A nearly 7% dividend backed up by strong cash flows is too good to pass up.

AT&T debt concerns are being properly addressed by management plus they have support by the Fed and low rate environment to work with.

Here we are, the midst of what is expected to be one of the worst earnings seasons in recent history. Q2 earnings for some of the top companies in the US begin to report, and the full second quarter felt the brunt of the economic pandemic and shutdown.

We saw the sharp drop in the stock market in March only to witness one of the strongest rebounds now four months in, and still going strong. However, with earnings now giving us our first actual look at how things REALLY are for many businesses, we could see some selling pressures.

One of those companies due to report earnings this week is AT&T (T). This is a favorite high-yield dividend stock of mine, as well as many others. Year-to-date the stock is still down over 20%. I like the tailwinds that are headed their way and should provide a boost to shares going forward.

Photo Credit

The Year To Forget

As I mentioned above, AT&T is issuing their Q2 earnings this week, which will give us an update on how their HBO Max streaming service is doing and really how the company has been adjusting during this pandemic.

Here is a look back on how the company performed during the first quarter of the year, which had some COVID result sprinkled in towards the end.

Chart created by author.

In Q1, revenues for the company decreased 4.6% year over year, which could be attributable to the impacts of COVID. For example, the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was cancelled entirely, which accounted for millions in lost advertising sales. In addition, the company closed 40% of their retail stores, which attributed to less equipment sales. These two items alone led to a $600 million decline in revenue during the quarter.

The company pulled 2020 guidance during Q1, so it will be interesting to see what type of update we get for the remainder of the year, if any, during the Q2 release.

On the positive side, the company has since launched their version of streaming service, via HBO Max, which officially launched the end of May. This was positive that it finally launched, but I think they are rather late to the streaming game and I believe that will show.

Not only did AT&T join late, they joined at the highest price point. Certainly in the times we live in now, I am not too sure there are many families trying to increase their streaming services when there are so many viable options offered at a cheaper price.

Streaming services have been thriving more than ever these days as we saw Disney's (DIS) recently launched Disney+ service reach 50+ million paid subscribers in just four months after launch. In addition, Netflix (NFLX) recently issued Q2 earnings last week that saw the company add 10.1 million global subscribers.

At the end of 2019, HBO had 34 million US subscribers. Those 34 million will now be subscribers of HBO Max, so the company is starting with 34 million, which anything above will be net adds. This will be something to watch this week.

The company is only planning to add 2 million subscribers during the year, and 2-3 million per year going forward. Here is a look at the company's future plans and initial expectations for HBO Max that were given at their Media Day.

Source: HBO Media Day

The Weather Is Calling For 5G Tailwinds

One of the primary reasons to be optimistic about AT&T moving forwards is the opportunity that presents itself with 5G. We are in the midst of a 5G rollout that continues in its early stages. As more and more cities and countries roll out this newer and faster technology, AT&T is a prime candidate to feel a boost.

Not only will the new technology provide a boost, but so will new products from the likes of Apple (AAPL), who is expected to release their 5G compatible iPhone in the next cycle. This could be a major tailwind as consumers will not only be looking for the latest and greatest iPhone, but some may have been sitting on the sidelines patiently waiting for 5G.

As of the end of June, the company expanded the 5G technology to 28 new markets across the US, bringing the total number of markets with 5G access to 335.

Add This Reliable High-Yield Dividend To Your Portfolio

ATT sports a nearly 7% dividend that is stable and reliable. Not too often do you hear those words connected to a dividend yield that high, outside of the REIT sector. However, the AT&T dividend is well supported by strong cash flows that will certainly see a bump with 5G.

This day in age with many high-yield companies cutting or suspending their dividend, AT&T has remained committed and well-supported of their dividend, with good reason. After all, the company is a dividend aristocrat, having paid an increased dividend for 36 consecutive years now.

The dividend still has plenty of protection given that the company finished 2019 with the dividend making up roughly 50% of free cash flow. In 2020, management expects the payout ratio to be near 60%, given the decreased cash flow expected from the ongoing pandemic.

Debt Levels Appear Manageable At This Time

Many AT&T bears out their point to the company's debt load, and for good reason, considering the company was deemed the most indebted company in the world after their poor acquisition of DirecTv. Debt levels had reached an unthinkable $180 billion.

Debt has been a primary focus for the company, being that they knew the debt levels were ballooning too high and they were at an unrealistic level for the company.

During this whole pandemic, the Federal Reserve has been a strong backstop for markets and those involved. One of the things they started doing was purchasing debt from individual companies, and as of the end of June, AT&T was on that list. The plan was to buy $250 billion in debt that has already been issued and another $500 billion in newly issued debt.

Being that we are in a historically low interest rate environment, combined with the help of the Fed and strong cash flows, the current debt load of the company is more than manageable.

Investor Takeaway

AT&T at a 7% yield is a stock I continued to add under $30. It will be interesting to see their results this week, but being that I am a long-term investor, if I get a pullback, I will see it as an opportunity to average down.

The company currently trades at a P/E of only 8.5x, which is well below their five-year average of 12.4x. Looking at P/S, the company trades at 1.2x compared to a five-year average of 1.4x, again indicating the stock is undervalued. The company has traded with a dividend yield of 5.5% over the past five years, so the 6.9% current yield is yet another indicator telling us AT&T shares should be bought.

From a technical perspective, the company has been consolidating between $29 and $32 for much of the past four months. Resistance levels are around $31.90, so if the stock can break through that level it could begin gaining momentum higher. The RSI and MACD are both trading in the middle of the range.

Being as the company has the 5G tailwinds that will begin to blow harder as the rollout continues, and being that the company has a nearly 7% dividend that is well-supported by strong free cash flows, I will continue to add shares of T.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author's Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Historic Market Opportunity! Act Now! The recent market crash has created exceptional opportunities. Many high-quality REITs are now offered at >10% sustainable dividend yields and have 100-200% upside potential in a recovery. At High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on these discounted opportunities and share all our Top Ideas with our 1,800 members in real-time. Start your 2-Week Free Trial today and get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.