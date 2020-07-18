Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

The earnings season ramps up next week with some tantalizing updates due out. What is the current cash burn rate at American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL)? Is Chipotle's (NYSE:CMG) takeout/delivery business still sizzling? Will Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) guide higher? Is a Q2 profit and S&P 500 inclusion in the cards for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)? And what on earth will Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) say about its high-profile hacking episode?. In D.C., Senate Republicans are slated to release their plan for additional stimulus spending next week, which will restart the debate on what the government's financial response to the pandemic should look like. The economic calendar is fairly light with the initial jobless claims report appearing to have the most potential to rattle markets (see below), while the biggest conference event is the annual Farnborough International Airshow. Expect a quieter format this year as the global air show goes online instead of having roaring jets from Boeing (NYSE:BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) on display. Finally, there is gold (XAUUSD:CUR) to keep an eye on. Gold futures have stealthily notched six weeks in a row of gains on expectations for additional fiscal stimulus in Europe and the U.S.

Earnings spotlight: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) on July 20; Comerica (NYSE:CMA), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Capital One (NYSE:COF), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on July 21; Microsoft (MSFT), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Thermo Fischer Scientific (NYSE:TMO), Chipotle (CMG), Equifax (NYSE:EFX), Tesla (TSLA) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) on July 22; Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), Hershey (NYSE:HSY), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), American Airlines (AAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), AT&T (NYSE:T), Travelers (NYSE:TRV), Twitter (TWTR), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) on July 23; American Express (NYSE:AXP), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Travelers (TRV) on July 24.

IPO watch: Jamf Holdings (JAMF) is expected to price its IPO on July 22. The enterprise IT services provided is looking to raise $288M. Quiet period expiration expire next week on Albertsons (NYSE:ACI), Agora (NASDAQ:API), Fusion Pharma (NASDAQ:FUSN), PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD), Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) and Ebang (NASDAQ:EBON). Of those names, Agora has shown the biggest gain since debuting, while Albertsons is trading below its IPO pricing level.

M&A tidbits: The tender offer on the Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ:FNJN) acquisition by affiliates of Fortress expires on July 22. There are more indications that the merger between Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) could close next week. EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is expected to enter exclusive talks with Prosus on the sale of its classified ads business. Companies with M&A talk swirling around them include Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) and Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB).

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Hershey (HSY) to $0.812 from $0.773, Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) to $0.29 from $0.28, J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to $0.91 from $0.88, Kellogg (NYSE:K) to $0.58 from $0.57 and Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG) to $0.2038 from $0.2025.

Jobs, jobs, jobs: Initial jobless claims have steadily declined every week since the record high of 6.9M in late March, but Bank of America warns that the closed-watched release could turn higher in the weeks ahead. "Virus case counts have been rising in hotspots across the country forcing government officials to partially reverse some of the progress made towards reopening. Recent media reports have covered anecdotes of people being laid off after being rehired. This would suggest a second wave of initial applications as many states require people to file again if they had discontinued their weekly benefits from their first period of unemployment. Another consideration for claims is seasonality, previews BofA. The firm notes that July is a particularly volatile month for the seasonal factors, and in the upcoming week the seasonal factor is going to collapse by more than 16% adding some upside risk in the claims number and potentially rattling the market.

Healthcare execs to DC: The Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee will hold a fully remote hearing on Tuesday, July 21, with officials from five drug manufacturers developing COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Officials from AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) will testify at the hearing. The hearing is being promised as an opportunity for both Congress and the American people to hear directly from some of the manufacturers currently developing potential COVID-19 vaccines. Information is expected from the companies on their research and development efforts, safety and efficacy standards and their ongoing preparations to manufacture and distribute an eventual vaccine. While several vaccines are expected to be submitted for regulatory approval by the end of the year, the CEOs of Merck and Pfizer have tried to tamp down hype that a widely-distributed vaccine is likely until 2021.

