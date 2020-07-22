Investment Conclusion

Dunkin Brands' (DNKN), although also comprised of Baskin Robbins, derives a majority of its profits from the company's Dunkin' business. Although, the folklore is that Dunkin' is simply a cheaper version of Starbucks (SBUX), the argument is far from the truth. The two companies have entirely different business models. Unlike SBUX, Dunkin' does not promote itself as a third place, proffer to be premium, or attach itself to social contexts. Comparatively, Dunkin' is a low key chain of coffee shops where customers can get their beverage and baked good at a swift pace and at an affordable price. Dunkin's business progress is similarly straight forward with little on the horizon to hold the company back. Overall, on a five year basis, Dunkin's business has experienced significant improvement, driven by slow but steady gains year after year on every financial metric, whether it is retail sales, same store sales growth, revenues, or earnings per share. Looking ahead, we expect Dunkin' to sustain and accelerate its growth as the business gathers additional momentum due to geographic expansion and increase in same store sales. Based on our favorable outlook on Dunkin', we expect DNKN to experience considerable growth in revenues, earnings, and free cash flows over the longer term. Driven by our 5-year Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis, we arrive at a Buy Rating and a Price Target of $83/share for DNKN.

Investment Thesis

DNKN is the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin Robbins. The firm has no company operated stores and 100% of Dunkin' and Baskin Robbins restaurants are operated by franchisees. Overall, at YE2019, DNKN had 21,297 stores, 13,137 Dunkin' stores (9,630 in the U.S. and 3,507 in foreign countries) and 8,160 Baskin Robbins stores (2,524 in the U.S. and 5,636 in international regions). In FY2019, DNKN generated: ~$12.2 billion in retail sales reflecting a growth of 4.6% over 2018, ~$1.4 billion in revenues representing an increase of 3.7% over the prior year, expansions in operating margin and profit margin of 9.5% and 5.3%, $2.89 in earnings per share (EPS), ~$298 million in operating cash flows, and ~$261 million in free cash flows.

Based on our analysis, DNKN does not appear to be battling any predominant issues that could derail its long term growth potential. However, a majority of the company's growth is likely to be generated by the Dunkin' business as Baskin Robbins has typically accounted for a smaller fraction of DNKN's growth. Presented below is an analysis of the key elements that drive our bullish opinion on the stock.

Dunkin' Enjoys Significant Appeal In The U.S. And Abroad. Given the considerable success of Dunkin', it appears that customers favor the low key atmosphere, fast service, and affordable fare, that are hallmarks of Dunkin' coffee shops. In that regards, it is noteworthy that the solid FY2019 financial performance generated by DNKN was driven primarily by the robust retail sales growth experienced at Dunkin' restaurants. For the year, Dunkin' U.S. reported retail sales of ~$9.6 billion, an increase of 5% on a year over year basis, and same store sales growth of 2.1% over 2018, and Dunkin' International generated retail sales of ~$835 million representing a growth of 7.6% over the prior year, and same store sales growth of 5.7% on a year over year basis. In our opinion, Dunkin's value proposition is likely to become ever more popular among customers in an environment where visiting a coffee shop is increasingly being associated with more than simply grabbing a coffee and baked goods.

Dunkin's Focus On Value Is Highly Favorable. That Dunkin's menu items are relatively inexpensive compared to those available at other coffee shops is a key competitive advantage for its restaurants. Dunkin's fulfills an unmet need at scale for lower priced good quality coffee and baked goods, and provides customers with a necessary option to premium priced fare available elsewhere. In addition to typically lower prices on menu items, the firm is prolific in offering promotions that offer customers even better value for their money. In that regards, it is noteworthy that Dunkin's Go2's deals that offers two menu items for $2, $3, $4, and $5 and its $2 coffee beverages have been very successful in garnering additional retail sales in the breakfast and afternoon segments. Dunkin's value pricing efforts not only encourage customer demand but also protect the erosion of the store's retail sales and market share during economic downturns.

Dunkin's Strategy To Increase Focus On Beverages Is Beneficial. We agree with company management's commentary that being beverage focused makes sense because customers might visit Dunkin' once in a couple of weeks for a box of a dozen doughnuts, but they might come into the store twice a day for coffee. From a business perspective, being beverage focused is a critical strategy as data demonstrates that drinking coffee at coffee shops is a habitual activity. In that context, it is noteworthy that in 2019, 150 million Americans drank roughly 400 million cups of coffee per day or more than 140 billion cups of coffee during the year.

