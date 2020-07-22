Beating The Market With REITs: Party Like It's 1999

We take a look at the performance of our REITs over the long haul.

The market goes through periods where momentum is popular while value investments are not.

History might not repeat, but it sure does rhyme. When discussing a bear market, it's very natural for us to discuss 2008. The Great Financial Crisis is a recent market event, and for many investors their very first ferocious bear market. Since it's something that's recent enough that all but the newest investors remember, it's a very natural reference point.

Today, we want to take a step back in history, when most of us had more hair, when "Y2K" was the big threat to the world, everyone with a website was going to be a billionaire, and anyone who didn't understand that "page impressions" were way more important than cash was an old geezer who just didn't get the new world. It isn't about how much money a company makes today, it's about how much they might, maybe, possibly, make at some unknown point in the future.

That is right, we are going back to party like it's 1999.

We see a lot of similarities, particularly in how beat-up value stocks are. Stocks that pay dividends, produce real cash flow and have solid business models are still cheap, and offer today some of the best opportunities that the markets can offer.

REITs for example, took a huge hit in March, but have not recovered. Meanwhile, the broader market has recovered, pulled forward mostly by tech stocks. If you don't own a large percentage of tech, you have probably under-performed the market over the past few months.

About "FOMO"

"FOMO" is the "Fear of Missing Out." It's a habit of investors to look at their investments too frequently. This is perhaps even more true today than it was in 1999, as it's much easier to check your stocks at any second from your cell phone. Investors see stocks that are running up, and if theirs are underperforming they are tempted to sell and switch over. That works...until it doesn't.

One of the most frequent comments we get at HDO is "why buy that ticker? It under-performed SPY x% over the past five years." Well, the reason we buy most things in our portfolio is that it is cheap right now. It's cheap precisely because it has underperformed recently.

Today, we are going to take a look at our property REIT portfolio. Property REITs are very cheap and are out of favor right now. While there are some obvious challenges brought on by COVID-19, most REITs have demonstrated exactly how durable they are, being able to grant deferral for large percentages of their tenants without risking their own ability to pay the bills.

Back in the late 90s, REITs also fell out of favor. Tech was booming, a lot of really big-name retailers were filing bankruptcy. Everyone knew that if you wanted to make money in the market, you had to buy dot-coms. You could buy a dot-com today, and it would be worth millions tomorrow. Why bother buying real estate and collecting rent?

Collecting rent was viewed as slow, boring and annoying when your tenants default. Investors collectively didn't have the patience. They wanted millions and they want them right now.

So how did that work out?

How Did Property REITs Fare?

Here's a look at all the REITs currently recommended to our investors that also were in existence in 1998. We compare their performance with the S&P 500 index (SPY). Our "Property REIT Portfolio" is depicted in the blue line, while the S&P 500 index in the red line. The performance period is a two-year period from Jan. 1, 1998, until Dec. 31, 1999, showing the growth of a $100,000 investment equally weighted, with dividends reinvested.

From 1998 through the end of 1999, the high yield property REIT portfolio looked quite bad. Someone looking at them in early 2000 might say "what is the opportunity cost?" "Look at what happens when you reach for yield." Then go and buy tech because that is what everyone else is buying.

After all, REITs were down with a -8.04% CAGR during the period, while SPY was up with a 24.47% CAGR. REITs didn't just underperform, they were soundly trounced.

I didn't beat the market from 1998-2000. I had this hang-up on investing in companies that actually pay me something – a fat yield! At the same time, the flying stocks were a few dot-coms (technology stocks) with little or no real profits, and not passing any dividends to their shareholders. So instead of joining the hype and chasing the volatility, I kept building my portfolio of dividend payers. I always have been an income investor all my life, and I love to receive those dividend checks!

How did that work out following the two years of under-performance of high yielding REITs? The chart below looks at the performance of our property REIT portfolio for the period of Jan. 1, 1998, until year-end 2005. Again, with a $100,000 investment the blue line depicts our High Yield Property REIT portfolio, and the red line the S&P 500 index, both with dividends reinvested:

Well, after "losing" for two years against the market, the bear came. As the broader market fell, those who had large paper gains had some of them disappear in the blink of an eye and panic set in. Many retail investors pulled their money out all together. The professionals started moving their money into income generating investments with strong cash flow.

REITs not only outperformed the market, they climbed while the general market went down. For three years, SPY lost money at faster and faster speeds while property REITs climbed, more than making up for the two years of under-performance.

The Long Term

How long are you investing for? If you plan on cashing in all of your investments in a few months, then perhaps joining the momentum crowd and trying to make a quick 40% is the right move. But this is a high-risk strategy and you can be subject to significant losses in a very short period of time.