No fear in FAANG: Despite a soft week for the Nasdaq, Wedbush Securities remains firmly bullish on tech for the rest of the year with cloud and cyber security names front and center. "Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is on the cusp of an iPhone 12 5G super cycle with a services business that is thriving in this environment, its FAANG brethren Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (massive e-commerce strength and AWS secular trend), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) (streaming bonanza with consumers in lockdown mode), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (higher engagement with social media), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (advertising/search, GCP cloud strength) are all seeing relative tailwinds in the June quarter," updates analyst Dan Ives. He says the common theme of strength among many of these tech stalwarts in focus over the next few weeks is around the broader cloud theme for enterprises and consumers as this secular trend further accelerates in this environment with Microsoft and Amazon leading the way as the overall cloud stack remains the linchpin for WFH technology.

Vaccine updates: Early-stage human trial data on a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca (AZN) and Oxford University will be published on July 20. Last week, reports indicated that results from the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine candidate in healthy volunteers showed that it triggered a "double defense" immune response against the virus. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) says it plans to enter Phase 1 human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine next week, while CanSino Biological (OTCPK:CASBF) and Beijing Institute of Biotechnology’s vaccine candidate has gone up to phase II of the trial. Moderna (MRNA) is prepping to enter the final stage of human trials for its vaccine on July 27. Meanwhile, Phase I/II trials are also running for vaccine candidates from Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), Osaka University/ AnGes/Takara Bio (OTC:TKBIF), Cadila Healthcare (OTC:CDLYY), Wuhan Institute of Biological Products/Sinopharm (OTCPK:SHTDF), Bharat Biotech, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)/Fosun Pharma/Pfizer (PFE).

Healthcare watch: The FDA action date for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) JZP-258 NDA for treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy is on July 22. The FDA action date for the relaunch of ANI Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ANIP) Purified Cortrophin Gel (repository corticotropin injection USP) 80U/mL arrives on July 23. If approved, the product will compete with Mallinckrodt's (NYSE:MNK) Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection). Data is expected to be released on (OTCQB:CYDY) Phase 2 trial of Leronlimab treatment for mild- to moderate symptoms of respiratory illness caused by COVID-19 and interim analysis on the first 50 patients treated for two weeks from Phase 2b/3 trial in severe COVID-19 patients.

Business updates: In the commodities sector, production reports are due out from BHP (NYSE:BHP), Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF). Also of interest, the deadline for Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) to hear from LNG buyers on canceling cargoes for September is July 20. Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is hosting its Summer Business Update on July 21 for institutional investors on developments and management's strategic focus. XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) CEO Bradley Jacobs is the keynote speaker at the FreightWaves 2020 3PL Summit on July 21. Meanwhile, Airbnb (AIRB) CEO Brian Chesky is part of the Reuters Newsmaker event on July 22. Other companies with business updates scheduled include Anteris Technologies on July 20 with an update on its R&D program, Huami (NYSE:HMI) on July 21 with a strategy and operational review, Coretec (OTCPK:CRTG) and Nutanix (NTNX) on July 22 and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) on July 23 with a sustainability webinar.

Conferences rundown: The biggest conference of the week is the virtual version of SEMICON West Conference, Keynote speakers include Internet patriarch Al Gore and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary Dickerson, who will highlight the need for sustainable AI. Companies making a presentation include CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE), Merck (MRK), Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) with CEO Tim Archer on the agenda. The LD Micro "Zooming with LD event" runs from July 20 through July 30. Next week's presenters include Kindred Bio (NASDAQ:KIN) on July 20, electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) on July 21, Aspen (NASDAQ:ASPU) on July 22, Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) on July 23 and Recruiter.com (OTCQB:RCRT) on July 24.

Short Squeeze candidates: S3 Partners is pointing at some short squeeze candidates to watch next week. The surge in Moderna (MRNA) has produced almost $1.5B of mark-to- market losses for short sellers this year is close to pushing some shorts with lower loss limits to exit the trade. "There is $2.4B of buy-to-cover dry powder in this stock, once shorts begin to cover in size the buying pressure will jolt the stock price suddenly higher," says S3's Ihor Dusaniwsky. The story is different with Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) as shorts are still up +$113M in mark-to-market profits for the year, but have lost over half their yearly profits last week as HBI's rally cost shorts $139M in losses. "If HBI’s price strength continues shorts may begin to cover their positions in an attempt to realize some of the gains they earned in early 2020," notes Dusaniwsky.

