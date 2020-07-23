3 Upcoming Dividend Increases During The Dividend Drought

Many companies have deferred dividend increases but these three have not.

Three increases for next week (up from zero last week).

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. Any company can increase a dividend, but these companies have a history of annual increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

Please perform due diligence before making any investment decision, especially during COVID-19. If you haven't noticed - dividend increases have dried up this year! It's been several weeks since I had an article because companies have been deferring their increases. I went back to this time last year to review who might be raising and checked their recent dividend announcements and a common theme is keeping them the same. With the ways the rules work for both the U.S. "CCC" list and more formal lists such as the Dividend Aristocrats, companies need to increase them during the year but it doesn't necessarily need to be on a perfect cadence of every four quarters.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 0 Challenger 1

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Clorox Company (CLX) 43 1.95 28-Jul-20 4.72% Champion National Retail Properties (NNN) 30 5.81 30-Jul-20 0.97% Champion Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) 9 3.93 31-Jul-20 3.85% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent CLX 1.06 1.11 4.72% NNN 0.515 0.52 0.97% BMTC 0.26 0.27 3.85%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High P/E Ratio % Off Low % Off High CLX 227.59 144.12 232.1 33.39 56% Off Low 2% Off High NNN 35.78 24.04 59.26 23.49 41% Off Low 39% Off High BMTC 27.46 22.2 41.41 14.04 22% Off Low 32% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1-Yr DG 3-Yr DG 5-Yr DG 10-Yr DG Chowder Rule NNN 5.81 4.1 4.5 4.2 3.1 10.3 BMTC 3.93 8.5 7.5 6.6 6.2 10.4 CLX 1.95 8.6 8.8 6.9 7.7 8.9

Comments

I put all of the companies on the list along with the S&P 500 into my stock return calculator to see a hypothetical investment result. The data go back to July of 2010.

Clorox was the top dog returning an average over 16.6% per year and generating about $5,600 in dividends.

NNN generated over $9,400 in dividends which nearly mirrored your original investment amount. Total return lagged a bit for both NNN and BMTC.

Finally for comparison, the S&P generated 13.5% annual returns and a little over $4,100 in dividends.

Now what the top table doesn't show you is how the investments fared over time. The chart here allows you to track the investment value over time. Though in the end it looked like a bad investment, NNN (black line) was actually one of the best performers until COVID-19 hit.

Likewise, Clorox stock I would argue has been vastly overvalued during the same time period which then reflects strongly in their results.

As an example, here are some revisionist views when I change the end date to the end of 2019.

Here, Clorox has been a fine investment but lagging the S&P (versus trouncing it today). Also, NNN almost perfectly has mirrored the total return of the S&P except much of it was through reinvested dividends.

Likewise, you can see NNN (black line still) is essentially touching the results of the S&P (orange line) at the end of the time period there. In fact, NNN was beating EVERYONE in December.

Timing is everything and when black swan type events hit, you can be right for the wrong reasons or wrong for the right reasons.

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.