields of many companies as they deal with a global pandemic. Many stocks have already recovered from their March lows but dividend yields are ready to be cut in order to shore up balance sheets. The Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP), a close-ended fund, continues to have a current yield of above 9%. This helps investors as the share price remains under some pressure. Certainly, this is justified, but while there has been pressure on the real estate sector of late, I believe that the fundamentals of the sector haven’t changed drastically enough to warrant such a drop and current valuations are attractive for the holding.

Dissecting the fund

The factsheet of the Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund states that the primary objective is to achieve capital appreciation. So how does it achieve such a high rate of dividends, even during a crisis? A look at the composition shows that the fund has placed its investments across a large number of companies.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While it is concentrated in the real estate sector, the allocation within this domain is considerably fragmented. Office, Residential, and Industrial sectors command a 40% share in the assets, but the upside for investors is dependent on the performance of other sectors.

Source: Aberdeen Standard Investments

In terms of geography, the fund has almost half of its exposure in the US, with the remaining portfolio invested across a wide range of countries.

Source: Aberdeen Standard Investments

When analyzing a few companies in this fund, in order to understand the future of the holding, the top holdings are telling. Looking at the trajectory of them, we see that there has been a resurgence in the share price since the lows. This is a contradiction to what was observed for AWP overall. Prologis, Inc. (PLD), a leader in logistics, is up 17% in the last 1-year period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust, has appreciated by over 10% in the same period. Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), operating as a specialized REIT, has appreciated by over 35%. These companies operate in different niches within the real estate sector and the strong momentum displayed has not reflected in the price of AWP due to its other constituents. While the capital appreciation is absent for the fund, an investor may be particularly interested in the income generated through dividends.

Current Ratio Forward Dividend Yield Prologis, Inc. 3.03 2.45% Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. 3.24 2.64% Equinix, Inc. (REIT) 1.25 1.52% MGM Growth Properties LLC 8.80 7.45% Duke Realty Corporation 1.99 2.66%

Source: Yahoo Finance

The driving factor for changes in yield has been the price of these stocks. While dividends have been relatively stable, yields have fluctuated based on the price consolidation. This is one reason that AWP is able to generate such high yields. Even though the price is down, the dividend payout has not been compromised by the underlying companies.

Another point to be noted is the sufficient liquidity that the underlying companies have. A healthy current ratio implies that most of the companies would be able to consistently generate income for the fund.

One thing to watch for is that the ETF is trading at a discount to its NAV. This is equivalent to a company that is trading below its book value. With the momentum from the underlying companies that have rallied, one should expect the price of the ETF to at least reach its NAV per share in the near future.

Source: Aberdeen Standard Investments

Fundamentals of the Real Estate sector

While there has been a lull in the sector as of late, a historical analysis of the yields generated by US REITs shows that this asset class is resilient to interest rate changes, and the rock-bottom mortgage rates and interest rates in the US should be supportive of fundamentals. Unlike equity and debt markets, the quarterly returns for REITs have been flat irrespective of whether the rates are rising or falling.

During a slowdown when prices of ETFs are low, the return from income plays a vital role for shareholders. And when the economy is booming, rising prices of real estate lead to capital appreciation.

In the US, there is certainly elevated risk in this industry with no clear indication of the trend. The price of real estate, and especially the housing market, has been resilient to the pandemic with prices rising in April. Mortgage rates are at their lowest level, supporting demand. Homebuyers seem to have flocked the markets to take advantage of the lower rates while suppliers are taking a more measured approach, especially as coronavirus cases rise across the country.

While there is uncertainty, however, the 30% drop in share price seems like an overreaction. Most of the top companies have been able to weather the storm, and this should raise hopes for investors keen to invest in this fund.

Risks

High level of diversification makes tracking difficult: While it could be a benefit, this characteristic could have been a reason why investors have pulled their money out of this fund and looked for safer avenues. We see that the high yield is not accounted for by the top holdings. Investors looking to pick the higher-yielding stocks may have to browse through a significant number of companies before zeroing in on the names that have driven income. The smaller names, having a smaller balance sheet, could be more affected by shutdowns than larger corporations. The fund has exposure to both.

Yield could be under pressure: The bigger holdings have yields in the range of 2% to 4%. The dividend yield above 9% looks unlikely to continue longer term.

AWP appears undervalued at its current price and should provide a good opportunity for those looking to invest in the real estate industry. Investors may expect some pressure on the current yield, especially if the pandemic spirals out of control, but it is certainly distributing an attractive yield currently. For an income investor looking for a fixed-income alternative, AWP may fit the bill. While it would have higher risk than normal debt instruments, it makes up for it with a much higher yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.