Dunkin' Underpins A Substantial Revenue Expansion Opportunity. Given that the company is franchisee operated, a majority of DNKN's revenues are generated through royalties on retail sales at Dunkin' coffee shops. Therefore, increasing retail sales is vital to generate higher revenues from the Dunkin business. Launching new stores and growing same store sales are two strategies that DNKN can utilize to accelerate retail sales. With respect to geographic expansion, in the U.S. the firm has indicated plans to open 200 to 250 new stores every year over the next three years. Presented below are the strategies the company is utilizing to increase retail sales at Dunkin'.

o Menu Innovation. A substantial portion of Dunkin's growth in retail sales is menu driven. Our analysis shows that Dunkin' on average introduces relatively higher number of new menu items per year than its competitors. The firm utilizes new menu launches, particularly in the form of value deals, to drive customer traffic to Dunkin' restaurants. A current illustration of the strategy's success is evident in the increase in afternoon retail sales linked to the launch of $2 coffee beverages. Given that the afternoon segment is typically slow moving at coffee shops, the retail sales derived from the promotion are incrementally meaningful to Dunkin'.

o Elevating Customer Experience. The company has implemented initiatives to improve store operations to reduce friction points for customers. In addition, it is constantly testing measures that will lower processing times for orders placed at Dunkin' stores and drive thrus. In that regards, it is noteworthy that in 2019, Dunkin's drive thrus provided the fastest customer turnaround time among quick service restaurant ((QSR)) chains. In addition, over the same period, Dunkin' placed fourth in the American Customer Satisfaction Index, ahead of SBUX which ranked tenth.

Dunkin Ranked Fourth On The 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index Source: American Customer Satisfaction Index; Seamist Capital Presentation, July 2020

o Mobile Order And Pay. The feature available on the Dunkin' app allows customers to order ahead and pay using a credit card, debit card, and additional payment methods, and pick up their orders in the restaurant, curbside, or at the drive through window. Considering data which shows that mobile order and pay checks are higher in value and that customers who utilize the feature to place orders are likely to order food more frequently, that a significant fraction of Dunkin's customers utilize the Dunkin' app's on the go mobile ordering feature is a net positive for retail sales.

o Delivery Orders. Given that roughly 60% of Dunkin's business is attributed to its breakfast segment, the checks associated with delivery orders are relatively small. However, considering that they are typically incremental transactions, delivery orders are vital to the company. In addition, given that delivery orders are touted as the next leg of growth for QSRs and Dunkin's delivery orders currently account for a small percentage of its retail sales, potential growth in delivery orders could translate to substantial gains in Dunkin's retail sales. DNKN has signed on Doordash and Grubhub as aggregators through which customers can order and get their Dunkin' food delivered.

o Loyalty Program. Dunkin' has a loyalty program called DD Perks that rewards customers for every dollar they spend at Dunkin' stores. The program underpins a points system, under which customers can exchange the points they earn for a beverage of their choice. DD Perks bolsters retail sales by encouraging customers to spend more at Dunkin's by incentivizing them not only through the temptation of a free beverage but also by utilizing the platform to present customers with customized promotions for menu selections.

Dunkin's Geographic Expansion Opportunity Is Under Appreciated. In our opinion, given the substantial brand recognition Dunkin' enjoys on a global basis, there will be no dearth of suitors for Dunkin' franchises both in the U.S. and abroad. Domestically, considering that Dunkin' for the most part is a North East phenomenon, the company has significant white space to open new stores. On a comparative basis, Dunkin' appears similarly under penetrated with SBUX having 15,041 U.S. restaurants at YE2019 versus Dunkin's 9,630 U.S. restaurants, over the same period. With respect to international expansion, the firm appears under represented with 3,507 stores (concentrated for the most part in Asia and the Middle East), presenting a significant potential growth opportunity. We believe Dunkin' has the ability to generate substantial retail sales in foreign countries not only because it enjoys considerable brand recognition but also because its menu is comprised of coffee, baked goods, and sandwiches, which are popular food items across the world. It is noteworthy that in FY2019, Dunkin's international retail sales came in at $835 million which represented an increase of 7.6% over the previous year, well ahead of the 5% generated domestically during the same period.

Dunkin' Has Significant White Space To Launch New Restaurants In The U.S.

