Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) as an investment option at its current market price. As a working professional who adds money to the market every month, I am having difficulty finding value right now. Historically, when that is the case, I would increase my fixed income and broad market positions. While I have indeed been buying investment grade corporate and municipal bonds, I have built those positions up to the point where I need to put some cash to work in equities. However, I am reluctant to put cash in my broad funds, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), because the S&P 500 looks increasingly overvalued. As a result, I am adding to the sectors that have the most relative value, and Utilities fits the bill. The sector has been hit hard by COVID-19 like the rest of the market, but it is more resilient long term than its cyclical counterparts. Earnings estimates for the sector have not been cut significantly, and with production numbers increasing in the U.S., commercial demand for power is likely to move higher in the coming months. With the expectation that volatility will remain elevated in the second half of the year, I see Utilities as a smart play.

Background

First, a little about VPU. The fund's stated objective is "to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the utilities sector" and is managed by Vanguard. The fund trades at $128.82/share and yields 3.34% annually. I held a bullish rating on VPU during my last review, when I felt the fund would move higher as the economy began to get over the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, VPU has lagged since then, with economic growth stalling as new COVID-19 cases rose. The market has moved higher anyway, driven higher mostly by the major tech companies, allowing the S&P 500 to leave VPU in the dust:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we push ahead into the second half of the year, I felt now was an opportune time to take a look at the Utilities sector as a whole. While I generally have a cautious outlook on equities broadly, I see some relative value for Utilities. This encouraged me to build a position, even though my outlook is modest for the quarter ahead, and I will explain why below.

Why Utilities - Part 1

To begin, I am going to list out the reasons why I prefer Utilities exposure right now over the broader market. As I noted, I am growing increasingly concerned with rising market valuations, so buying a broad S&P 500 ETF is not the best play for me right now. I want to be a bit more defensive, and also identify areas that may offer a better relative value than the whole market. To understand why, consider the graph below, which shows the forward P/E for the S&P 500 has reached an extreme level, compared to its historical average:

Source: Charles Schwab

Clearly, large-cap stocks look quite pricey now. Of course, even if stock prices remain elevated, or even rise higher, this forward P/E figure could decline to a more comfortable level if corporate earnings increase. The earnings season right now has been a bit mixed, but there have been pockets of strong performance. As global and local economies open up, corporate earnings are due for a bit of a rebound, and that could bring down this metric in the near term. However, I am not quite willing to bank on this just yet. Stocks have rallied hard, to the point where the major indices have either exceeded pre-crisis levels or are within striking distance of them. It seems to me, based on index levels and the high forward P/E, that stocks are priced for perfection. That is not a climate when I like to initiate positions.

However, as I noted, I have already bumped up my cash and fixed income positions. As a working professional, I earn money every month that I have to allocate somewhere. As a result, I am hunting for relative value in order to put cash to work more productively. While equity prices concern me, I figure if I can purchase the sectors offering a reasonable value proposition, I could participate in further upside, but limit my downside risk if the market drops.

With this in mind, Utilities came on to my radar screen, and VPU by extension as it passively tracks an index of companies in the sector. According to a report from Charles Schwab, the Utilities sector offers a relative value to the broader market, along with a few others, based on the number of standard deviations the current valuation readings are above their historic average:

Source: Charles Schwab

Clearly, Utilities are not "cheap", since they are still above their historic average. But this is true for all sectors, except Financials. The key point is Utilities are less expensive, based on historical norms, than most of the market. As a result, the sector piqued my interest, which led me to examine it more closely, and ultimately build a position.

Why Utilities Part 2 - I Needed More Diversity

My second point again rests with a comparison to VOO. In prior years, when I could not identify clear buying signals in any one particular sector, I would simply purchase VOO and call it a day. While there is certainly still merit to this strategy, my position in VOO is now quite substantial - in percentage terms within my total portfolio. While this is not inherently a "bad" thing, as VOO tracks the entire S&P 500, in reality, this offers less diversification than one might think. Yes, the fund holds hundreds of stocks to and can claim it is diversified, but when we examine the fund more closely, we see how disproportionate this index has really become.