But if you are a long-term investor, it's good to know that property REITs absolutely crushed the returns of the S&P 500 index. Despite the 2008 recession which was particularly rough on REITs, and despite year-to-date REITs under performing, property REITs have crushed almost every asset class over the long term. Here's a look at the REITs in our portfolio from 1998 to June 2020. Note that this is not a "cherry picked" timeframe as this group materially underperformed the early years.

This is why we don't worry about the five-year chart, and why we don't worry that right this moment, tech and the broader market is outperforming. Our goal is not to beat the market today, tomorrow, next month – our primary goal is to build a recurring stream of income so that we do not have to worry about whether the market is up or down. Knowing that over the long-term capital gains are set to materialize make it even more comforting. Remember, owning property REITs is very similar to owning real instate or investment properties. This is why REITs are such an attractive investment sector.

The Best Part

The best part of our REIT portfolio is the large amount of cash flow produced from it.

Here's a look at income from our REIT investments, on a $100,000 investment, from 1998 to June 2020, assuming no dividend reinvestment.

Our recommended REIT portfolio consistently provided substantially more dividends than the same amount invested in SPY.

Income investors fear the dividend cut. After all, the goal of income investments is to provide income. So when that income is reduced, it's very concerning. While we can do our best to avoid cuts, the reality is that if you invest long enough, you are going to have some.

Did these REITs cut dividends over the past 20 years? Yes. There were actually cuts in several years, though 2008-2009 was the most pronounced reduction. Though even with the cuts in 2009, these REITs continued to provide over three times the dividends as SPY.

Put another way, let's say it is 2008 and I give you two options:

$13,140 in income this year, but next year it will be cut to $9,795 $2,803 in income this year, but next year it will be cut to $2,243

Do I even need to ask which you would choose?

Over Time Income Rises

In the short term, REITs are sometimes forced to reduce dividends. REITs are required to pay out 90% of their taxable income, which is one of the reasons they tend to have above-average dividends. That means that when tough times hit, they sometimes need to cut. They do not have the luxury of retaining a lot of cash. However, when times improve and taxable income increases, they also need to raise dividends back higher.

Investors can speed up the process by reinvesting, especially during difficult years. Here's a look at what happens to your income if you reinvest your dividends, with the same $100,000 initial investment.

Note that without reinvestment, our recommended REIT portfolio produced approximately three times the income as SPY. With reinvestment, that difference increases substantially. With a $100,000 investment in 1998, by 2019 our recommended REIT portfolio would be producing $71,544 in annual dividends, eight times more than the $8,525 per year the same investment in SPY would produce!

I'm frequently asked, "am I too young for dividend investing?" Absolutely not. It's never too early to start building your income stream, and being able to reinvest 100% of the dividends helps build an income stream quickly allowing you to retire with confidence. The perception that income investing is solely for the retired crowd is a myth. Wisdom frequently comes with age, but it doesn't hurt to become wise earlier!

Disruptions will occur in the stock market, so it's wise to always ensure that you have enough cushion built in to hold through them. When prices drop and dividends are being cut, it can be scary, but it's also an opportunity to invest for future income at steep discounts. In fact, by doing so, you are boosting your future income.

Important Lessons

As investors, it's very easy for us to focus on the short term. When you do poorly, you tend to question your strategy and consider selling at a loss and try something else to "catch up." Selling REITs in 1999 to buy into tech, or even a broad market index, would have been really disastrous.

On the other hand, when you are doing great, you feel invincible. You tend to forget that those unrealized capital gains can disappear even more quickly than they appeared.

The Income Method is not a get rich quick approach. While large gains can be realized, our core goal is not about beating the market right this moment. It's about building holdings that will produce a high level of income over time. Right this moment, income-producing stocks are underperforming the broader market. That means this is exactly the time you want to be buying income producing stocks.

From 1998 to today, our recommended REIT portfolio not only beat the market, it did so by a substantial margin and produced growing cash flow from dividends. This is because REITs are very stable companies that are heavily biased toward paying income to shareholders. They have real assets that over time, will appreciate in value and will produce more income.

Times like right now, when REITs are cheap in the absolute, and relative to the S&P 500 index, it's the best time to buy! This is why we are currently recommending an overweight position to the REIT sector through our "High Yield REIT Portfolio" that we share with our members. In our next article, we will take a look at why REITs are so resilient and capable of providing such strong value over time and discuss which sectors income investors should be buying. Together with our "income-oriented" community, we are buying the best REITs for high income and capital gains!