Starry stuff: Keep an eye on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) next week after the company shook things up in the C-suite. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas doesn't believe former CEO George Whitesides would take on his new role as Chief Space Officer if Virgin Galactic wasn't prepared to bring forward plans for Phase 3, which he thinks could arrive rather quickly. "The game clock of the space economy is accelerating and moving at the speed of rival SpaceX which continues to press ahead with its plans for deep space exploration, Starlink and Starship," he says.

Product watch: Microsoft (MSFT) is hosting an Xbox Games Showcase on July 23. The company will unveil titles expected to launch right along with the Xbox Series X late in the year. Microsoft has been steadily acquiring game studios, and the company now has 15 Xbox Game Studios in total. The upcoming next-gen consoles from Microsoft and Sony (NYSE:SNE) are seen a tailwind for GPU makers AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), as well as videogame companies like Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Data reads: Colorado is expected to release sports betting data for June next week. In the first month of action after sports betting became legal, Colorado's sportsbooks generated in $25.6M in bets in May. As major sports slowly return, DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Fanduel (OTCPK:PDYPY) are expected to be the top brands in the state. Monthly RV data is due in from the RV Industry Association in a report of interest to Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH), Winnebago (NYSE:WGO), Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

DC watch: The House is set to consider the Great American Outdoors Act next week after it already passed through the Senate. The legislation is aimed at supporting recreation areas, outdoor-related industries, promoting conservation and revitalizing national parks. Some of the companies that signed a letter in support of the legislation include Airstream (THO), Bass Pro Shops, Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), Vista Outdoors (NYSE:VSTO), Brunswick (NYSE:BC), Cabela's, REI, Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM), Kampgrounds of America, Polaris (NYSE:PII), Pure Fishing, The North Face, VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC), Winnebago (WGO) and Yamaha.

Comic-Con: The annual San Diego Comic-Con gathering has been canceled due to COVID-19 to be replaced by Comic-Con@Home, which will run in a virtual format from July 22-26. While major studios Paramount (NASDAQ:VIAC), Sony (SNE) and Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are sitting out the convention due in part to the uncertainty of when theaters will open, Comic-Con@Home will still include online panels covering the Star Trek series on CBS All Access, HBO's (T) His Dark Materials and AMC Entertainment's (NASDAQ:AMCX) three Walking Dead shows. Marvel (NYSE:DIS) will also live-stream panels and presentations on upcoming comics, including X-Men, Spider-Man and Green Goblin. Other companies that will be getting into the spirit of Comic-Con include Amazon (AMZN) with a curated virtual event and Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) with promotions for Star Wars, Halo, and Pizza Planet toys.

Notable annual meetings: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on July 21, Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) on July 23 and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) on July 24.

Barron's mentions: Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) are said to have their place in retail during the pandemic, with the former looking like the better bet due to its product mix, higher estimated long-term profit growth rate of 11%, dividend payout and a return on equity of 28.7%. Both chains are adding stores at a time when brick-and-mortar retail is reeling. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) gets a callout after its blowout quarter. The stock is still seen as reasonably priced at little more than 10X forward earnings and at tangible book value. MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) are seen rallying further as new products and services translate into higher sales and profits, while Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) is called a low-profile, small-scale conglomerate that is a cheaper version of Berkshire Hathaway. The publication also takes a look at the trap in racing ahead too fast with a COVID-19 vaccine. There probably isn't time for the FDA to approve a vaccine before the election, but the agency could issue an emergency-use authorization, which gives doctors the go-ahead to use an unapproved drug. Former FDA officials warn a pressure campaign to approve a particular vaccine before the election would make it harder to convince the public that the inoculation is safe, potentially slowing the overall recovery.

