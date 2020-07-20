Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

It is catalyst week for AT&T (NYSE:T). We have been anxiously awaiting this week. While the company continues its normal operations, perhaps, the most notable developments are the 5G rollout, and the performance (or lack thereof) of its new HBO MAX streaming service. We know that the Time Warner purchase (now WarnerMedia) was a big win, though the box office is all but shut down, and movie releases are on delay. There have been slowdown concerns with phone upgrades and data plans, thanks to an economic slowdown thanks to COVID-19. That is something to watch. But all of this is short-term news, both good and bad. What matters with AT&T, in our opinion, is the ability to pay the bountiful dividend. Sure, it may offer some capital appreciation from here if things go well, but most investors are in this for stable income, and that is how we want to play it. With that said, the stock will move this week because earnings are set to be reported. We are positioning for a bounce frankly and think shares are a strong buy in the high $20s. If the market gives us the chance, we will buy more at $26-27, so long as the dividend looks secure. As of now, it does, but there is one metric to watch for next week above all others.

Operational cash results will likely decline, and this will set the tone for dividend coverage potential

Let us be quite clear here. AT&T has definitely been pressured across multiple business lines thanks to COVID-19. As we have said before, and will likely see after earnings, H1 2020 is seeing pressure, thanks to revenue declines. Revenue will be pressured in the report. It is not all bad news.

We are projecting strong cash from operations in 2021, but right now, there is pain. Right now, we are positioning for anticipated sequential improvement in Q3 and Q4 2020.

For Q2, we look to our revenue expectations of $39.3-$41.1 billion. But this is key. We foresee operating cash flow as likely to decline from last year in the double digits.

Last year, operational cash was $14.3 billion. Depending on the revenue result, operational cash should come in around $10.2-11.3 billion. This is a must watch number as it is going to impact free cash flow, which subsequently impacts dividend coverage.

So, you want to know about dividend coverage? Then, once again, you absolutely must analyze free cash flow

When asked about AT&T, we often advise our members to pay attention to, if not study, free cash flow. You simply have to understand where it is, where it has been, and, most importantly, where it is going. Why? Free cash flow is really what impacts the ability to cover dividend payments. Assuming we were operating under normal circumstances, it was quite likely that here, in 2020, free cash flow would have approached $30 billion, thanks to the dominance of WarnerMedia. Not so much anymore. But we are in a period that is an anomaly. Things will rebound. But we have to stay on top of it.

Handicapping the Q2 free cash flow is a tall order. This is because the free cash flow metric is so far down the line of results. It depends on revenues, operational cash flow, etc. And yes, it all starts on that top-line figure. And we expect that to be lower.

So, why even consider buying here. Hasn't the stock been dead money? Sure, if you are looking for growth, then you should stay away. We say that, but a few pieces of good news could easily catalyze this higher. What we can say with confidence is that H2 2020 will be much better than H1 2020, especially as economies have started opening back up. Shares have been pressured with a resurgence however in COVID-19, and with threats of reopenings being rolled back. Looking out about 4-5 months from now, we think the holiday quarter, Q4, is likely to be very strong.

So, what is the deal here? With expectations for revenue declines and operational cash declines, we think if free cash flow comes in down $1-$3 billion from our past expectations in the next two quarters, it means you should be looking for free cash flow of $5-6 billion in Q2 and Q3.

If this plays out, then free cash flow could still be a strong $22-24 billion this year. Keep an eye on it this week.

Dividend coverage

If this is truly a 'dead money' stock, then it needs to keep that dividend going. Yielding 7%, the compound interest builds over the years.

Retirees love the stable income.

It is a boring name to slowly build wealth, in conjunction with a diversified portfolio. That said, wherever free cash flow lands will quite obviously impact the dividend payout ratio.

We continue to see a $0.04 annual dividend payment per share increase, so free cash flow needs to remain high or show some growth as well to keep the payout ratio safe in the future.

Looking to the report this week, we have to ask what we expect to see? Well, there will be about $3.8 billion in dividends paid in Q2. If our expectations for free cash flow of $5-6 billion comes to pass, then running the numbers, we will see a payout ratio in the 63-76% range.

As we mentioned, management pulled its guidance; however, it has kept at least one projection on the table. Management continues to see the payout ratio in the 60% range as it stated recently.

Even with a prolonged and more severe hit to revenues and cash flows, it really seems hard for the payout ratio for 2020 to be anywhere near a risk to the dividend. That means AT&T's dividend is safe. It is a winning income name.

Final thoughts

The short- and long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic remain unclear. This is an income name, so know what you are buying. You are buying a safe, 7% dividend yield for income. With dividend growth and adequate coverage, this makes for a strong, long-term addition to a tax-favored account.

Growth is secondary. The Q2 report is coming out this week, and we will see if this remains a no growth, 'dead money' stock. If it holds firm, that is great, continue to get paid. If it drops, we will add. If it rises, we will enjoy some rare capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.