What I mean by this is, as the market has been led by the major tech companies over the past few years, and especially in 2020, their importance within the S&P 500 has grown substantially. As a result, the top five holdings of VOO - Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Facebook (FB) account for roughly 22% of the fund, as seen below:

Source: Vanguard

Of course, this make-up has been serving VOO just fine over the years, as these stocks have performed extremely well. As market leaders, they have been heavily responsible for the market's continued push higher. However, the downside for investors is that broad funds are becoming more and more concentrated in a few big names. This leaves investors exposed to more individual company risk than they might expect to have from buying large-cap ETFs like VOO.

Therefore, as an alternative, I wanted to find a fund that has different exposure, and VPU is one such fund. While VPU is fairly top-heavy as well, which may concern investors, for my purposes, I was comfortable with that reality. The reason being, none of the top ten holdings in VPU is top holdings of VOO. For reference, the top holdings of VPU are listed below:

Source: Vanguard

My takeaway here is VPU offers me a way to continue to buy equities, but also diversifying my portfolio away from the high flying names that make up VOO. While this will limit total return if the momentum plays continue to lead, with market valuations where they are, I find this scenario unlikely. Thus, VPU is offering me both a relative value, and also a way to gain lap-cap exposure that differs from what I would find in broad large-cap funds.

Production Picking Back Up, Could Drive Energy Demand

I now want to turn to the broader macro-environment, and why I think the worst may be over for Utilities in terms of demand. Clearly, the pandemic has taken its toll on commercial activity, resulting in the shutdown of industrial plants and the shifting of workers from commercial buildings to residential locations. These shifts have seen demand for energy and electricity soar in residential environments, but decline in industrial settings, which has a larger overall impact. Fortunately, the tide is starting to turn. While we are still a long way from pre-crisis levels, U.S. industrial production in June posted a large gain in a month over month comparison, indicating manufacturing is starting to come back as lockdown restrictions are eased:

Source: Bloomberg

Ultimately, I am taking this figure with a grain of salt, because a sharp increase of June, while positive, is not really that impressive when we consider how bad the May numbers were. However, it does suggest that we may be past the worst of the crisis. If so, that would mean demand for Utilities' services will rise across the country going forward. The sector has handled the crisis better than most and, if we can expect improvement in the months ahead, I see merit to building or holding on to positions now.

Earnings Expectations Have Allowed Income To Actually Increase In 2020

My final point again takes a look at the Utilities sector compared to the rest of the market. As Covid-19 has shut down economies, stifled economic growth, and left millions of people out of work, it is no surprise corporate earnings estimates have been revised lower. These estimates, coupled with rising stock prices, have led to the historically high forward P/E ratio I noted earlier. However, while every sector has indeed seen a negative outlook for earnings, the extent of the impact on each sector has varied widely.

To illustrate, consider the graphic below. While cyclical sectors, such as Energy and Consumer Discretionary, are expected to see the largest hits to earnings, the Utilities sector is expected to see a minimal impact to earnings overall:

Source: Charles Schwab

This is another primary reason for diversifying away from the broader market and into Utilities. With so much uncertainty in the year ahead, I like the idea of banking on a sector that has been the least impacted (in terms of earnings) by COVID-19. While these estimates could change with time, the fact that production is getting back online around the country tells me to not expect significant revisions to these estimates in the near term.

Expanding on this point, there is another reason why I view this so positively. Given that the underlying companies within VPU have not been hit as hard as other sectors this year, the dividends within the sector have been maintained, and actually increased in some cases. This contrasts distinctively with other areas that have seen a slew of dividend cuts and/or suspensions. The end result has been VPU's income stream has actually gone up this year, compared to 2019, as shown below:

2019 Jan - June Distributions 2020 Jan - June Distributions YOY Change $1.93/share $2.13/share 10.4%

Source: Vanguard

My overall takeaway here is very positive. Utilities seem to be holding up reasonably well in terms of earnings, and the dividend payments continue to come in at an above-average rate that is also growing. As a Dividend Seeker, this is an attribute I am absolutely delighted to see.

Bottom Line

VPU is a conservative way to play the Utilities sector, and that is precisely why I like it right now. The fund is passive, it offers exposure to a sector that is priced well on a relative basis, and it has seen its income increase in 2020. With the market facing high multiples and low earnings expectations, VPU bucks this trend. The fund offers a more reasonable valuation and the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact actual earnings within Utilities sector to a much smaller degree than other cyclical areas. Therefore, I have been building on my Utilities position and suggest investors consider positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VPU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.