Source: DNKN Investor Presentation, October 2019; Seamist Capital Presentation, July 2020

Dunkin's Consumer Packaged Goods ((CPG)) Segment Is An Additional Tailwind. The firm's CPG business is comprised of Dunkin' brand products such as Dunkin K-Cup pods, retail packaged coffee, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee, sold in retail channels. In FY2019, the segment generated roughly $940 million in out-of-restaurant retail sales reflecting a year over year growth of 4%. Given the data that suggests a considerable increase in the number Americans brewing coffee at home (due to Covid-19 related stay-at-home directives), we expect retail sales of Dunkin's CPG segment to accelerate over the near term.

Dunkin's Business Model Is Well Equipped to Counter The Impact Of Covid-19. That Dunkin' stores for the most part are grab and go with limited seating is an advantage with regards to social distancing (linked to Covid-19) which is likely to last at least for the next six months. Other coffee shops have to adjust their business models to protect retail sales while Dunkin' is already well equipped for carry out, curbside pickup, drive through pickup, and order delivery. In our opinion, Dunkin' is likely to experience a relatively weaker impact of Coronavirus on retail sales than the competition.

Baskin Robbins Provides Incremental Boost To Revenues. Although relatively marginal, the Baskin Robbins business is nevertheless a meaningful contributor to the DNKN business. In FY2019, Baskin Robbins U.S. generated retail sales of ~$615 million reflecting a growth rate of 0.6% and same store sales growth of 0.8% over the previous year, and Baskin Robbins International reported ~$1.5 billion in retail sales representing an increase on a year over year basis of 2.5%, and same store sales growth of 1.9%. International retail sales accounted for 19% of DNKN's retail sales and 81% of the company's international revenues were driven by Baskin Robbins' franchisees. We believe, Baskin Robbins overseas restaurants will continue to generate slow but steady retail sales growth over the long term.

Risks

Dunkin's Retail Sales Could Erode During An Economic Expansion. Given the argument that the only reason customers dine at Dunkin' is because the menu selection is relatively affordable, investors might contend that the business will likely experience a downturn when the economy is strong. However, although it is true that Dunkin' is relatively inexpensive, it is equally true that the restaurant chain provides quality food and a fast no nonsense service, features that rank highly on customers appreciation indices. Granted that some customers within groups that began frequenting Dunkin's because of economic hardship might avoid its stores when they feel financially secure, we don't expect a sharp shift in the number of Dunkin's regular customers during an economic boom.

A Protracted Covid-19 Scenario Could Dampen Dunkin's Retail Sales For Awhile. We are cognizant that although Dunkin's retail sales have improved from the initial slide following the stay-at-home directive linked to Covid-19, overall the figure for FY2020 might come in lower than that generated over FY2019. The bright spot in the scenario is that Dunkin's limited reliance on the third place concept suggests that the decline in retail sales will be relatively weaker than that expected at competitor restaurants. In addition, given that Dunkin' with its grab and go business model appears better equipped to ride out the Covid-19 scenario, there might be some shift in market share towards its restaurants.

DNKN's Leverage Might Put The Business At Risk. At YE2019, DNKN had a total debt figure of ~$3 billion on its balance sheet. That the company is profitable, generates significant free cash flows every year, has substantial cash and cash equivalents, has the wherewithal to secure additional debt, and is expected to experience substantial growth over the long term demonstrates that DNKN is unlikely to renege on its debt associated commitments. Therefore, we don't view the firm's leverage as a major risk to its business.

One-Year Price Target

We utilized Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis including a perpetual growth based terminal value, to arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $83/share for DNKN. We assume a normalized 5-year revenue growth rate of 5% (vs. FY2019 revenue growth rate of 3.7%). In addition, we derive our net income for 5 years using a net profit margin of 18% (vs. net profit margin of 17.7% in FY2019). Based on our analysis of DNKN's historic financial reports, we model normalized operating cash flows as 23% of revenues/year and straight line capital expenditure as 2.9% of revenue/year. Furthermore, we deploy a perpetual growth rate of 3% and a weighted average cost of capital of 7.5% to reach our terminal value and present value of free cash flow figures. We utilize the current diluted outstanding share count of 83.6 million to arrive at our Price Target.

Bottom Line

There doesn't appear much on the horizon that can overturn DNKN's slow but steady progress. Driven by a solid Dunkin' business that it can grow at will through national and international expansion and bolstered by smaller but regular contributions from Baskin Robbins, DNKN appears to be headed on the path of sustainable long term growth. On a secular basis, we believe, Dunkin' will capture market share from the competition and grow its global presence significantly, and Baskin Robbins' international division will continue to deliver.

